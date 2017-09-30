Johnny Sauter paces opening Truck practice at Las Vegas

Johnny Sauter posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s opening Camping World Truck Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Sauter led the way with a lap of 179.468 mph.
He was followed by Ryan Truex (178.619 mph), Matt Crafton (178.589), Noah Gragson (178.512) and Stewart Friesen (178.506).
Twenty trucks practiced in the session. Noah Gragson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 175.781 mph.
The series has one practice left today, followed by qualifying and tonight’s race.
DOVER, Delaware — William Byron scored his second pole of the Xfinity season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Byron led the way with a lap of 156.209 mph. He was the fastest in each of the three rounds. His other pole this season came at Phoenix.
“This place is so demanding and you’ve got to drive to the very limit in qualifying, and we did that,” Byron told NBCSN.
Daniel Suarez will start second after a lap of 155.952 mph. The rest of the top five is: Erik Jones (155.434 mph) Justin Allgaier (155.373) and Tyler Reddick (155.233 mph).
Green flag for today’s Xfinity race is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
DOVER, Delaware – Kevin Harvick posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Dover International Speedway with a lap of 156.535 mph.
He was followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (156.413 mph), Kurt Busch (156.352), Jamie McMurray (156.148) and Erik Jones (156.121).
Austin Dillon had the slowest single lap among the playoff contenders. He ranked 26th of 40 cars with a lap of 154.341 mph.
Kyle Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 155.615 mph. He was followed by McMurray (154.860) and Clint Bowyer (154.726).
There were no incidents during the session.
Jimmie Johnson was summoned to the NASCAR hauler for going too fast on pit road during the session.
Final Cup practice will be from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on CNBC.
DOVER, Delaware — Thirteen Cup teams will lose practice time during today’s final session at Dover International Speedway for inspection issues.
The final practice session is from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on CNBC.
Michael McDowell will be forced to sit out the entire 55-minute session because his car failed to pass inspection four times before qualifying Friday. His car must sit on pit road for all of the final practice session. McDowell must be in the car with his helmet and seat belts on. He cannot have a phone or similar device in the car with him.
He becomes the second driver to miss an entire practice session. Joey Logano sat out all of last weekend’s final practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after inspection issues and said the penalty was a “total joke.”
Clint Bowyer and playoff contender Kyle Larson each will be docked 30 minutes of practice in the final session because both cars failed qualifying inspection three times Friday.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and playoff contender Matt Kenseth will miss 30 minutes of practice in the final session because both cars failed inspection before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire twice and failed qualifying inspection Friday twice.
Those being docked 15 minutes of practice will be Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Brett Moffitt and playoff contenders Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman and pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr.
Kahne, Chastain and Moffitt are being docked because their cars failed inspection before last weekend’s New Hampshire race twice.
Dillon, Newman, DiBenedetto, Jones and Truex are being docked for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday.
The Xfinity Series moves to its second race of the playoffs with today’s Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway.
Here is all the important info you need ahead of the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Lt. William Sullivan of the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Police Department, will give the command to start engines at 2:42 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. ET
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile concrete oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Xfinity garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:10 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Tom Dixon will perform the Anthem at 2:36 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 2:45 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Daniel Suarez led 123 of 200 laps on the way to winning. Ty Dillon finished second. Justin Allgaier was third. Kyle Larson won the June race, leading 137 of 200 laps.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup