NASCAR America: Kyle Larson’s restarts have improved since last Dover visit

Kyle Larson is learning from his failures.

That’s the point Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty discussed on NASCAR America while showcasing how late-race restarts have gone Larson’s way recently months after one at Dover International Speedway cost Larson a race win.

During an overtime restart, Larson spun his tires in the outside line, allowing Jimmie Johnson to get a safe lead and secure the win.

Larson bounced back to have successful late-race restarts at Michigan and Richmond, beating out Martin Truex Jr. in each to earn the win.

“He has become the master of the late-race restart it appears to me,” Petty said.

Kligerman showed off the Michigan restart in which Larson started behind Truex in the second row, forced his way around him and took the lead going into Turn 1.

“One of the most impressive restarts I’ve seen in my entire life,” Kligerman said. “That is a great example of a driver who took what he learned from another driver and applied it on the race track.”

