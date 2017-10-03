NASCAR suspends 3 members of RCR No. 21 Xfinity team 4 races

NASCAR issued six penalties Tuesday stemming from violations at both Dover International Speedway (Cup and Xfinity Series) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Trucks) this past weekend.

The most severe penalty came in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing getting hit hard for the No. 21 team (driver: Daniel Hemric).

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason have been suspended for the next four Xfinity Series races after a piece of tungsten ballast fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover.

All will be eligible to return to the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 14.

The penalty comes from the NASCAR Rule Book, Section 20.3.5 Safety — Ballast Containers: loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

Here’s a breakdown of the other penalties:

Cup: No. 14 (driver Clint Bowyer) crew chief Mike Bugarewicz fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Cup: No. 77 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gayle fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 20 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gabehart fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 48 (driver Brennan Poole) crew chief Chad Norris fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Trucks: No 88 (driver Matt Crafton) crew chief Carl Joiner fined $2,500 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).