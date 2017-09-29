Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones are fastest in first of 2 Xfinity practices at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 29, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR Cup regulars Ryan Blaney (154.275 mph) and Erik Jones (154.129 mph) were the two fastest drivers in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday at Dover International Speedway.

William Byron was third (153.951), followed by Justin Allgaier (153.616), Ty Dillon (153.472), Brennan Poole (153.420), Tyler Reddick (153.387), Daniel Suarez (153.094), Matt Tifft (152.990) and Elliott Sadler (152.918).

There was only one incident in the session, a red flag stoppage for what appeared to be a piece of lead or tungsten weight from the No. 21 car of Daniel Hemric.

The team called Hemric to the garage where it was due to be examined by NASCAR officials.

There will be one other Xfinity practice session this afternoon from 2:30 to 3:25 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice session rundown.

Danica Patrick says that there have been ‘some’ discussions for 2018

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 29, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Delaware — Danica Patrick, who is without a ride for next season, says she’s had “some but not a ton” of discussions about 2018.

Patrick will complete her fifth and final season with Stewart-Haas Racing this year. She stated Sept. 12 in a Facebook posting that she would not return to the team because of lack of sponsorship. Patrick enters Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway 28th in the points.

She has said that she only wants a Cup ride and one that is competitive. Very few such rides appear available for next season.

“As I’ve said for a good while now, I let business people in my business handle that and have those conversations and figure out what options are out there, and I’m going to let them do that,” Patrick said Friday at Dover International Speedway after announcing her car will be pink this weekend and next at Charlotte to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Warriors in Pink she is running at Dover and Charlotte (Photo: Getty Images)

Whether Patrick races in NASCAR next year, she will have accomplished more than any other female driver in the series. She won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, becoming the first woman to do so. While critics will point to her having seven top-10 finishes in 182 starts, she has run more races than any other female driver in series history.

Asked about her proudest moment in NASCAR, Patrick said:

“The one that will stand out is qualifying on the pole for the Daytona 500 as the media results of that were something like winning the fourth biggest race of the year, even though it’s just for qualifying. That one will be the biggest one that will stand out. There have been lots of little races along the way that I have felt have been much more difficult and much more representative of the hard work that I’ve put into the sport. But those don’t stand out because those weren’t wins or top fives. But top 10s and things like that and some runs that I’ve had have meant more to me. I definitely think pulling back a little further than individual events is the inspiration that you’ve been told you bring to people, especially to kids, that’s a role that you can’t buy your way into. You have to earn that. You just can’t stumble onto that, especially having been around a long time now. That’s probably the most meaningful.

“Do I think that I’ve had the best car on track with the best engine, the best, best, best, best, best? Probably not. Have I had good teams? Absolutely. Have I had good equipment? Absolutely. The challenges are those last little details and having a group of people around you that believe that you can do it and are willing to go beyond the call of duty for the job and go the extra mile.

“My very first engineer in IndyCar uses a reference that comes to mind. He called it the “100 Hand Theory.” If you stick one hand out the window, it doesn’t make a difference. If your stick 100 (hands) it does. All those small, small, small little details that stack up to make something special that goes out on track, yeah, that’s something that always hasn’t been there. I do think that I’ve always had good equipment.”

As Patrick considers her options for next year, could IndyCar be in the mix?

“No,’’ she said. “I’m not planning on anything, going back to IndyCar. Never say never as I’ve said for many years because I’m getting so old and I know things can change. My life changes in ways that I wouldn’t expect it every couple of years. You just can’t cross off anything on the list completely.”

 and on Facebook

Alex Bowman to run two Xfinity races for Chip Ganassi Racing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 29, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Delaware — Alex Bowman, who will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Cup ride next season, will get some extra seat time this year, driving two Xfinity races for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Bowman will drive the No. 42 car for Ganassi in Xfinity Series events at Charlotte and Phoenix. Kyle Larson was to have driven the car in those races.

HendrickCars.com will serve as Bowman’s sponsor at Charlotte with additional support from Vannoy Construction. A sponsor for the Phoenix race will be announced later. Ganassi and Hendrick Motorsports share a technical partnership.

Bowman’s work this season almost has been extensively in a simulator for Chevrolet or driving its wheel force car at tests. He has competed in one Camping World Truck race and no Xfinity and Cup races this year.

“We’re excited to welcome Alex to the No. 42 team for two races,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. “He’s a great young talent, who can help us with our goal of winning an NXS owners’ championship. Initially those two races were earmarked for Larson but we wanted him to focus on the Cup playoffs so we appreciate Rick (Hendrick) and his team for allowing us to put Alex in our car. Hendrick Motorsports has been a tremendous partner of CGR for many years.”

Said Hendrick: “This is a terrific opportunity for Alex to get back into a competitive environment and work with a championship-caliber team. I think he’ll pick up right where he left off. It’s also a valuable platform for us to promote HendrickCars.com in our (Hendrick Automotive Group’s) home market. Chip is a great friend, and we’re looking forward to working with his team on and off the track.”

Alex Bowman said: I’m really excited to get back in a race-winning car with a team like CGR. A huge thanks to Chip and Mr. Hendrick for putting this together for me to get some valuable seat time heading into 2018. My goal is to win two races and help the No. 42 team win the NXS owners’ championship.”

  and on Facebook

Five Cup teams to lose practice time Saturday

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 29, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Delaware — Two playoff teams are among the five teams that will miss 15 minutes of practice in Saturday’s final practice session at Dover International Speedway.

Missing 15 minutes will be playoff contenders Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth because their cars failed inspection twice before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Also missing 15 minutes in Saturday’s final practice session will be Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Each is being docked practice time because their cars failed inspection twice before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire.

The final practice session is from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on CNBC.

 and on Facebook

 

Matt Kenseth is fastest in first Cup practice at Dover, all 4 JGR cars in top 10

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 29, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Kenseth wasted little time in his bid to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Kenseth was fastest (162.550 mph) in Friday’s sole practice session. He logged just seven laps, with a top elapsed time around the one-mile, high-banked concrete oval at 22.147 seconds.

Kenseth continues to search for his first win of the 2017 Cup season.

It’s not surprising that Kenseth did so well, as Dover is tied for second on his list of most successful tracks with three wins, 17 top-5 and 24 top-10 finishes and one pole in 34 starts there.

Kenseth was one of all four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to record top 10 speeds.

Kyle Larson was second fastest (162.023 mph), followed by 11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson (162.023), Kyle Busch (161.980), Kevin Harvick (161.696), Kurt Busch (161.660), Chase Elliott (161.558), Martin Truex Jr. (161.464), Denny Hamlin (161.298) and the only non-playoff driver in the top 10, Daniel Suarez (161.240).

The slowest playoff drivers in the session were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (25th, 158.737 mph) and Austin Dillon (27th, 158.702).

A total of 40 cars took to the track for the session.

There will be two additional practices Saturday, while qualifying takes place this afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice speed grid.