William Byron captures Xfinity pole at Dover

DOVER, Delaware — William Byron scored his second pole of the Xfinity season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Byron led the way with a lap of 156.209 mph. He was the fastest in each of the three rounds. His other pole this season came at Phoenix.

“This place is so demanding and you’ve got to drive to the very limit in qualifying, and we did that,” Byron told NBCSN.

Daniel Suarez will start second after a lap of 155.952 mph. The rest of the top five is: Erik Jones (155.434 mph) Justin Allgaier (155.373) and Tyler Reddick (155.233 mph).

Green flag for today’s Xfinity race is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.