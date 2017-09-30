Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney dominates to win Xfinity race at Dover, eyes weekend sweep

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 30, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney won Saturday’s Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway. It was his second Xfinity win this season.

Driving a bright neon green Ford Mustang, Blaney won Stage 2 and continued to prove unbeatable in the final stage, leading 136 of the 200 scheduled laps. He won by nearly five seconds over runner-up Justin Allgaier.

It was Team Penske’s 62nd career win in the Xfinity Series.

Blaney performed a very classy move after getting the checkered flag on the frontstretch: he beckoned a young fan from the crowd and gave him the flag as a souvenir.

William Byron won Stage 1 but fell back and finished third.

Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole rounded out the top five.

Stage winners: William Byron (Stage 1), Ryan Blaney (Stage 2).

Who else had a good race: Justin Allgaier was the highest-finishing Xfinity regular. … William Byron won the first stage but could never get back to the front to challenge Blaney. Still, a good run nonetheless.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones spun on Lap 7, Jeff Green bounced off Matt Tifft and into the side of Jones, knocking Jones and Green out of the race. David Starr hit the inside retaining wall to try and avoid the wreck and knocked himself out of the race, as well. Starr finished 38th, Jones 39th and Green 40th.

Notable: Sixteen of the first 29 laps were run under caution. … Harrison Rhodes’ day came to a quick end when the motor on his Chevrolet Camaro blew up on Lap 20. He was already three laps down at that point before the engine let go. It was Rhodes’ seventh DNF in 26 starts this season.

Quote of the day: “It’s really cool to be here in victory lane. I’ve always wanted to have a monster (winner’s trophy of Miles the Monster, Dover’s mascot). We can learn a lot for tomorrow, so hopefully we can have as solid a day tomorrow as we had today.” – Ryan Blaney earns his first career win at Dover and hopes to double up in Sunday’s Cup playoff/cutoff race.

What’s next: Drive for The Cure 300, Saturday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. ET, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kaz Grala fastest in final Truck practice in Las Vegas

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
Kaz Grala posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Grala paced the field with a lap of 179.045 mph.

He was followed by Noah Gragson (179.039 mph), Christopher Bell (178.832), Johnny Sauter (178.772) and Ryan Truex (178.330).

Matt Crafton had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 176.225 mph. He was followed by Chase Briscoe (176.091 mph) and Grala (175.744).

Twenty-eight trucks practiced.

Qualifying and the race are later today.

Hendrick Motorsports duo top field in final Cup practice at Dover

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
DOVER, Delaware — Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson had the fastest laps in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott topped the field with a lap of 157.363 mph. Johnson, an 11-time Dover winner, was next at 156.904 mph. They were followed by Kevin Harvick (156.897 mph), Kyle Larson (156.658) and Kyle Busch (156.631).

Austin Dillon had the slowest lap among the 16 playoff contenders. He ranked 30th of 38 cars that practiced with a top lap of 153.656 mph.

Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 155.518 mph. He was followed by Elliott (155.510 mph) and Denny Hamlin (155.049).

There were no incidents in the session.

Michael McDowell was forced the sit out the entire 55-minute session because his team failed inspection before qualifying four times Friday.

 

 

Johnny Sauter paces opening Truck practice at Las Vegas

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s opening Camping World Truck Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sauter led the way with a lap of 179.468 mph.

He was followed by Ryan Truex (178.619 mph), Matt Crafton (178.589), Noah Gragson (178.512) and Stewart Friesen (178.506).

Twenty trucks practiced in the session. Noah Gragson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 175.781 mph.

The series has one practice left today, followed by qualifying and tonight’s race.

William Byron captures Xfinity pole at Dover

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
DOVER, Delaware — William Byron scored his second pole of the Xfinity season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Byron led the way with a lap of 156.209 mph. He was the fastest in each of the three rounds. His other pole this season came at Phoenix.

“This place is so demanding and you’ve got to drive to the very limit in qualifying, and we did that,” Byron told NBCSN.

Daniel Suarez will start second after a lap of 155.952 mph. The rest of the top five is: Erik Jones (155.434 mph) Justin Allgaier (155.373) and Tyler Reddick (155.233 mph).

Green flag for today’s Xfinity race is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.