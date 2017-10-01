Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski captures Stage 1 of Apache Warrior 400 at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 1, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski captured Stage 1 of Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Keselowski led 29 of the stage’s 120 laps laps, while pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. led all drivers with 47 laps led.

Kyle Busch ended the stage in second place, followed by Truex, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick.

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, David Ragan and Denny Hamlin.

This race marks the end of the first round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. When the race ends, the four drivers lowest in the standings will be eliminated from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, which begin next Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Lap 86, Jeffrey Earnhardt lost control of his No. 33 Chevrolet while coming on to pit road. The grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt was coming in too hot, spun and backed into the sand barrels at the entrance to pit road.

The race was stopped under red flag conditions to allow crews to replace the wrecked barrels. See the video above of Earnhardt’s mishap.

The red flag lasted 15 minutes, 9 seconds before cars began moving again under a yellow caution flag.

Ryan Newman confronts Jeff Gordon after Dover race (Video)

By Nate RyanOct 1, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT
DOVER, Delaware — Ryan Newman and Jeff Gordon exchanged words after Sunday’s playoff race after Chase Elliott, driving Gordon’s former No. 24 Chevrolet, had trouble getting around Newman in the closing laps.

Elliott, seeking his first victory in the Cup Series, finished second after losing the lead to Kyle Busch on Lap 399 at Dover International Speedway. Newman, who was trying to keep his No. 31 Chevrolet on the lead lap, finished 13th and failed to advance to the second round.

The confrontation apparently began when Gordon made an offhand comment to Newman in the pits (watch the video above from NBCSN).

“What’s that?” Newman asked Gordon as he walked out of the pits and toward the garage.

“Thanks for the help,” Gordon said.

“For what?” Newman asked.

“What was happening with the leaders, man,” Gordon said.

“You don’t think I was racing for my own position?” Newman replied.

“I didn’t say you weren’t,” Gordon said.

“Just watch what you say, man,” Newman replied.

“I said, ‘Thanks for the help,’ ” Gordon said, turning to walk off to the garage.

“You said it as a smart-ass,” Newman said.

“No, I didn’t,” Gordon scoffed as he walked away. “You took it that way.”

Gordon and Newman seemed to put the incident behind them after meeting again in the garage, according to a photo and video tweeted by reporter John Haverlin.

Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne eliminated from playoffs

By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field has been shaved to 12 drivers following the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

The four drivers eliminated from contention are Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch.

Newman missed out on advancing by finishing two points behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

MORE: Kyle Busch passes Chase Elliott with 2 laps left, wins at Dover; playoff field cut to 12

Here’s the remaining playoff field and their points heading into the Round of 12 after the points have been reset.

Martin Truex Jr. – 3,059 points

Kyle Busch – 3,041

Kyle Larson – 3,034

Brad Keselowski – 3,020

Jimmie Johnson – 3,017

Kevin Harvick – 3,015

Denny Hamlin – 3,013

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 3,010

Ryan Blaney – 3,008

Chase Elliott – 3,006

Matt Kenseth – 3,005

Jamie McMurray – 3,003

Click here for the full points standings.

Results, stats for Dover playoff elimination race

By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway after passing Chase Elliott coming to the white flag.

The elimination race in the first round of the playoffs, it’s Busch second straight win after also getting the victory at New Hampshire last week.

Busch beat Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

It is Busch’s fourth win of the year.

MORE: Kyle Busch passes Chase Elliott with 2 laps left, wins at Dover; playoff field cut to 12

Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne failed to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Click here for the full results.

Kyle Busch rallies to pass Chase Elliott for Dover win; playoff field cut to 12

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 1, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT
In one of the season’s most thrilling finishes, Kyle Busch passed Chase Elliott coming to the white flag to win Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

“This is the moment you live for, the moment we all live for,” Busch told NBCSN in victory lane.

Elliott appeared headed for his first career Cup win but got bottled up in traffic, allowing Busch to pass for the win. Elliott finished second.

MORE: Ryan Newman confronts Jeff Gordon after race 

MORE: Results, stats for Dover playoff elimination race

“I can’t say enough about Chase,” Busch said. “He’s an awesome competitor, great kid, great friend. This was a hard fought one. I know Chase is hungry, he’s been trying to get his first Cup Series win. But I saw that carrot hanging out there and I was going to get it, I gave it everything I had.”

But the plaudits from Busch were little consolation to Elliott.

“I gave it away,” Elliott said. “When you look back, obviously I may have done something different, but I didn’t.”

Busch has won two playoff races in a row, having captured last week’s race at New Hampshire. He adds another five playoff points to his total.

Post-race penalties: Two cars failed post-race inspection: the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer and the No. 77 of Erik Jones, both for having two unsecured lug nuts on their respective cars. Penalties will likely be assessed in the next couple of days. The penalty for the infraction is a $20,000 fine to the crew chiefs of each car, who will also serve a one-race suspension, as well.

Stage winners: Brad Keselowski (Stage 1), Kyle Larson (Stage 2).

Who else had a good race: Even though he once again fell short of winning his first career Cup race, Elliott has nothing to hang his head about, finishing second. …. While it wasn’t a great finish in the big scheme of things, 19th-place finisher Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did what he needed to do to advance in the playoffs.

Who had a bad race: Ryan Newman (13th), Kasey Kahne (14th), Austin Dillon (16th) and Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch (20th) failed to advance to the second round of the playoffs. … With 25 laps left in the race, Denny Hamlin suffered a broken axle. He finished 35th.

Notable: While so much attention was focused on which drivers would be eliminated, three non-playoff drivers had strong runs: Clint Bowyer (finished sixth), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (seventh) and Daniel Suarez (eighth).

Quote of the Day: “I’m so disappointed in myself. Golly, I couldn’t have had it easier, from the stage break to the end and I just gave it away. My team kept us in the ballgame and I didn’t.” – Runner-up Chase Elliott.

What’s next: Bank of America 500, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 