Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Dover

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Martin Truex Jr. He has led 35 percent of the last two Cup races here. He will add another few hundred laps to that total from the pole today.

Dustin Long

Kyle Larson grabs the win he nearly had at this track in June.

Daniel McFadin

Matt Kenseth seals the deal and gets his first win of the season.

Jerry Bonkowski

Matt Kenseth has been knocking on the door for his first win of 2017 for the last several races. Today, he kicks that door down and drives into victory lane.