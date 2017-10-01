Ryan Newman confronts Jeff Gordon after Dover race (Video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DOVER, Delaware — Ryan Newman and Jeff Gordon exchanged words after Sunday’s playoff race after Chase Elliott, driving Gordon’s former No. 24 Chevrolet, had trouble getting around Newman in the closing laps.

Elliott, seeking his first victory in the Cup Series, finished second after losing the lead to Kyle Busch on Lap 399 at Dover International Speedway. Newman, who was trying to keep his No. 31 Chevrolet on the lead lap, finished 13th and failed to advance to the second round.

The confrontation apparently began when Gordon made an offhand comment to Newman in the pits (watch the video above from NBCSN).

“What’s that?” Newman asked Gordon as he walked out of the pits and toward the garage.

“Thanks for the help,” Gordon said.

“For what?” Newman asked.

“What was happening with the leaders, man,” Gordon said.

“You don’t think I was racing for my own position?” Newman replied.

“I didn’t say you weren’t,” Gordon said.

“Just watch what you say, man,” Newman replied.

“I said, ‘Thanks for the help,’ ” Gordon said, turning to walk off to the garage.

“You said it as a smart-ass,” Newman said.

“No, I didn’t,” Gordon scoffed as he walked away. “You took it that way.”

Gordon and Newman seemed to put the incident behind them after meeting again in the garage, according to a photo and video tweeted by reporter John Haverlin.