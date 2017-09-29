NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson previews Dover elimination race

On Wednesday, Jimmie Johnson and several Xfinity Series drivers took part in the fourth annual Paint Pit Wall Pink event at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
During the event Johnson spoke with NBC Sports’ Dave Burns about this weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.
Johnson won his 11th race at the track in June and hopes a good day or a win on Sunday will get him to the second round of the playoffs.
“We left points on the table (at New Hampshire), so not overly pleased about that,” Johnson said. “But we’re in a good position to transfer and in order to get to Homestead we’ve got to transfer out of this round.”
Johnson is seventh on the playoff grid and if he does manage to win at Dover, it would be his first win and first top five since his June victory at the 1-mile track.
“The crazy thing about it is that it’s such an intense track, you’re never really comfortable making a lap there,” Johnson said. “You’re always on the edge and it’s very rare that you can spin and not hit something.”
NASCAR’s weekend gets underway today at Dover International Speedway for Cup and Xfinity teams.
Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400. Xfinity teams have two practice sessions.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
10 – 11:25 .m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
Noon – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
The end is nigh for four Cup Series drivers.
That’s how many drivers will be eliminated following Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.
NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman go over each of the bubble drivers in the 16-driver field to predict who among them won’t advance to the Round of 12 that begins next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The duo discuss Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhous Jr., Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.
Kligerman predicts that Busch will be able to point his way into the second round, but Petty disagrees.
“They can’t close the deal,” Petty said. “They can be running fairly well, they could be contending, they can be moving up and they get in someone else’s accident. They just have a target on them right now.”
Kilgerman predicted that McMurray, Newman, Kahne and Elliott would not make the cut. Petty predicted the same combination except McMurray, putting Busch in his place.
Kyle Larson is learning from his failures.
That’s the point Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty discussed on NASCAR America while showcasing how late-race restarts have gone Larson’s way recently months after one at Dover International Speedway cost Larson a race win.
During an overtime restart, Larson spun his tires in the outside line, allowing Jimmie Johnson to get a safe lead and secure the win.
Larson bounced back to have successful late-race restarts at Michigan and Richmond, beating out Martin Truex Jr. in each to earn the win.
“He has become the master of the late-race restart it appears to me,” Petty said.
Kligerman showed off the Michigan restart in which Larson started behind Truex in the second row, forced his way around him and took the lead going into Turn 1.
“One of the most impressive restarts I’ve seen in my entire life,” Kligerman said. “That is a great example of a driver who took what he learned from another driver and applied it on the race track.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive one of his old Nationwide Insurance paint schemes in his final Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway.
Sort of.
Earnhardt announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that a fan vote held by Nationwide had chosen his 2016 Southern 500 “Gray Ghost” paint scheme for the Oct. 29 race at Martinsville.
But due to a concussion that forced Earnhardt to miss the final 18 races of last season, Jeff Gordon wound up driving the car at Darlington Raceway.
The “Gray Ghost” scheme, a tribute to a car driven by Buddy Baker, beat out seven other old Nationwide paint schemes Earnhardt has actually driven.
“I wanted to make sure that all the fans that voted know I really appreciate it,” Earnhardt said in a Twitter video. “Yes, I was a little envious (of Gordon). It is a paint scheme I really, really like and I just never got a chance to run it. This goes out to all the fans for voting. I have only you to thank.”