Entry lists for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races this weekend at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT
In baseball terms, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will both play home games this weekend.

Both series will race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This will be the fourth race and the start of the second round in the 10-race Cup playoffs, while it will be the third race and the first cut-off race of the seven-race Xfinity playoffs.

The Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Bank of America 500

There are 40 cars entered for Sunday’s race.

There is currently one unfilled driver spot, that being on the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

Jimmie Johnson won this race last year for his eighth career Cup win at the 1.5-mile track. Johnson dominated, leading 155 of the 334 laps. Matt Kenseth finished second, while Kasey Kahne was third.

In the Coca-Cola 600 in May, Austin Dillon won his first career Cup race.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Drive For The Cure 300

There are 41 cars entered for Saturday’s race.

There is one driver spot unfilled, the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Also, the No. 96 Chevrolet of GMS Racing has withdrawn. Ben Kennedy had been slated to drive that car.

Sam Hornish Jr. is back for his fifth Xfinity race of the season, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske.

Among NASCAR Cup drivers entered in the race are Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

Joey Logano won this race last year, leading the last 12 laps to take the checkered flag. Elliott Sadler finished second, while Daniel Suarez was third. Kyle Larson led 165 laps and finished fourth.

Ryan Blaney won May’s Xfinity race at Charlotte.

Click here for the entry list.

 

NASCAR Cup playoff grid, leaderboard heading into Round of 12

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
One round down, three more to go to crown the 2017 NASCAR Cup champion.

The first round of eliminations took place Sunday at Dover International Speedway. Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch, Richard Childress Racing teammates Ryan Newman and Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon, and Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne were eliminated.

That leaves 12 drivers who advance to the second round of the playoffs, which begin with Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The second round consists of Charlotte, Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 15) and Kansas (Oct. 22). The playoff field will be cut to eight drivers after Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr. enters the Round of 12 still atop the Cup standings.

Here’s the updated playoff grid and the Cup standings leaderboard:

 

NASCAR community grieves, prays for those affected by Las Vegas shooting

By Dustin LongOct 2, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
The NASCAR community joined the country in waking up Monday to horrific images of panicked concertgoers ducking or running while a gunman fired hundreds of shots into the crowd in Las Vegas.

The staggering toll of more than 50 people killed and more than 500 injured made it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that everybody from the industry who had been in Las Vegas for Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race was reported safe.

Police urged families looking to locate missing loved ones to call 1-866-535-5654.

The NASCAR community offered prayers and thoughts to the those affected by the tragedy.

Kyle Larson finishes fifth at Dover after losing lead under yellow

By Daniel McFadinOct 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyle Larson‘s hopes of finally winning a race at Dover International Speedway ended under caution.

After winning Stage 2 of Sunday’s playoff elimination race at the one-mile track, Larson briefly lost power to his No. 42 Chevrolet during the resulting caution following pit stops.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver fell from first to sixth when the car wouldn’t re-fire. He had shut the car off to save fuel and cool down the car. He eventually finished fifth.

“It just didn’t re-fire that one time,” Larson said. “Kind of hard to pass when I got back there. I couldn’t really move up the race track because I would be in dirty air. We short pitted, got to third, but fell back and finished fifth.

“I felt like if I could have restarted the leader I probably would have had a shot to win like the No. 24 (Chase Elliott), but once I had to restart on the inside of the third row I was kind of done unless I had a caution, which there wasn’t any left the rest of the race.”

Larson has now finished in the top five at Dover four times. He had finished second in two of the last three starts there.

Larson easily transferred to the second round of the playoffs last week at New Hampshire. He enters next week’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with four consecutive top fives.

Watch the above video for Larson’s post-race interview with NBCSN.

Chase Elliott left lamenting lapped traffic: ‘I gave it away’

By Nate RyanOct 1, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT
DOVER, Delaware – With more victory-snatching misery to digest, Chase Elliott at least had some company to absorb it Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

After losing the lead to winner Kyle Busch with just more than a lap remaining, Elliott parked his No. 24 Chevrolet in the pits, removed his helmet and held his head in his hands for a minute before climbing out.

He immediately was intercepted by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson (who finished third). The seven-time champion leaned against the car and … listened.

“I knew I couldn’t make him feel any better,” said Johnson, soon joined by teammate Kasey Kahne  (who patted Elliott on the shoulder, too). “I just wanted to check on him and turn him around where people couldn’t see his face and let him get those few first words and sentences out.

“I anticipated them being cuss words, and they were. So just trying to be there for him, let him vent, let him get those first few sentences out. I just know from my own experience it’s just nice to kind of vent and get through that.”

Unfortunately, the agony wasn’t quite over for Elliott, whose conversation with the teammates was interrupted by Busch driving past on the banking about 50 feet away, checkered flag flapping out the window.

“I gave it away,” said Elliott, who has had numerous opportunities for his first victory slip away over the past two seasons. “I appreciate my team and their efforts today. The pit stops were great and they kept us in the ballgame. I didn’t.”

The finish essentially came down to traffic, which Elliott had difficulty navigating (in particular the No. 31 Chevrolet of Ryan Newman, who had a confrontation with Jeff Gordon about the role he played).

Elliott was left second-guessing himself about being more aggressive with his approach.

“I thought if I had a clean track, I could have run as fast as (Busch) did, but I didn’t, and I should have done something different,” he said. “So that’s just on me, and he did a better job than I did. At the end of the day that’s what it comes down to.”

Said Busch: “The only thing Chase could have done differently was just moved around and tried to get out of the wake of the cars that were in front of him. I was actually surprised he didn’t. He kept running the bottom behind those guys, and the bottom was what got him there for that point in the day. He was good down there all day long, but he was just getting slowed down too much by the air and everything in front of him.

“He could have just tried to blitz them on the top and get around them sooner, but other than that, I think he was just so focused on what he had all day long, making the bottom work, that he just stuck with it. When you have been leading for that long, and you’ve lost that amount of distance to the car behind you, you’ve got to move around.  You can’t give up four seconds of the lead and not do something else.  I feel like that’s kind of where they lost it today.“

Johnson said it made sense for Elliott to commit to running the bottom of the one-mile oval because “that is where 90 some percent of these races have been won, if not 95 or more.  I think there was some cars fighting to stay on the lead lap that really, I think, hurt the performance of his car.”

There was some consolation for Elliott and Johnson, who finished in the top five together for the first time in nearly four months (since the June 4 race at Dover). Johnson believes that Hendrick is closing the gap on the Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Martin Truex Jr., though Elliott was understandably less enthused.

“Yeah, I mean, I hope so,” Elliott said. “I hope. I mean, I don’t know. If I knew the future, I’d go lay some money down in Vegas or something, but I don’t know. So we’ll see.”

Johnson believes his teammate “is going to be a factor” at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week.

“Man, I feel for him,” Johnson said. “I don’t think you can say anything now to make it better. As we get closer to next weekend, the sting will subside, but right now, they’re racers. It’s going to hurt. That’s going to sting. We all know that 24 car is going to win a lot of races soon, and I feel for those guys.”

 