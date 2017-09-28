Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

The ‘Gray Ghost’ rides again for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in final Martinsville start

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive one of his old Nationwide Insurance paint schemes in his final Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

Sort of.

Earnhardt announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that a fan vote held by Nationwide had chosen his 2016 Southern 500 “Gray Ghost” paint scheme for the Oct. 29 race at Martinsville.

But due to a concussion that forced Earnhardt to miss the final 18 races of last season, Jeff Gordon wound up driving the car at Darlington Raceway.

The “Gray Ghost” scheme, a tribute to a car driven by Buddy Baker, beat out seven other old Nationwide paint schemes Earnhardt has actually driven.

“I wanted to make sure that all the fans that voted know I really appreciate it,” Earnhardt said in a Twitter video. “Yes, I was a little envious (of Gordon). It is a paint scheme I really, really like and I just never got a chance to run it. This goes out to all the fans for voting. I have only you to thank.”

NASCAR America: Kyle Larson’s restarts have improved since last Dover visit

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
Kyle Larson is learning from his failures.

That’s the point Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty discussed on NASCAR America while showcasing how late-race restarts have gone Larson’s way recently months after one at Dover International Speedway cost Larson a race win.

During an overtime restart, Larson spun his tires in the outside line, allowing Jimmie Johnson to get a safe lead and secure the win.

Larson bounced back to have successful late-race restarts at Michigan and Richmond, beating out Martin Truex Jr. in each to earn the win.

“He has become the master of the late-race restart it appears to me,” Petty said.

Kligerman showed off the Michigan restart in which Larson started behind Truex in the second row, forced his way around him and took the lead going into Turn 1.

“One of the most impressive restarts I’ve seen in my entire life,” Kligerman said. “That is a great example of a driver who took what he learned from another driver and applied it on the race track.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dover preview, driver charity efforts

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews the first round elimination race at Dover this weekend.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them from NBC Charlotte.

· For four drivers it will be “Over in Dover” as the field in the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs gets reduced by four drivers this Sunday. The question remains which drivers will those be? Could a costly mistake or wreck take out one of the favorites and leave the door wide open? That conversation takes place today.

· Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson gives us a glimpse into his charitable side, as he joins hundreds of breast cancer survivors at Charlotte Motor Speedway to “paint the wall pink” and promote breast cancer awareness. We’ll hear from Johnson, as he recounts this special event.

· Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing also showcased their charitable efforts in hosting NeuroGroove RaceDay at Dover International Speedway. The program uses cutting edge technology to bring mobility to paraplegic, quadriplegic and disabled individuals. We’ll hear from Truex and find out how he contributed to the event.

· Parker will hop into the NBC iRacing simulator and take us around the track at Dover International speedway, pointing out exactly what drivers need to do this weekend to conquer the Monster Mile.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Dover, Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT
NASCAR’s three national series are on opposite ends of the country this weekend.

Cup and Xfinity teams are at Dover International Speedway while the Camping World Truck Series ventures out west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series closes out the first round of its playoffs with the Apache Warrior 400. The Xfinity and Truck Series have the second races of their opening playoff rounds.

Here’s the full schedule for all three series with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern

Dover International Speedway

Friday, Sept. 29

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 – 11:25 .m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

Noon – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 30

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 – 11:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:45 p.m. – Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200; 200 miles/200 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Apache Warrior 400; 400 miles/400 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 30

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV or radio)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV or Radio)

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single-car/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

7:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

8 p.m. – Las Vegas 350; 219 miles/147 laps (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Go behind the scenes of NBCSN’s broadcast from New Hampshire Motor Speedway (video)

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT
Quite a bit goes into making a NASCAR on NBC race broadcast possible.

Last weekend, cameras were turned around to show the people and operations behind the broadcast from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“We have to have a group of people the size of what puts on a Super Bowl every single week,” lead announcer Rick Allen says in the video featured above.

Allen, Jeff Burton and Krista Voda share their thoughts on how a race day broadcast is put together, from production meetings to quickly tearing down the “Countdown to Green” stage on pit road and more.

“Everyone sees us on TV and assumes it may be the nine of us, there’s like 200, 300 people,” Voda says.

To see just a sampling of those people, watch the full video.