The ‘Gray Ghost’ rides again for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in final Martinsville start

NASCAR’s three national series are on opposite ends of the country this weekend.
Cup and Xfinity teams are at Dover International Speedway while the Camping World Truck Series ventures out west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series closes out the first round of its playoffs with the Apache Warrior 400. The Xfinity and Truck Series have the second races of their opening playoff rounds.
Here’s the full schedule for all three series with TV and radio info.
All times are Eastern
Dover International Speedway
Friday, Sept. 29
7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
10 – 11:25 .m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
Noon – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Sept. 30
7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 – 11:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)
12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
1 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
2:45 p.m. – Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200; 200 miles/200 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Oct. 1
8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
2 p.m. – Apache Warrior 400; 400 miles/400 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 30
9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens
11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV or radio)
1 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV or Radio)
5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
6:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single-car/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)
7:30 p.m. – Driver introductions
8 p.m. – Las Vegas 350; 219 miles/147 laps (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)