Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Long: NASCAR’s young stars provide lessons for many at Dover

By Dustin LongOct 2, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Delaware — As NASCAR transitions to a younger generation of drivers, they will have their chance to influence the sport as Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and others have.

This past weekend’s racing at Dover International Speedway gave the sport’s new kids a chance to show how to do things and possibly influence younger competitors elsewhere.

Ryan Blaney set the tone after winning Saturday’s Xfinty race. He celebrated at the start/finish line by giving the checkered flag to a youngster — one wearing a Kyle Larson hat.

Blaney’s action is far from the first kind act bestowed upon a child in the sport, but it provides a reminder of what’s important for NASCAR moving forward.

“He seemed really pumped up to be at the race,’’ Blaney said of the child he handed the checkered flag to through the fence. “There were a lot of kids here today, which was really cool.

“I kind of saw a little bit of myself. I was a little kid coming here and watching races. Anything we can do to try to keep them coming back and show them a pretty great experience, hopefully he enjoyed that experience and the race.

“He was pretty happy when he got (the flag). Whatever we can do to make their day, I feel like, is part of our job, to be honest with you.’’

Blaney’s comment is a sign of how NASCAR’s elders have passed their wisdom to the next generation.

With Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Carl Edwards no longer racing, Earnhardt out after this season and Matt Kenseth’s future in doubt, the sport is moving beyond some of its most popular drivers who helped mold NASCAR. It also likely won’t be too long before Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick, among others, retire.  

While Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano should be in the sport for at least another decade, it is the drivers behind them that will help lead the sport further. That’s Blaney, Elliott and Larson, along with Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Austin and Ty Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr., Christopher Bell and William Byron

Maybe Blaney’s checkered flag giveaway becomes as much a tradition as when Edwards gave his trophy to a child after a win. No doubt others do the same thing at local tracks, but what if more people did it or something similar? A driver giving away a checkered flag or trophy in NASCAR’s premier series could show competitors at various levels that while winning is special, sharing it with a child is more meaningful.

Another key aspect of the weekend, though, was more subtle.

As Kyle Busch reeled in leader Chase Elliott in the final laps Sunday, there was a moment when there could have been chaos. Instead, there was a clean pass.

Elliott could have blocked or could have forced Busch into the wall when Busch tried to pass on the outside as they ran to the white flag. Busch noted Elliott’s actions after winning.

“Coming off of (Turn) 2 there, he could have pulled up and checked my momentum, and I did kind of check up because I wasn’t quite sure, but then he gave me enough room,’’ Busch said in victory lane.

Just like that, Elliott’s bid for his first career Cup win went away again, leaving him heartbroken.

NASCAR is a contact sport and there will be such battles for wins for races to come — maybe in the upcoming second round in the Cup playoffs — but there’s also something to be said for fair racing.

Admittedly, there will be those who will recall it was Elliott who bumped Ty Dillon out of the lead to win a Truck race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2013. Two of the four races there since have ended with the second-place truck making contact with the leader to get by to win. It has seemingly become OK to do so at that track.

One action doesn’t make a driver a saint or a devil, it’s what they do over a period of time. The more others see how the sport’s young drivers react in pressure situations, the more it could influence drivers as they come up through the NASCAR ranks.

An episode few saw this past weekend with a young driver came from Todd Gilliland. The 17-year-old son of former Cup driver David Gilliland, entered the K&N Pro Series East season finale eight points ahead of Harrison Burton for the championship. Gilliland’s title hopes ended when a right front tire blew and he crashed before midway in the race. Burton won the championship. Despite the devastation, Gilliland answered media questions in a mature fashion.

THREE AND OUT

The winners of three of the biggest races of the season all failed to advance to the next round of the Cup playoffs.

Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500, Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 and Kasey Kahne won the Brickyard 400. None was closer than four points from the final transfer spot.

This marks the second time in the four years of the elimination-style playoff format that there wasn’t a winner of any of those three races in the championship race.

The only driver to have won any of those races and make it to the championship race is Kyle Busch. He won the 2015 Brickyard 400 and went on to win the championship. He won the 2016 Brickyard 400 and finished third in the points.

DROUGHT CONTINUES

With Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman eliminated from title contention, it means that Richard Childress Racing will go a 23rd consecutive season since its last Cup championship, which came in 1994 with Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The organization started the season with the goal of winning races and did that with Newman winning at Phoenix and Dillon the Coca-Cola 600. But the organization had a lack of speed at various tracks, showing that more work needs to be done for it to return to being a title contender. Still, some goals were accomplished this season.

Questions remain about next season. Newman and Dillon are back, but Paul Menard will leave at the end of the year to join the Wood Brothers. That leaves RCR with an opening in a car that has a charter.

Among the options for Richard Childress Racing is to run the car or lease the charter to another team for a year, giving the organization more time to find sponsorship and return to a three-car lineup in 2019. Certainly, if sponsorship can be found for next season, the team will run it. 

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Dover recap, Newman-Gordon tiff

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps Sunday’s first playoff cutoff race at Dover.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Brian Vickers from Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s some of the topics on today’s show:

  • Kyle Busch made a “Monster” steal yesterday at Dover to claim his second win of the playoffs, passing Chase Elliott for the lead with 2 laps to go. We’ll recap Busch’s victory and another near-miss for Elliott, whose advancement into the Round of 12 didn’t change his disappointment.
  • In the closing laps, Elliott was unable to pass playoff driver Ryan Newman, who was trying to avoid elimination. After the race, Newman defended himself in an exchange with 4-time champion Jeff Gordon. Who was in the right? Gordon’s former crew chief, Steve Letarte, gives his insights.
  • Newman came up two points short of advancing to the second round, while it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who claimed the final spot. We’ll break down the strategy calls that helped Stenhouse keep his race for a championship going.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR Cup playoff grid, leaderboard heading into Round of 12

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One round down, three more to go to crown the 2017 NASCAR Cup champion.

The first round of eliminations took place Sunday at Dover International Speedway. Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch, Richard Childress Racing teammates Ryan Newman and Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon, and Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne were eliminated.

That leaves 12 drivers who advance to the second round of the playoffs, which begin with Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The second round consists of Charlotte, Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 15) and Kansas (Oct. 22). The playoff field will be cut to eight drivers after Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr. enters the Round of 12 still atop the Cup standings.

Here’s the updated playoff grid and the Cup standings leaderboard:

 

Entry lists for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races this weekend at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In baseball terms, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will both play home games this weekend.

Both series will race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This will be the fourth race and the start of the second round in the 10-race Cup playoffs, while it will be the third race and the first cut-off race of the seven-race Xfinity playoffs.

The Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Bank of America 500

There are 40 cars entered for Sunday’s race.

There is currently one unfilled driver spot, that being on the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

Jimmie Johnson won this race last year for his eighth career Cup win at the 1.5-mile track. Johnson dominated, leading 155 of the 334 laps. Matt Kenseth finished second, while Kasey Kahne was third.

In the Coca-Cola 600 in May, Austin Dillon won his first career Cup race.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Drive For The Cure 300

There are 41 cars entered for Saturday’s race.

There is one driver spot unfilled, the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Also, the No. 96 Chevrolet of GMS Racing has withdrawn. Ben Kennedy had been slated to drive that car.

Sam Hornish Jr. is back for his fifth Xfinity race of the season, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske.

Among NASCAR Cup drivers entered in the race are Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

Joey Logano won this race last year, leading the last 12 laps to take the checkered flag. Elliott Sadler finished second, while Daniel Suarez was third. Kyle Larson led 165 laps and finished fourth.

Ryan Blaney won May’s Xfinity race at Charlotte.

Click here for the entry list.

 

NASCAR community grieves, prays for those affected by Las Vegas shooting

By Dustin LongOct 2, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NASCAR community joined the country in waking up Monday to horrific images of panicked concertgoers ducking or running while a gunman fired hundreds of shots into the crowd in Las Vegas.

The staggering toll of more than 50 people killed and more than 500 injured made it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that everybody from the industry who had been in Las Vegas for Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race was reported safe.

Police urged families looking to locate missing loved ones to call 1-866-535-5654.

The NASCAR community offered prayers and thoughts to the those affected by the tragedy.

 and on Facebook