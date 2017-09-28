NASCAR America: Who won’t make it to the second round of Cup playoffs?

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The end is nigh for four Cup Series drivers.

That’s how many drivers will be eliminated following Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman go over each of the bubble drivers in the 16-driver field to predict who among them won’t advance to the Round of 12 that begins next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The duo discuss Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhous Jr., Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.

Kligerman predicts that Busch will be able to point his way into the second round, but Petty disagrees.

“They can’t close the deal,” Petty said. “They can be running fairly well, they could be contending, they can be moving up and they get in someone else’s accident. They just have a target on them right now.”

Kilgerman predicted that McMurray, Newman, Kahne and Elliott would not make the cut. Petty predicted the same combination except McMurray, putting Busch in his place.

