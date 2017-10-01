Nate Ryan recaps how NASCAR drivers addressed national anthem controversy

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Now you see them, soon you won’t – at least four of them. That’s what happens in today’s Apache Warrior 400 race at Dover International Speedway.

That’s because the four lowest-ranked playoff drivers will be eliminated from title contention.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: Three-time Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile, high-banked oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The USO Show Troupe will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m., followed by a flyover from two F-16s of the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. on mrn.com and affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 67 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won last fall’s race, leading nearly half of the laps (187). Kyle Busch finished second and Chase Elliott was third. Jimmie Johnson won his 11th career race at Dover in June.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup