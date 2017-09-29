NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson previews Dover elimination race

On Wednesday, Jimmie Johnson and several Xfinity Series drivers took part in the fourth annual Paint Pit Wall Pink event at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During the event Johnson spoke with NBC Sports’ Dave Burns about this weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Johnson won his 11th race at the track in June and hopes a good day or a win on Sunday will get him to the second round of the playoffs.

“We left points on the table (at New Hampshire), so not overly pleased about that,” Johnson said. “But we’re in a good position to transfer and in order to get to Homestead we’ve got to transfer out of this round.”

Johnson is seventh on the playoff grid and if he does manage to win at Dover, it would be his first win and first top five since his June victory at the 1-mile track.

“The crazy thing about it is that it’s such an intense track, you’re never really comfortable making a lap there,” Johnson said. “You’re always on the edge and it’s very rare that you can spin and not hit something.”

Watch the above video for the full interview.