Johnny Sauter paces opening Truck practice at Las Vegas

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

DOVER, Delaware — Thirteen Cup teams will lose practice time during today’s final session at Dover International Speedway for inspection issues.

The final practice session is from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Michael McDowell will be forced to sit out the entire 55-minute session because his car failed to pass inspection four times before qualifying Friday. His car must sit on pit road for all of the final practice session. McDowell must be in the car with his helmet and seat belts on. He cannot have a phone or similar device in the car with him.

He becomes the second driver to miss an entire practice session. Joey Logano sat out all of last weekend’s final practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after inspection issues and said the penalty was a “total joke.”

Clint Bowyer and playoff contender Kyle Larson each will be docked 30 minutes of practice in the final session because both cars failed qualifying inspection three times Friday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and playoff contender Matt Kenseth will miss 30 minutes of practice in the final session because both cars failed inspection before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire twice and failed qualifying inspection Friday twice.

Those being docked 15 minutes of practice will be Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Brett Moffitt and playoff contenders Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman and pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr.

Kahne, Chastain and Moffitt are being docked because their cars failed inspection before last weekend’s New Hampshire race twice.

Dillon, Newman, DiBenedetto, Jones and Truex are being docked for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook