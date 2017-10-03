Who is Hot, Not entering the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick could use a win.

While both drivers have advanced to the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, neither driver has won since June.

Harvick won his only race of the year at Sonoma Raceway and Johnson hasn’t found victory lane since earning his third win of the year at Dover that month.

Luckily for them, Charlotte Motor Speedway awaits.

Site of Sunday’s Bank of America 500 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), the 1.5-mile track has played host to eight Johnson victories and three for Harvick. The two drivers are also the only ones who have earned multiple wins at the track in the last 18 events there.

When it comes to playoff races in Charlotte, Johnson again stands above the rest as the only repeat winner with four consecutive victories (May 2004 through October 2005). Johnson arrives in Charlotte as the defending winner of the race. He was two laps from claiming the Coke 600 in May before a fuel gamble came up short.

Harvick last won the at Charlotte in the 2014 edition of this race. You’re forgiven if you forgot about that, as it was the race that saw the post-race Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski altercation between haulers.

Here’s who is hot and not among playoff drivers entering the Bank of America 500.

Who is Hot

Kyle Busch

• Finished 15th at Chicago and won at Dover, New Hampshire.

• Four wins this season, all came in the last nine races.

• Started on the front row in all three races of Round 1.

• Never won at Charlotte in 27 starts. Best results in second three times including in May.

Brad Keselowski

• Finished sixth at Chicago, fourth at New Hampshire and 10th at Dover.

• Only three top-10 finishes in the last eight races but all came in the playoffs.

• Finished fourth in first round points.

• One Charlotte win, in this race in 2013.

Kyle Larson

• Finished fifth at Chicago, second at New Hampshire, fifth at Dover.

• Eight runner-up finishes this season.

• Finished top five in the last four races this season.

• Only two top 10s in eight Charlotte starts.

Chase Elliott

• Finished second at Chicago (encumbered), 11th at New Hampshire and second at Dover.

• Finished fifth in Round 1 of the playoffs.

• Worst finish in the last five races is 11th (New Hampshire, Darlington).

• One top-10 finish at Charlotte in four starts, eighth in the 2016 Coke 600.

Who is Not

Kevin Harvick

• Finished third at Chicago, 36th DNF at New Hampshire and 17th at Dover.

• Five fewer top fives and top 10s than at this point last year.

• Finished Round 1 ninth in the standings.

• Three Charlotte wins, all in the last 14 races

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 11th at Chicago, ninth at New Hampshire and 23rd at Dover.

• Finished 10th in Round 1.

• Last top-five finish was his win at Pocono in June.

• Ten top-10 finishes this season but none have come in back-to-back races.

• Five Charlotte starts. Best finish of 14th in this race in 2015.

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 10th at Chicago, 16th at New Hampshire and ninth at Dover.

• Finished 11th in the Round 1 standings.

• Fifteen top-10 finishes this season, six more than at this point last year.

• Only top 10 in last five Charlotte races. Finished 12th in May.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 25th at Chicago, 15th at New Hampshire and 19th at Dover.

• Last top 10 was his win at Daytona in July.

• Finished Round 1 12th in the standings.

• No wins in first 157 starts. Has two wins in last 20 starts.