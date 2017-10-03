Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Who is Hot, Not entering the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick could use a win.

While both drivers have advanced to the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, neither driver has won since June.

Harvick won his only race of the year at Sonoma Raceway and Johnson hasn’t found victory lane since earning his third win of the year at Dover that month.

Luckily for them, Charlotte Motor Speedway awaits.

Site of Sunday’s Bank of America 500 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), the 1.5-mile track has played host to eight Johnson victories and three for Harvick. The two drivers are also the only ones who have earned multiple wins at the track in the last 18 events there.

When it comes to playoff races in Charlotte, Johnson again stands above the rest as the only repeat winner with four consecutive victories (May 2004 through October 2005). Johnson arrives in Charlotte as the defending winner of the race. He was two laps from claiming the Coke 600 in May before a fuel gamble came up short.

Harvick last won the at Charlotte in the 2014 edition of this race. You’re forgiven if you forgot about that, as it was the race that saw the post-race Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski altercation between haulers.

Here’s who is hot and not among playoff drivers entering the Bank of America 500.

Who is Hot

Kyle Busch

• Finished 15th at Chicago and won at Dover, New Hampshire.
• Four wins this season, all came in the last nine races.
• Started on the front row in all three races of Round 1.
• Never won at Charlotte in 27 starts. Best results in second three times including in May.

Brad Keselowski

• Finished sixth at Chicago, fourth at New Hampshire and 10th at Dover.
• Only three top-10 finishes in the last eight races but all came in the playoffs.
• Finished fourth in first round points.
• One Charlotte win, in this race in 2013.

Kyle Larson

• Finished fifth at Chicago, second at New Hampshire, fifth at Dover.
• Eight runner-up finishes this season.
• Finished top five in the last four races this season.
• Only two top 10s in eight Charlotte starts.

Chase Elliott
• Finished second at Chicago (encumbered), 11th at New Hampshire and second at Dover.
• Finished fifth in Round 1 of the playoffs.
• Worst finish in the last five races is 11th (New Hampshire, Darlington).
• One top-10 finish at Charlotte in four starts, eighth in the 2016 Coke 600.

Who is Not

Kevin Harvick

• Finished third at Chicago, 36th DNF at New Hampshire and 17th at Dover.
• Five fewer top fives and top 10s than at this point last year.
• Finished Round 1 ninth in the standings.
• Three Charlotte wins, all in the last 14 races

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 11th at Chicago, ninth at New Hampshire and 23rd at Dover.
• Finished 10th in Round 1.
• Last top-five finish was his win at Pocono in June.
• Ten top-10 finishes this season but none have come in back-to-back races.
• Five Charlotte starts. Best finish of 14th in this race in 2015.

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 10th at Chicago, 16th at New Hampshire and ninth at Dover.
• Finished 11th in the Round 1 standings.
• Fifteen top-10 finishes this season, six more than at this point last year.
• Only top 10 in last five Charlotte races. Finished 12th in May.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 25th at Chicago, 15th at New Hampshire and 19th at Dover.
• Last top 10 was his win at Daytona in July.
• Finished Round 1 12th in the standings.
• No wins in first 157 starts. Has two wins in last 20 starts.

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford. Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join us from NBC Charlotte, and Jeff Burton joins us from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

  • The NASCAR world is paying tribute to 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates, who passed away Monday at age 74. On today’s show, we’ll celebrate the life of the champion engine builder and team owner, who started his racing career nearly 50 years ago. Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 Cup Series championship for Robert Yates Racing, will share his memories of one of the sport’s great innovators.
  • NASCAR has announced next season’s rules package for the Monster Energy Cup Series, which seeks to maintain the trend of reduced downforce in recent years. Nate Ryan joins the show to take us through the key changes.
  • We’ll take one last listen to the action at the “Monster Mile” in the first elimination race of the playoffs as we Scan All: Dover.
  • SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone stops by to give his weekly take on all things NASCAR. And don’t forget NBCSN’s Marty Snider will be on SiriusXM Wednesday morning on “The Morning Drive.”
  • And as the Xfinity Series playoffs enter an elimination weekend at Charlotte, which drivers outside the cutline are poised to race their way into the Round of 8?

Daughter of Bakersfield Speedway owner killed in Las Vegas shooting

Photo courtesy Bailey Schweitzer official Facebook page
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
The West Coast racing community is mourning the death of Bailey Schweitzer, daughter of Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway owner Scott Schweitzer.

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was among the 59 victims killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night.

Scott Schweitzer confirmed his daughter’s death to several Bakersfield area media outlets.

Several hundred members of the Bakersfield community turned out Monday night for a candlelight vigil and memorial to Bailey Schweitzer, according to Bakersfield.com.

“She was everything to us,” Amie Campbell, who hired Bailey for her job as a receptionist at Infinity Communications, told Bakersfield.com.

Bailey spent a great deal of her spare time working at Bakersfield Speedway, which her parents have owned for the past 15 years. Among things she regularly did included keeping score on race nights, promoting the track on social media and taking videos of races, according to co-workers.

“It will definitely be hard going back for the next race,” Bakersfield Speedway fixture Doug Rhine, who had known Bailey since she was 5 years old, told Bakersfield.com.

Bailey’s supervisor, Fred Brakeman, was among many who spoke and gave testimonials at her vigil last night.

“There’s so much evil and anger and frustration and it seems it’s becoming even worse,” Brakeman said, per Bakersfield.com. “She just happened to be on the receiving end of that evil.”

NASCAR announces 2018 rules package for Cup Series

NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT
2 Comments

After multiple years of significant reduction in the downforce on cars in the Cup Series, NASCAR has announced less drastic changes for its 2018 rules package for the series.

Gene Stefanyshyn, NASCAR’s vice president of innovation and racing development, told NASCAR.com the goal of the package is to “hold things” and let teams “settle down” before making more changes for 2019. It will also help in the implementation of a new camera-based inspection process that will replace the grid, module and Laser Inspection Station parts of the current process.

Among the changes is the introduction of a common splitter and common radiator and oil cooler. The radiator and oil cooler rule was already in place this season for superspeedways.

“Some of the downforce will be removed from the car, so we will see a rearward shift in the balance of the car,” Stefanyshyn said, estimating a reduction of up to 120 pounds in downforce, for a total of 1,650 pounds of downforce.

Cars will have one rear gear for all tracks except for those that have been reconfigured or repaved.

Other aero/technical rules:

• Spoiler remains 2.375-inches tall by 61-inches wide.

• Net rear steer remains zero.

• Reduction of aerodynamic fans located at wheel corners.

• Front sub frame rules modified to reduce aerodynamic development.

At superspeedways, the ride height rule is being eliminated in a move to improve safety and competition. The rule will improve liftoff speed by about 30 mph. NASCAR is also doing away with mandatory rear shocks and springs. The restrictor plate size will remain at 7/8 of an inch.

Also in the safety realm, an Incident Data Recorder (IDR) powered by car batteries is being added to improve the quality of pre-crash data. Cars will also have a high speed in-car video camera to enhance the analytical capability of crashes. The camera will be located to the driver’s right in the cockpit.

“When we run vehicle power, (the IDR) will be looping and we will be able to catch the frames or the information pre-crash which is very, very important as opposed to at-crash start,” Stefanyshyn said. “We can actually go back in time and watch as that develops.”

Also in the package is the previously announced rule regarding teams having to run multiple engines in multiple races.

Cup teams will have to use 13 short block engines (engine block, crankshaft, camshaft, connecting rods and pistons) for two full race weekends each next season. The teams can choose what races those will be. The engines will be sealed between the points races to prevent tampering.

Backup cars must also unloaded without an engine installed.

Bump & Run: What driver to watch in Round of 12?

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 3, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
What driver are you keeping a close eye on in this round?

Nate Ryan: Kyle Busch. Charlotte Motor Speedway isn’t a must-win for him (though he has made no secret he wants to win it so he can cross the last remaining active track off his list that he hasn’t conquered), but it’ll be important to get off to a good start because Talladega Superspeedway is forever an X factor, and he historically has struggled at Kansas in the playoffs (though he did break through for a win in May 2016). Playoff points should help ensure that Busch advances to the Round of 8 regardless, but this round would be his “weakest” if there is such a thing for one of NASCAR’s most talented stars.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick. I want to see how this team does on the 1.5-mile tracks (Charlotte and Kansas) in this round and if it can close the gap on the Toyotas and Kyle Larson. Don’t overlook this team.

Daniel McFadin: I’ll be looking at Chase Elliott. Did having another win slip through his fingers light a fire under him or take the air out of him and his team?

Jerry Bonkowski: Matt Kenseth. The second round of the playoffs could potentially be the sweet spot he’s been looking for. A win at Charlotte or Talladega puts him into the Round of 8. He needs to win either of the first two races because he doesn’t want to wait until the final race of the second round — at Kansas. Because of the uncertainty at Talladega, Kenseth’s best hope for a win comes Sunday at Charlotte.

What is a storyline you’ll be watching this round?

Nate Ryan: Talladega as the middle race for the first time instead of a cutoff (a smart move, by the way). Should eliminate any plans for sandbagging (unless it’s the winner of the Kansas race or someone such as Truex who might have enough points to make the race mostly meaningless).

Dustin Long: Pit strategy. It played a key role at Dover in helping Ricky Stenhouse Jr. advance to this round. I want to see which crew chiefs are willing to take chances to score stage points or put themselves on a different strategy than the leaders this round.

Daniel McFadin: Has Hendrick Motorsports gotten its groove back? Or was the case of three of its cars finishing in the top 10 just a blip due to Dover being one of Jimmie Johnson‘s and Chase Elliott’s best tracks?

Jerry Bonkowski: Can Jimmie Johnson come back? He looked much like the JJ of old at Dover. If his team is starting to peak, it couldn’t be at a better time in the second round. One win at Charlotte and he’s on to the third round. Johnson loves pressure, coming from behind and is one of the best when it comes to rallying. Frankly, he could be in a perfect position right now to start the stretch run to a record eighth Cup championship.

Who has a better chance of winning Talladega: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has won the past two restrictor-plate races or Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Nate Ryan: Based off recent history, Stenhouse is a slight favorite, but Earnhardt Jr. has been much better in plate races the past few seasons, and a win wouldn’t be a surprise (and also would be the best storyline NASCAR could desire).

Dustin Long: Provided Dale Earnhardt Jr. can get to the front and stay there, he has the experience in blocking both lanes and keeping the rest of the field behind him.

Daniel McFadin: While Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the last two plate wins, Dale Jr. is always the biggest threat. He had the speed to run at the front in all three plate races this year before misfortune struck every time. I’ll put my money on Dale Jr. using every trick in the book to keep the field behind him one last time.

Jerry Bonkowski: From a sentimental standpoint, I’d love to see Dale Jr. win. What better place to earn the final Cup win of his career than at his most successful track. With two restrictor-plate wins this season, Stenhouse is definitely one of the top contenders. However, there’s a potential spoiler that I would not be surprised could steal away a win from both of them at ‘Dega: Brad Keselowski.