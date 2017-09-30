Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Justin Allgaier No. 1 as Xfinity Series standings tighten ahead of next week’s cut-off race

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 30, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier remains No. 1 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

But after two races in the seven-race playoffs — and with next weekend’s cut-off race at Charlotte — things are tightening significantly in the points.

Allgaier holds a three-point edge over No. 2 William Byron and a 13-point margin over No. 3 Elliott Sadler.

More: Ryan Blaney dominates to win Xfinity race at Dover, eyes weekend sweep

More: Results from Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway

Cole Custer is 14 points back, while Daniel Hemric rounds out the top five, 17 points back.

Those drivers on the bubble are Brendan Gaughan (two points behind Ryan Reed for the final transfer spot), Michael Annett (-7), Blake Koch (-12) and Jeremy Clements (-20).

Click here for the Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s race at Dover.

 

Results from Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 30, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney has wanted a Miles the Monster statue ever since he was a little kid.

Mission accomplished Saturday, as Blaney received that elusive statue by winning the Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

MORE: Ryan Blaney dominates to win Xfinity race at Dover, eyes weekend sweep

MORE: Justin Allgaier No. 1 as Xfinity Series standings tighten up ahead of next week’s cut-off race

Runner-up Justin Allgaier (see video above) was the highest-finishing Xfinity Series regular in the race, followed by Stage 1 winner William Byron, Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole.

Click here for the full results from Saturday’s race.

Ryan Blaney dominates to win Xfinity race at Dover, eyes weekend sweep

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 30, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney won Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway for his second Xfinity victory of the season.

Driving a bright neon green Ford Mustang, Blaney won Stage 2 and proved unbeatable in the final stage, leading 136 of the 200 laps. He beat runner-up Justin Allgaier by nearly five seconds.

It was Team Penske’s 62nd career win in the Xfinity Series.

Afterward, Blaney gave the checkered flag to a young fan from the crowd.

William Byron won Stage 1 but fell back and finished third. Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole rounded out the top five.

MORE: Results from Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway

MORE: Justin Allgaier No. 1 as Xfinity Series standings tighten up ahead of next week’s cut-off race

Stage winners: William Byron (Stage 1), Ryan Blaney (Stage 2).

Who else had a good race: Justin Allgaier was the highest-finishing Xfinity regular. … William Byron won the first stage but could never get back to the front to challenge Blaney. Still, a good run nonetheless.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones spun on Lap 7, Jeff Green bounced off Matt Tifft and into the side of Jones, knocking Jones and Green out of the race. David Starr hit the inside retaining wall to try and avoid the wreck and knocked himself out of the race, as well. Starr finished 38th, Jones 39th and Green 40th.

Notable: Two post-race violations were called, with lug nut violations for both the No. 20 of Erik Jones and the No. 48 of Brennan Poole. …  Sixteen of the first 29 laps were run under caution. … Harrison Rhodes’ day came to a quick end when the motor on his Chevrolet Camaro blew up on Lap 20. He was already three laps down at that point before the engine let go. It was Rhodes’ seventh DNF in 26 starts this season.

Quote of the day: “It’s really cool to be here in victory lane. I’ve always wanted to have a monster (winner’s trophy of Miles the Monster, Dover’s mascot).” – Ryan Blaney earns his first career win at Dover and hopes to double up in Sunday’s Cup playoff/cutoff race.

What’s next: Drive for The Cure 300, Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m. ET, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kaz Grala fastest in final Truck practice in Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 30, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kaz Grala posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Grala paced the field with a lap of 179.045 mph.

He was followed by Noah Gragson (179.039 mph), Christopher Bell (178.832), Johnny Sauter (178.772) and Ryan Truex (178.330).

Matt Crafton had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 176.225 mph. He was followed by Chase Briscoe (176.091 mph) and Grala (175.744).

Twenty-eight trucks practiced.

Click here for practice report

Qualifying and the race are later today.

Hendrick Motorsports duo top field in final Cup practice at Dover

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 30, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Delaware — Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson had the fastest laps in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott topped the field with a lap of 157.363 mph. Johnson, an 11-time Dover winner, was next at 156.904 mph. They were followed by Kevin Harvick (156.897 mph), Kyle Larson (156.658) and Kyle Busch (156.631).

Click here for practice report

Austin Dillon had the slowest lap among the 16 playoff contenders. He ranked 30th of 38 cars that practiced with a top lap of 153.656 mph.

Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 155.518 mph. He was followed by Elliott (155.510 mph) and Denny Hamlin (155.049).

There were no incidents in the session.

Michael McDowell was forced the sit out the entire 55-minute session because his team failed inspection before qualifying four times Friday.

 

 