NASCAR drivers discuss what national anthem means to them

By Dustin LongSep 29, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
DOVER, Delaware — Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman both addressed the national anthem and their feelings for it Friday in light of protests by other athletes and comments by Childress last week.

Childress was asked before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire about RCR’s policy for those who would kneel during the anthem. He said: “Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over. Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many peoples gave their lives for it. This is America.’’

Asked about Childress’ comments during a media session Friday at Dover International Speedway, Newman said: “I was doing some deer hunting this week. I drove up to Maryland, and I passed a Greyhound bus, and I didn’t see a single employee of RCR or ECR on it, so I think everything is fine.”

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday how “proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans” for standing during last weekend’s anthem at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Shortly after that tweet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted a quote from former President John F. Kennedy that “All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests.” The tweet is his most popular and has been retweeted about 150,000 times.

Both Dillon and Newman also were asked if they thought Childress had taken away any choice for his employees on the matter by his comments at last week (North Carolina law provides sports teams ability to fire employees if they kneel for the anthem). 

Dillon said: “I have no clue. But for me, I stand for the national anthem, for those that give us the right to go out and race every weekend. For me personally, when I go out there, I think it’s an honor to stand during the national anthem and have my hand over my heart and stare at the flag. I enjoy that part of my weekend so I can give a little bit back to those who have given their lives to allow me to go race. So, that’s where I stand, personally. I can’t talk for anyone else.”

Newman said: “I have to say that the word ‘protest’ is kind of conflicting in my mind. I don’t think that there is anything to protest when it comes to why I personally stand for the American flag. I think it’s all about liberty and justice for all, and that’s the freedom that we have, and we should all be thankful for that. And if you have the ability to stand, that’s the way I was taught to treat that moment, was to stand. If everybody else was taught differently, it’s news to me.”

Also Friday, Danica Patrick was in the media center and asked to what extent NASCAR drivers may be treated differently than NFL or NBA players if they took a knee during the anthem.

“Well, I don’t know,” Patrick said. Has every other sport and every other business been surveyed as to what they would do? If we’re only using two sports as an example then it’s just one or the other.

“How you run your business is how you run your business. Either you sign a contract that says you’re an independent contractor or you sign one that says you’re an employee. Maybe it comes down to that. Maybe it just comes down to doing your job. You have to figure out what’s more important to you. If you think something should be done differently and you might sacrifice your job, then that’s your choice. Otherwise, it’s your choice the other way, too. In general, there’s plenty of platforms to speak your mind. So if it comes in interference with being able to put food on the table or being able to do something that you love, then I think you should probably go by the rules.

There are a lot of rules in this world. I don’t really drive the speed limit but I’m supposed to and they can give me tickets. I was thinking I should pull out my FIA racing license next time I get pulled over. I don’t know how well that will go over. There are rules for everybody. Even though maybe I have a bigger comfort zone or more ability than that cop giving me the ticket, it’s still a rule.

Earlier this week, NASCAR issued a statement on the issue, noting freedom people have “to peacefully express one’s opinion.”

Matt Kenseth is fastest in first Cup practice at Dover, all 4 JGR cars in top 10

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 29, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
Matt Kenseth wasted little time in his bid to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Kenseth was fastest (162.550 mph) in Friday’s sole practice session. He logged just seven laps, with a top elapsed time around the one-mile, high-banked concrete oval at 22.147 seconds.

Kenseth continues to search for his first win of the 2017 Cup season.

It’s not surprising that Kenseth did so well, as Dover is tied for second on his list of most successful tracks with three wins, 17 top-5 and 24 top-10 finishes and one pole in 34 starts there.

Kenseth was one of all four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to record top 10 speeds.

Kyle Larson was second fastest (162.023 mph), followed by 11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson (162.023), Kyle Busch (161.980), Kevin Harvick (161.696), Kurt Busch (161.660), Chase Elliott (161.558), Martin Truex Jr. (161.464), Denny Hamlin (161.298) and the only non-playoff driver in the top 10, Daniel Suarez (161.240).

The slowest playoff drivers in the session were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (25th, 158.737 mph) and Austin Dillon (27th, 158.702).

A total of 40 cars took to the track for the session.

There will be two additional practices Saturday, while qualifying takes place this afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.

NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson previews Dover elimination race

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
On Wednesday, Jimmie Johnson and several Xfinity Series drivers took part in the fourth annual Paint Pit Wall Pink event at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During the event Johnson spoke with NBC Sports’ Dave Burns about this weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Johnson won his 11th race at the track in June and hopes a good day or a win on Sunday will get him to the second round of the playoffs.

“We left points on the table (at New Hampshire), so not overly pleased about that,” Johnson said. “But we’re in a good position to transfer and in order to get to Homestead we’ve got to transfer out of this round.”

Johnson is seventh on the playoff grid and if he does manage to win at Dover, it would be his first win and first top five since his June victory at the 1-mile track.

“The crazy thing about it is that it’s such an intense track, you’re never really comfortable making a lap there,” Johnson said. “You’re always on the edge and it’s very rare that you can spin and not hit something.”

Watch the above video for the full interview.

 

Friday schedule at Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s weekend gets underway today at Dover International Speedway for Cup and Xfinity teams.

Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400. Xfinity teams have two practice sessions.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 – 11:25 .m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

Noon – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Who won’t make it to the second round of Cup playoffs?

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
The end is nigh for four Cup Series drivers.

That’s how many drivers will be eliminated following Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman go over each of the bubble drivers in the 16-driver field to predict who among them won’t advance to the Round of 12 that begins next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The duo discuss Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhous Jr., Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.

Kligerman predicts that Busch will be able to point his way into the second round, but Petty disagrees.

“They can’t close the deal,” Petty said. “They can be running fairly well, they could be contending, they can be moving up and they get in someone else’s accident. They just have a target on them right now.”

Kilgerman predicted that McMurray, Newman, Kahne and Elliott would not make the cut. Petty predicted the same combination except McMurray, putting Busch in his place.

Watch the full video to hear why they made their choices.

 