Ryan Blaney dominates to win Xfinity race at Dover, eyes weekend sweep

Ryan Blaney won Saturday’s Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway. It was his second Xfinity win this season.

Driving a bright neon green Ford Mustang, Blaney won Stage 2 and continued to prove unbeatable in the final stage, leading 136 of the 200 scheduled laps. He won by nearly five seconds over runner-up Justin Allgaier.

It was Team Penske’s 62nd career win in the Xfinity Series.

Blaney performed a very classy move after getting the checkered flag on the frontstretch: he beckoned a young fan from the crowd and gave him the flag as a souvenir.

William Byron won Stage 1 but fell back and finished third.

Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole rounded out the top five.

Stage winners: William Byron (Stage 1), Ryan Blaney (Stage 2).

Who else had a good race: Justin Allgaier was the highest-finishing Xfinity regular. … William Byron won the first stage but could never get back to the front to challenge Blaney. Still, a good run nonetheless.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones spun on Lap 7, Jeff Green bounced off Matt Tifft and into the side of Jones, knocking Jones and Green out of the race. David Starr hit the inside retaining wall to try and avoid the wreck and knocked himself out of the race, as well. Starr finished 38th, Jones 39th and Green 40th.

Notable: Sixteen of the first 29 laps were run under caution. … Harrison Rhodes’ day came to a quick end when the motor on his Chevrolet Camaro blew up on Lap 20. He was already three laps down at that point before the engine let go. It was Rhodes’ seventh DNF in 26 starts this season.

Quote of the day: “It’s really cool to be here in victory lane. I’ve always wanted to have a monster (winner’s trophy of Miles the Monster, Dover’s mascot). We can learn a lot for tomorrow, so hopefully we can have as solid a day tomorrow as we had today.” – Ryan Blaney earns his first career win at Dover and hopes to double up in Sunday’s Cup playoff/cutoff race.

What’s next: Drive for The Cure 300, Saturday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. ET, Charlotte Motor Speedway