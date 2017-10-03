NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Remembering Robert Yates, new 2018 Cup rules

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford. Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join us from NBC Charlotte, and Jeff Burton joins us from Burton’s Garage.
Here’s what’s on today’s show:
- The NASCAR world is paying tribute to 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates, who passed away Monday at age 74. On today’s show, we’ll celebrate the life of the champion engine builder and team owner, who started his racing career nearly 50 years ago. Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 Cup Series championship for Robert Yates Racing, will share his memories of one of the sport’s great innovators.
- NASCAR has announced next season’s rules package for the Monster Energy Cup Series, which seeks to maintain the trend of reduced downforce in recent years. Nate Ryan joins the show to take us through the key changes.
- We’ll take one last listen to the action at the “Monster Mile” in the first elimination race of the playoffs as we Scan All: Dover.
- SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone stops by to give his weekly take on all things NASCAR. And don’t forget NBCSN’s Marty Snider will be on SiriusXM Wednesday morning on “The Morning Drive.”
- And as the Xfinity Series playoffs enter an elimination weekend at Charlotte, which drivers outside the cutline are poised to race their way into the Round of 8?
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.