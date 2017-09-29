Alex Bowman to run two Xfinity races for Chip Ganassi Racing

DOVER, Delaware — Alex Bowman, who will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Cup ride next season, will get some extra seat time this year, driving two Xfinity races for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Bowman will drive the No. 42 car for Ganassi in Xfinity Series events at Charlotte and Phoenix. Kyle Larson was to have driven the car in those races.
HendrickCars.com will serve as Bowman’s sponsor at Charlotte with additional support from Vannoy Construction. A sponsor for the Phoenix race will be announced later. Ganassi and Hendrick Motorsports share a technical partnership.
Bowman’s work this season almost has been extensively in a simulator for Chevrolet or driving its wheel force car at tests. He has competed in one Camping World Truck race and no Xfinity and Cup races this year.
“We’re excited to welcome Alex to the No. 42 team for two races,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. “He’s a great young talent, who can help us with our goal of winning an NXS owners’ championship. Initially those two races were earmarked for Larson but we wanted him to focus on the Cup playoffs so we appreciate Rick (Hendrick) and his team for allowing us to put Alex in our car. Hendrick Motorsports has been a tremendous partner of CGR for many years.”
Said Hendrick: “This is a terrific opportunity for Alex to get back into a competitive environment and work with a championship-caliber team. I think he’ll pick up right where he left off. It’s also a valuable platform for us to promote HendrickCars.com in our (Hendrick Automotive Group’s) home market. Chip is a great friend, and we’re looking forward to working with his team on and off the track.”
Alex Bowman said: “I’m really excited to get back in a race-winning car with a team like CGR. A huge thanks to Chip and Mr. Hendrick for putting this together for me to get some valuable seat time heading into 2018. My goal is to win two races and help the No. 42 team win the NXS owners’ championship.”