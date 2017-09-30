Justin Allgaier No. 1 as Xfinity Series standings tighten ahead of next week’s cut-off race

Ryan Blaney won Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway for his second Xfinity victory of the season.

Driving a bright neon green Ford Mustang, Blaney won Stage 2 and proved unbeatable in the final stage, leading 136 of the 200 laps. He beat runner-up Justin Allgaier by nearly five seconds.

It was Team Penske’s 62nd career win in the Xfinity Series.

Afterward, Blaney gave the checkered flag to a young fan from the crowd.

William Byron won Stage 1 but fell back and finished third. Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole rounded out the top five.

Stage winners: William Byron (Stage 1), Ryan Blaney (Stage 2).

Who else had a good race: Justin Allgaier was the highest-finishing Xfinity regular. … William Byron won the first stage but could never get back to the front to challenge Blaney. Still, a good run nonetheless.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones spun on Lap 7, Jeff Green bounced off Matt Tifft and into the side of Jones, knocking Jones and Green out of the race. David Starr hit the inside retaining wall to try and avoid the wreck and knocked himself out of the race, as well. Starr finished 38th, Jones 39th and Green 40th.

Notable: Two post-race violations were called, with lug nut violations for both the No. 20 of Erik Jones and the No. 48 of Brennan Poole. … Sixteen of the first 29 laps were run under caution. … Harrison Rhodes’ day came to a quick end when the motor on his Chevrolet Camaro blew up on Lap 20. He was already three laps down at that point before the engine let go. It was Rhodes’ seventh DNF in 26 starts this season.

Quote of the day: “It’s really cool to be here in victory lane. I’ve always wanted to have a monster (winner’s trophy of Miles the Monster, Dover’s mascot).” – Ryan Blaney earns his first career win at Dover and hopes to double up in Sunday’s Cup playoff/cutoff race.

What’s next: Drive for The Cure 300, Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m. ET, Charlotte Motor Speedway