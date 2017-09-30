Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Dover, Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
It’s a busy day for NASCAR as all three of its national series are in action.

Cup teams hold their final practice sessions in Dove, and the Xfinity Series competes in its 200-lap race at “The Monster Mile.”

Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series has a one-day show at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here is the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Dover International Speedway

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 – 11:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:45 p.m. – Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200; 200 miles/200 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV or radio)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV or Radio)

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single-car/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

7:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

8 p.m. – Las Vegas 350; 219 miles/147 laps (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Ryan: Anthem controversy reveals how patriotism can take many forms in NASCAR

By Nate RyanSep 29, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
What if a race was held in NASCAR’s premier series, and nary a single driver was present and at attention on the grid when the national anthem was played?

Would there be the usual cheers as drivers flipped their dashboard switches, rumbled out of the pits and onto the track for a few hundred miles of fender banging?

There were for more than five decades. That was typically how drivers took part in honoring America at the crescendo of a pageantry-filled prerace – strapped inside their cockpits and waiting as “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played.

Because within seconds of the anthem ending, engines were starting.

But that run of show changed at Dover International Speedway just more than 16 years ago.

In the first Cup race after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, drivers stood outside their cars with their team members as Tanya Tucker sang the national anthem for a sellout crowd of 140,000, virtually all of whom were waving U.S. flags that had been distributed at the track’s gates.

Given that the sacred ideals about honoring the military and respecting the flag (deeply held truths in NASCAR and among its fans) became the largest point of contention and conversation this week, it’s somewhat astounding to consider that the sport’s heroes once had on their helmets and harnesses during the anthem before it gradually became a standard practice to observe the song while outside their cars.

On Sunday, there will be a five-minute gap between the conclusion of the anthem and the command to start engines at Dover, where it all started on a patriotic Sunday in 2001 that ended with the race winner grabbing an American flag from a team member for a triumphant victory lap with Old Glory flapping around the 1-mile oval.

Just as Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the focal point that day in one of NASCAR’s most memorable moments of the 21st century, so has he also emerged as its most outspoken star in the tumult that followed comments by team owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty before Sunday’s race at New Hampshire. Both intimated they would fire any employees who kneeled during the anthem the way many NFL players did in the wake of President Donald Trump calling on teams to terminate players who kneeled.

On Monday morning, the president tweeted his support of NASCAR. About thirty minutes later, Earnhardt used a quote from JFK to support peaceful protests in what quickly became the most popular of his 12,500 tweets (drawing 150,000 retweets and nearly 400,000 likes).

“I kept seeing a lot of negativity about NASCAR on social media,” Earnhardt said on his podcast in explaining the stance. “It’s just the same tired stigma that we’ve dealt with for many, many years.

“So I didn’t feel like that Richard’s comments and Richard Petty’s comments were the way the entire sport felt. They have the right to their opinion. I just didn’t want anyone speaking for me. I felt like that you could assume that those were my own personal feelings as well. I wanted to make that clear.”

Earnhardt’s points are well taken.

NASCAR waited until Monday afternoon to release a statement (which attempted to thread the needle of placating its old-guard supporters’ love for anthem heritage while noting “the right to peacefully express one’s opinion” in a nod to a more diverse audience it seeks to build). That created a vacuum of leadership on a national controversy that was filled by two Hall of Famers associated with several of the greatest championships, moments and triumphs in stock-car history.

Many outside NASCAR presumed that Childress and Petty spoke with a monolithic certitude for the thousands who work in the country’s most popular racing series.

But there isn’t a consensus industry opinion on how anthem protesters would be handled.

There are many who would disagree with the beliefs of Childress and Petty (namely, the majority owner of Richard Petty Motorsports).

Of course, there are many who would agree with them as well, reflecting stock-car racing’s longstanding leanings and strongly held feelings of allegiance and faith.

Few sports leagues wrap themselves in God and country as much as NASCAR. Its deep roots in the Bible Belt are evident in the invocation delivered before every race, just before the anthem – a 1-2 combination of social conservatism and flag-waving patriotism that is unique in professional sports and intrinsic to the fabric of stock-car racing.

It’s why Brad Keselowski used Twitter to take issue with those who took a knee but also to reaffirm that his support of the anthem didn’t signify a lack of respect for civil disobedience. As someone who has raised millions to help wounded veterans and likely would have joined the armed services if he hadn’t pursued a racing career, the Team Penske driver was speaking from the heart.

But so was Earnhardt, who has his own patriotic bona fides (the No. 88 Chevrolet once carried National Guard sponsorship, and the Navy backed his Xfinity cars).

“I stand for the flag during the national anthem,” he said. “Always have, always will. We have an incredibly large military presence at our races. We go above and beyond to show our patriotism and what it means to be Americans and how proud we are of that and how proud we are of the flag and what it stands for.

“No surprise to me everyone at (New Hampshire) stood and addressed the flag during the anthem, which I think will continue. But I also understand that the man next to me, if he wants to do something different, that’s his right. I might not agree with everything somebody does, but it’s their right to have that opportunity to do that. I can’t take that away from them, and I don’t want them taking it away from me.’’

Free speech is an inalienable right, but it also is accompanied by consequences – and not just for those who choose to protest.

As business owners well within their rights to hire and fire personnel while weighing how their actions can impacts a team’s image, Childress and Petty are entitled to their opinions and to express them, and there are many fans who probably feel better about hearing them voiced.

But there are repercussions to classifying actions that you view as disrespectful with the disrespect of implying those who chose that tack should be humiliatingly stripped of employment or citizenship.

At best, it’s fodder for clickbait headline hyperbole. At worst, it negatively affects how NASCAR is perceived in the wake of protests that began because former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick wanted to raise awareness about minority oppression and police brutality.

This puts a new spotlight on NASCAR’s long slog toward diversifying, which hasn’t come easy (as detailed in the struggles of Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, the first black driver to win in Cup, and mentioned in a recent interview by Bill Lester, the first black driver to run Xfinity and one of four in Cup). There have been Twitter memes about the Confederate flag (which remains a presence in racetrack campgrounds despite NASCAR’s efforts to eradicate its presence), stern rebukes from coaches in other sports and late night talk show jokes about the lack of black drivers in NASCAR.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is making incremental progress in becoming more of an inclusionary and welcoming league. It needs and wants to be that if it intends to stem recent audience erosion by becoming more demographically reflective of a multicultural and multiracial America.

Its Drive for Diversity program, which is in its 14th season, has a hit-and-miss record, but graduate Darrell Wallace Jr. recently became the first black driver to race Cup in more than a decade. Mexico’s Daniel Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity champion and another product of the D4D program, became the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR title. There are more black pit crew members than at any point in NASCAR’s 69-year history.

Kyle Larson, the only Asian-American to race full time in Cup, has a legitimate chance to win the championship.

Those are realities – just as it is that drivers weren’t outside their cars more often than not in NASCAR history when the anthem has been played.

Those, of course, weren’t signs of disrespect. Patriotism can be expressed in many forms, and the enthusiastic and overt celebration of its cherished spectacle on race days is an indelible and laudable attraction of NASCAR.

What the industry learned this week is that publicly judging the manner of expression can be fraught with its own debates about respecting the flag.

Harrison Burton claims K&N Pro Series East championship with Dover win

By Dustin LongSep 29, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT
DOVER, Delaware — Harrison Burton pulled away from Riley Herbst on an overtime restart to win Friday’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race and the series championship. 

Burton led the final 17 laps at Dover, taking the lead from Ruben Garcia Jr. in a spirited side-by-side duel that went more than two laps. Burton then held the field off in overtime, which extended the race three laps to 128 laps.

The victory marked Burton’s fifth of the season. Eddie MacDonald finished second. Tyler Dippel was third.

Burton, the 16-year-old son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, is the youngest champion in series history. Joey Logano had been the youngest series champion at 17 when he won the 2007 title.

In victory lane, Burton embraced his mother, Kim, lifting her off the ground, and then hugged his father.

“We’re a racing family,” Harrison Burton said. “To share a championship with the people that love you the most is pretty cool.”

Burton entered the season finale eight points behind Todd Gilliland but Gilliland’s title hopes went away when he blew a right front tire and hit the wall on Lap 56 of the 128-lap race. He finished 13th in the 15-car field.

“It was kind of tight, but I just went in there and the right front just blew,” Gilliland said. “It just popped. I could hear it. It’s basically been our season story. Been running up front and had tires go down. It took us out of the first half of the season. In the last seven races, we finished first or second in all of them and really got us back in this thing. For it to end like this is heartbreaking. We’ll have to move on and I learned a lot this year.”

The 17-year-old son of former Cup driver David Gilliland sought the K&N Pro Series East title after winning the K&N Pro Series West championship last year. Todd Gilliland finishes the season with four wins.

Todd Gilliland’s focus turns to the Camping World Truck Series. He’s run four races this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports, finishing a season-best third at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Former K&N Pro Series East champions include William Byron (2015), Kyle Larson (2012) and Logano.

Now add Harrison Burton.

“It’s a good list to be on,” he said. “To be a champion is huge for me.”

This race will air on NBCSN at 10:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 6.

Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 29, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole in Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Kyle Busch will start beside Truex on the front row, having qualified second during Friday’s qualifying session.

Sunday’s race marks the end of the first round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Once the checkered flag falls, four of the original 16 playoff qualifiers will be eliminated as the playoffs then move to the Round of 12 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8.

Pole-sitter Truex is going for his second straight win in this race at Dover. Jimmie Johnson, who starts 17th Sunday, won this past June at Dover, his 11th career triumph at the one-mile, high-banked oval.

Click here for the full row-by-row starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

At the opposite end of the qualifying spectrum is Jamie McMurray, who failed to advance past the first round Friday and will start Sunday’s race from the 26th position, the lowest-qualified of the 16 playoff drivers.

NBCSN spoke with McMurray after the first round of qualifying and he talked about how he’ll approach the race starting so far back in the pack. See the video above.

 

Martin Truex earns pole at Dover, JGR places all 4 drivers in top 6

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 29, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. earned his second pole of the season, capturing the No. 1 spot Friday for Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Truex covered the one-mile, high-banked oval at 160.664 mph.

Kyle Busch, winner of last week’s race at New Hampshire, will also sit on the front row, capturing the second fastest qualifying speed of 160.392 mph.

Truex broke Busch’s string of winning the pole at the last two races, five of the previous 9 races and six of the previous 11.

Third through fifth were Kyle Larson (159.986), Matt Kenseth (159.972) and Daniel Suarez (159.893).

Denny Hamlin rounded things out for Joe Gibbs Racing, making it all four JGR drivers in the top six, with a speed of 159.759 mph.

Click here for the full qualifying results.

 