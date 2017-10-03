Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Take one last spin around Dover in this week’s Scan All

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we took an inside look — and listen — to some of the best radio communications between drivers and teams during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup elimination race at the Dover International Speedway.

Here’s some of the top lines:

Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch: “At the start of the race, we were just a little bit off. I feel like I overadjusted going into the race and we had to swing back the other way to get him where he could drive it.”

Kyle Busch: “Early on in the race, I was just settling in and taking my time and not worrying about the spots we were losing. I was just going to wait and see how it plays out.”

Clint Bowyer: “Come on, now. How we looking on the cleanup?” (After the race was red-flagged due to a crash) …. “It looks like a city job,” to which Bowyer’s spotter said, “It’s about 19 people standing around watching and two working, I’ll agree.”

Matt Kenseth had an issue with a water bottle and asked for a warm drink if he had to: “There’s something I don’t want to drink, I’ll tell you that. Leave the ice out or give me something warm that doesn’t taste like it just came out of a sewer pond.”

Chase Elliott on finishing second: “I’m so sorry, guys. I’m sorry. Dad gum it.”

Kurt Busch on being eliminated from advancing in the playoffs, “Devastating, just devastating.”

Check out the rest of the best in the video above.

NASCAR suspends 3 members of RCR No. 21 Xfinity team 4 races

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT
NASCAR issued six penalties Tuesday stemming from violations at both Dover International Speedway (Cup and Xfinity Series) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Trucks) this past weekend.

The most severe penalty came in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing getting hit hard for the No. 21 team (driver: Daniel Hemric).

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason have been suspended for the next four Xfinity Series races after a piece of tungsten ballast fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover.

All will be eligible to return to the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 14.

The penalty comes from the NASCAR Rule Book, Section 20.3.5 Safety — Ballast Containers: loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

Here’s a breakdown of the other penalties:

Cup: No. 14 (driver Clint Bowyer) crew chief Mike Bugarewicz fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Cup: No. 77 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gayle fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 20 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gabehart fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 48 (driver Brennan Poole) crew chief Chad Norris fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Trucks: No 88 (driver Matt Crafton) crew chief Carl Joiner fined $2,500 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Remembering Robert Yates, new 2018 Cup rules

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford. Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join her from NBC Charlotte and Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

  • The NASCAR world is paying tribute to 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates, who passed away Monday at age 74. On today’s show, we’ll celebrate the life of the champion engine builder and team owner who started his racing career nearly 50 years ago. Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 Cup Series championship for Robert Yates Racing, will share his memories of one of the sport’s great innovators.
  • NASCAR has announced next season’s rules package for the Monster Energy Cup Series, which seeks to maintain the trend of reduced downforce in recent years. Nate Ryan joins the show to take us through the key changes.
  • We’ll take one last listen to the action at the “Monster Mile” in the first elimination race of the playoffs as we Scan All: Dover.
  • SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone stops by to give his weekly take on all things NASCAR. And don’t forget NBCSN’s Marty Snider will be on SiriusXM Wednesday morning on “The Morning Drive.”
  • And as the Xfinity Series playoffs enter an elimination weekend at Charlotte, which drivers outside the cutline are poised to race their way into the Round of 8?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Who is Hot, Not entering the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick could use a win.

While both drivers have advanced to the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, neither driver has won since June.

Harvick won his only race of the year at Sonoma Raceway and Johnson hasn’t found victory lane since earning his third win of the year at Dover that month.

Luckily for them, Charlotte Motor Speedway awaits.

Site of Sunday’s Bank of America 500 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), the 1.5-mile track has played host to eight Johnson victories and three for Harvick. The two drivers are also the only ones who have earned multiple wins at the track in the last 18 events there.

When it comes to playoff races in Charlotte, Johnson again stands above the rest as the only repeat winner with four consecutive victories (May 2004 through October 2005). Johnson arrives in Charlotte as the defending winner of the race. He was two laps from claiming the Coke 600 in May before a fuel gamble came up short.

Harvick last won the at Charlotte in the 2014 edition of this race. You’re forgiven if you forgot about that, as it was the race that saw the post-race Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski altercation between haulers.

Here’s who is hot and not among playoff drivers entering the Bank of America 500.

Who is Hot

Kyle Busch

• Finished 15th at Chicago and won at Dover, New Hampshire.
• Four wins this season, all came in the last nine races.
• Started on the front row in all three races of Round 1.
• Never won at Charlotte in 27 starts. Best results in second three times including in May.

Brad Keselowski

• Finished sixth at Chicago, fourth at New Hampshire and 10th at Dover.
• Only three top-10 finishes in the last eight races but all came in the playoffs.
• Finished fourth in first round points.
• One Charlotte win, in this race in 2013.

Kyle Larson

• Finished fifth at Chicago, second at New Hampshire, fifth at Dover.
• Eight runner-up finishes this season.
• Finished top five in the last four races this season.
• Only two top 10s in eight Charlotte starts.

Chase Elliott
• Finished second at Chicago (encumbered), 11th at New Hampshire and second at Dover.
• Finished fifth in Round 1 of the playoffs.
• Worst finish in the last five races is 11th (New Hampshire, Darlington).
• One top-10 finish at Charlotte in four starts, eighth in the 2016 Coke 600.

Who is Not

Kevin Harvick

• Finished third at Chicago, 36th DNF at New Hampshire and 17th at Dover.
• Five fewer top fives and top 10s than at this point last year.
• Finished Round 1 ninth in the standings.
• Three Charlotte wins, all in the last 14 races

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 11th at Chicago, ninth at New Hampshire and 23rd at Dover.
• Finished 10th in Round 1.
• Last top-five finish was his win at Pocono in June.
• Ten top-10 finishes this season but none have come in back-to-back races.
• Five Charlotte starts. Best finish of 14th in this race in 2015.

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 10th at Chicago, 16th at New Hampshire and ninth at Dover.
• Finished 11th in the Round 1 standings.
• Fifteen top-10 finishes this season, six more than at this point last year.
• Only top 10 in last five Charlotte races. Finished 12th in May.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 25th at Chicago, 15th at New Hampshire and 19th at Dover.
• Last top 10 was his win at Daytona in July.
• Finished Round 1 12th in the standings.
• No wins in first 157 starts. Has two wins in last 20 starts.

Daughter of Bakersfield Speedway owner killed in Las Vegas shooting

Photo courtesy Bailey Schweitzer official Facebook page
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
The West Coast racing community is mourning the death of Bailey Schweitzer, daughter of Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway owner Scott Schweitzer.

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was among the 59 victims killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night.

Scott Schweitzer confirmed his daughter’s death to several Bakersfield area media outlets.

Several hundred members of the Bakersfield community turned out Monday night for a candlelight vigil and memorial to Bailey Schweitzer, according to Bakersfield.com.

“She was everything to us,” Amie Campbell, who hired Bailey for her job as a receptionist at Infinity Communications, told Bakersfield.com.

Bailey spent a great deal of her spare time working at Bakersfield Speedway, which her parents have owned for the past 15 years. Among things she regularly did included keeping score on race nights, promoting the track on social media and taking videos of races, according to co-workers.

“It will definitely be hard going back for the next race,” Bakersfield Speedway fixture Doug Rhine, who had known Bailey since she was 5 years old, told Bakersfield.com.

Bailey’s supervisor, Fred Brakeman, was among many who spoke and gave testimonials at her vigil last night.

“There’s so much evil and anger and frustration and it seems it’s becoming even worse,” Brakeman said, per Bakersfield.com. “She just happened to be on the receiving end of that evil.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski