Hendrick Motorsports duo top field in final Cup practice at Dover

DOVER, Delaware — Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson had the fastest laps in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Dover International Speedway.
Elliott topped the field with a lap of 157.363 mph. Johnson, an 11-time Dover winner, was next at 156.904 mph. They were followed by Kevin Harvick (156.897 mph), Kyle Larson (156.658) and Kyle Busch (156.631).
Austin Dillon had the slowest lap among the 16 playoff contenders. He ranked 30th of 38 cars that practiced with a top lap of 153.656 mph.
Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 155.518 mph. He was followed by Elliott (155.510 mph) and Denny Hamlin (155.049).
There were no incidents in the session.
Michael McDowell was forced the sit out the entire 55-minute session because his team failed inspection before qualifying four times Friday.
Kaz Grala posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Grala paced the field with a lap of 179.045 mph.
He was followed by Noah Gragson (179.039 mph), Christopher Bell (178.832), Johnny Sauter (178.772) and Ryan Truex (178.330).
Matt Crafton had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 176.225 mph. He was followed by Chase Briscoe (176.091 mph) and Grala (175.744).
Twenty-eight trucks practiced.
Qualifying and the race are later today.
Johnny Sauter posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s opening Camping World Truck Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Sauter led the way with a lap of 179.468 mph.
He was followed by Ryan Truex (178.619 mph), Matt Crafton (178.589), Noah Gragson (178.512) and Stewart Friesen (178.506).
Twenty trucks practiced in the session. Noah Gragson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 175.781 mph.
The series has one practice left today, followed by qualifying and tonight’s race.
DOVER, Delaware — William Byron scored his second pole of the Xfinity season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Byron led the way with a lap of 156.209 mph. He was the fastest in each of the three rounds. His other pole this season came at Phoenix.
“This place is so demanding and you’ve got to drive to the very limit in qualifying, and we did that,” Byron told NBCSN.
Daniel Suarez will start second after a lap of 155.952 mph. The rest of the top five is: Erik Jones (155.434 mph) Justin Allgaier (155.373) and Tyler Reddick (155.233 mph).
Green flag for today’s Xfinity race is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
DOVER, Delaware – Kevin Harvick posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Dover International Speedway with a lap of 156.535 mph.
He was followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (156.413 mph), Kurt Busch (156.352), Jamie McMurray (156.148) and Erik Jones (156.121).
Austin Dillon had the slowest single lap among the playoff contenders. He ranked 26th of 40 cars with a lap of 154.341 mph.
Kyle Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 155.615 mph. He was followed by McMurray (154.860) and Clint Bowyer (154.726).
There were no incidents during the session.
Jimmie Johnson was summoned to the NASCAR hauler for going too fast on pit road during the session.
Final Cup practice will be from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on CNBC.
