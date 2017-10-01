Nate Ryan recaps how NASCAR drivers addressed national anthem controversy

Prior to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway, Nate Ryan joined “Countdown to Green” to recap how those in the NASCAR community addressed this week’s narrative surrounding peaceful protests during the national anthem at NFL games.
Ryan also explains NASCAR’s tradition with the national anthem and how it changed starting at Dover, which held the first Cup race following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway.
Nate Ryan
Martin Truex Jr. He has led 35 percent of the last two Cup races here. He will add another few hundred laps to that total from the pole today.
Dustin Long
Kyle Larson grabs the win he nearly had at this track in June.
Daniel McFadin
Matt Kenseth seals the deal and gets his first win of the season.
Jerry Bonkowski
Matt Kenseth has been knocking on the door for his first win of 2017 for the last several races. Today, he kicks that door down and drives into victory lane.
Now you see them, soon you won’t – at least four of them. That’s what happens in today’s Apache Warrior 400 race at Dover International Speedway.
That’s because the four lowest-ranked playoff drivers will be eliminated from title contention.
Here are the details for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern):
START: Three-time Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:15 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile, high-banked oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The USO Show Troupe will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m., followed by a flyover from two F-16s of the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. on mrn.com and affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 67 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won last fall’s race, leading nearly half of the laps (187). Kyle Busch finished second and Chase Elliott was third. Jimmie Johnson won his 11th career race at Dover in June.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup
Christopher Bell, who finished second in Saturday’s Las Vegas 350 Truck Series race, holds a commanding 47-point lead over race winner Ben Rhodes, while Matt Crafton is third (-51), followed by Johnny Sauter (-54) and and Chase Briscoe (-68).
The first playoff round cutoff race is two weeks from now at Talladega Superspeedway.
Austin Cindric is sixth at 70 points behind Bell, on the positive side of the cutoff line.
That leaves Kaz Grala (8 points behind Cindric) and John Hunter Nemechek (14 points behind Cindric) essentially in must-win situations at Talladega, or risk elimination after that race.
Click here for the Truck Series point standings after Saturday’s race.
Ben Rhodes came into Saturday night’s Las Vegas 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race worrying if he’d advance to the second round of the playoffs in two weeks at Talladega.
He also has long wondered when — or if — he’d ever earn his first Truck Series win.
The Louisville, Kentucky native took care of both worries by winning the race in spectacular fashion, passing below the three lead trucks with seven laps left and then held off a late challenge by Christopher Bell to take home the checkered flag.
Bell finished second, followed by Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric (who came back from two incidents) and Kaz Grala.
Click here for the full race results.