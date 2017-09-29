Matt Kenseth fastest in first Cup practice at Dover

Ross Chastain on Friday announced that he will return for a fourth straight year with J.D. Motorsports with Gary Keller in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018.
Chastain drives JDM’s No. 4 Chevrolet.
“Three years ago, I got a call from Johnny (owner Johnny Davis) and we started building this empire together,” Chastain said in a press conference Friday at Dover International Speedway. “We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a lot more to accomplish together, and that’s why I’m so happy to be back in the No. 4 car.”
Saturday’s race at Dover will be Chastain’s 94th in the Xfinity Series with JD Motorsports. He has one top-5 (fourth place this season at Iowa) and seven top-10 finishes in his career with the team.
Chastain finished 15th in the Xfinity Series with JDM in 2015, was 16th last season and is currently 15th this season.
He also made 52 career starts in the Camping World Truck Series, with five top fives, 14 top 10s and two poles.
“I started watching (Chastain) when he was driving in Truck races,” majority team owner Johnny Davis said. “He’s helped JD Motorsports with Gary Keller grow to another level, and with a number of good years together, we’ll continue to grow.”
Chastain, his father and brother own a watermelon farm in Alva, Florida. “We’re known for the watermelon car,” Chastain said.
Patrick will complete her fifth and final season with Stewart-Haas Racing this year. She stated Sept. 12 in aFacebook posting that she would not return to the team because of lack of sponsorship. Patrick enters Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway 28th in the points.
“As I’ve said for a good while now, I let business people in my business handle that and have those conversations and figure out what options are out there, and I’m going to let them do that,” Patrick said Friday at Dover International Speedway after announcing her car will be pink this weekend and next at Charlotte to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Whether Patrick races in NASCAR next year, she will have accomplished more than any other female driver in the series. She won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, becoming the first woman to do so. While critics will point to her having seven top-10 finishes in 182 starts, she has run more races than any other female driver in series history.
Asked about her proudest moment in NASCAR, Patrick said:
“The one that will stand out is qualifying on the pole for the Daytona 500 as the media results of that were something like winning the fourth biggest race of the year, even though it’s just for qualifying. That one will be the biggest one that will stand out. There have been lots of little races along the way that I have felt have been much more difficult and much more representative of the hard work that I’ve put into the sport. But those don’t stand out because those weren’t wins or top fives. But top 10s and things like that and some runs that I’ve had have meant more to me. I definitely think pulling back a little further than individual events is the inspiration that you’ve been told you bring to people, especially to kids, that’s a role that you can’t buy your way into. You have to earn that. You just can’t stumble onto that, especially having been around a long time now. That’s probably the most meaningful.
“Do I think that I’ve had the best car on track with the best engine, the best, best, best, best, best? Probably not. Have I had good teams? Absolutely. Have I had good equipment? Absolutely. The challenges are those last little details and having a group of people around you that believe that you can do it and are willing to go beyond the call of duty for the job and go the extra mile.
“My very first engineer in IndyCar uses a reference that comes to mind. He called it the “100 Hand Theory.” If you stick one hand out the window, it doesn’t make a difference. If your stick 100 (hands) it does. All those small, small, small little details that stack up to make something special that goes out on track, yeah, that’s something that always hasn’t been there. I do think that I’ve always had good equipment.”
As Patrick considers her options for next year, could IndyCar be in the mix?
“No,’’ she said. “I’m not planning on anything, going back to IndyCar. Never say never as I’ve said for many years because I’m getting so old and I know things can change. My life changes in ways that I wouldn’t expect it every couple of years. You just can’t cross off anything on the list completely.”
Bowman will drive the No. 42 car for Ganassi in Xfinity Series events at Charlotte and Phoenix. Kyle Larson was to have driven the car in those races.
HendrickCars.com will serve as Bowman’s sponsor at Charlotte with additional support from Vannoy Construction. A sponsor for the Phoenix race will be announced later. Ganassi and Hendrick Motorsports share a technical partnership.
Bowman’s work this season almost has been extensively in a simulator for Chevrolet or driving its wheel force car at tests. He has competed in one Camping World Truck race and no Xfinity and Cup races this year.
“We’re excited to welcome Alex to the No. 42 team for two races,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. “He’s a great young talent, who can help us with our goal of winning an NXS owners’ championship. Initially those two races were earmarked for Larson but we wanted him to focus on the Cup playoffs so we appreciate Rick (Hendrick) and his team for allowing us to put Alex in our car. Hendrick Motorsports has been a tremendous partner of CGR for many years.”
Said Hendrick: “This is a terrific opportunity for Alex to get back into a competitive environment and work with a championship-caliber team. I think he’ll pick up right where he left off. It’s also a valuable platform for us to promote HendrickCars.com in our (Hendrick Automotive Group’s) home market. Chip is a great friend, and we’re looking forward to working with his team on and off the track.”
Alex Bowman said: “I’m really excited to get back in a race-winning car with a team like CGR. A huge thanks to Chip and Mr. Hendrick for putting this together for me to get some valuable seat time heading into 2018. My goal is to win two races and help the No. 42 team win the NXS owners’ championship.”