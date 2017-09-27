Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tyler Reddick, Brennan Poole going for Dover Xfinity sweep for Ganassi

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
For the last 11 years, Dover International Speedway has been really kind to the Xfinity Series team that won the spring race at 1-mile track.

Because in eight of the last 11 seasons, the team that won that race also went on to win the fall event at “The Monster Mile.”

Beginning in 2006, the only years this hasn’t taken place were 2007, 2009 and 2015.

Chip Ganassi Racing is the organization that’s set up to try to extend this trend after Kyle Larson won in June. Of its 13 Xfinity wins, it was Ganassi’s first at the track.

Piloting the No. 42 Chevrolet this weekend is the newest winner among the ranks of Xfinity drivers, Tyler Reddick. Joining him in the effort is playoff driver Brennan Poole in the No. 48. The duo delivered a 1-2 finish for Ganassi last weekend.

Reddick, who won at Dover in the Camping World Truck Series in 2015, is coming off winning last Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

“We can’t get too caught up in Kentucky,” Reddick said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” on Wednesday. “Yeah, it’s the first win. Yeah, it’s exciting, but I don’t want to pass up another good opportunity at Dover, a place the 42 won already this year. I need to hunker down and get focused on it.”

When Larson won, he led 137 laps from the pole to beat Ryan Blaney, who will be back in the No. 22 Ford this weekend for Team Penske.

“(The 42) car was so good there,” Reddick said. “Kyle and the 22 of Ryan Blaney had the field covered by 15 seconds at the end of that race. So I know our car is fast. … We know what we need to do. My first time there in a Xfinity car, it will be a little tough at first. … I will just have to adjust what I do as I’ve done in the past. (Crew chief) Mike (Shiplett) has tried to make the car as close to what Kyle has. … I’m sure I’ll be fine. Dover is a track I love a lot. It’ll be an exciting challenge.”

Poole, in his second full-time season with Ganassi, will be making his fifth start at the high-banked oval. In his first four, he did not finish better than 10th (May 2016).

“Dover is a really tough race track, it’s definitely one of the most demanding tracks that we go to,” Poole told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” on Wednesday. “We’ll have to make sure our car gets through the bumps really well and make sure we don’t get tied to the 2/3-mark in the corners. That sounds strange, but the corners are so long at Dover you get where you’re carrying some maintenance throttle. So you’re half-throttle in the middle of the corner and the car will get tight on you as you’re trying to make the final turn up out of the corner.”

Unlike last weekend at Kentucky, a standalone race for the Xfinity Series, there will be six Cup regulars in the race.

Poole said this will have some impact on the potential pit strategy calls his team makes over the course of the 200-lap race.

“There’s some pit strategy and stuff like that that could put you behind on having an opportunity to get up there and win the race,” Poole said. “You just have to be smart on the pit strategy and decisions you make on keeping some of your track position and still making sure you’re going to get those stage points.”

Poole cited that though he came in second at Kentucky to Reddick, he lost a spot in the points after placing 12th in Stage 2.

“I’m sixth in points where I started fifth,” Poole said. “So I think you’ll see a lot of guys going after stage points.”

If either Ganassi driver is able to complete the Dover sweep, it would join Joe Gibbs Racing (five times), Team Penske, Roush Fenway Racing and Richard Childress Racing (once each) in completing it since 2006.

The Use Your Melon, Drive Sober 200 airs at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN.

Xfinity Playoff Grid: Justin Allgaier leads three JR Motorsports drivers in top five

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT
Earlier this year, Justin Allgaier said there was a good chance all four cars for JR Motorsports could make it all the way to the Xfinity Series championship race.

“I felt like, as an organization, we could get four cars in the playoffs at Homestead when the season was over,” Allgaier told NBC Sports last week. “A lot of people laughed at me, I won’t lie to you. There were a lot of people that felt like that was a very bold statement.

“But when you look at the way that we’ve run and the performance of all four of our cars, I just feel really good about our organization, our people, and I feel like this race team has the opportunity to go into these playoffs and be as successful as anyone.”

After one race in the playoffs, that prediction is going to need some help over the next two weeks to stay a live.

Allgaier, who is tied for the top spot on the 12-driver grid with Cole Custer, leads three JRM drivers in the top five. Elliott Sadler is third (-2) and rookie William Byron is fifth (-6).

Meanwhile, Michael Annett is 11th, 12 points back from the cut line after finishing 16th at Chicagoland.

The four drivers outside the top 12 are Brendan Gaughan (-8), Blake Koch (-9), Annett and Jeremy Clements (-14).

The second race of the opening round takes the series to Dover International Speedway.

Allgaier’s average finish at the 1-mile track is 13.5 in 13 Xfinity starts, Sadler’s is 11.9 in 19 starts, Byron finished sixth there in June and Annett has an average finish of 13.5 in 11 starts

Here is the Xfinity playoff grid after one race.

NASCAR America: Can Jimmie Johnson get his groove back at Dover?

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
With 11 wins at the track, Jimmie Johnson is the undisputed king of Dover International Speedway.

But since he won at the 1-mile track in June, the seven-time Cup champion has not finished in the top five. In fact, he’s only finished in the top 10 four times since.

The No. 48 Chevrolet also hasn’t led a lap since the July race at Daytona.

NASCAR America analysts Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty discussed whether Dover will offer a respite to Johnson and his team.

Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and some others have started to challenge him a little bit more at these race tracks,” Dale Jarrett said. “But this is a weekend too, as we go up there and get ready to go, I find it hard to believe that they can go there and compete for a win. But I’m not about to say (Johnson) can’t go there and win this race this weekend too.”

Said Kyle Petty: “He gets up for this place. Having said that, I don’t think we’ve seen the speed out of this team for the last three or four months. Not leading a lap since July. That’s not Jimmie Johnson. That’s not Chad Knaus. That’s not Hendrick Motorsports when we look at it. ”

Watch the video for more on Johnson’s recent challenges.

Brad Keselowski tweets on anthem protests, ‘false narrative of choice between patriotism and racism’

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2017, 12:29 AM EDT
Brad Keselowski posted a series of tweets Tuesday night commenting on the controversy surrounding the peaceful protests by NFL players during the playing of the national anthem over the weekend and on Monday.

Keselowski’s tweets come two days after the protests were met by critical comments from NASCAR owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty and a day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his support for the peaceful protests.

Keselowski posted six tweets, the first containing a screenshot of a column written at the Huffington Post with a headline claiming that “White Athletes Still Standing For the Anthem Are Standing For White Supremacy.”

Keselowski, who holds an American flag in his car while celebrating a race win, told friends and fans “I support your civil rights 100%” and “PLEASE DON’T believe this,” referring to the headline.

Here are Keselowski’s tweets edited together:

“My reps want me to stay out of this, I CAN’T. 2 all my friends & supporters, I support your civil rights 100%. PLEASE DON’T believe this. I #Choose2honor our country and hope other do too out of respect and love for a country that has provided us so many blessing. Sure our country isn’t perfect (far from it), the list of misgivings is tremendous, but I hope you can see the positives & honor it as well.

“Please don’t believe that when we stand it’s out of disrespect to civil rights; it is and always will be out of respect and love for our (American flag). I plan to stand and sing the national anthem with my family as long as we are able, every chance possible. I hope you will too. So please don’t fall for the false narrative of choice between patriotism and racism. It’s simply not the case.”

Keselowski’s original tweets follow.

 

NASCAR America: Pete Pistone: With eight races left in playoffs, Toyota is ‘bulletproof’

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT
Pete Pistone, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” made his weekly appearance on NASCAR America to discuss some of the big storylines heading into the final race of the Round of 16 in the playoffs.

Pistone addressed Toyota’s continued dominance after Kyle Busch‘s win and why Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson are still the “Big Three” when it comes to playoff favorites.

But Pistone also shared he was surprised to see a lackluster day out of Denny Hamlin after he won at New Hampshire in July.

“He qualified fourth and when he came to pit road for the vibration and he was never able to get back on track,” Pistone said.

Hamlin finished the race in 12th.

“I’m going to be interested to watch that team to see if they can bounce back,” Pistone said. “They’re OK on the cut line in terms of the playoffs, but I was really surprised the 11 team of Denny Hamlin was not that good Sunday at New Hampshire.

When it comes to Truex and his championship hopes, Pistone said he can’t see a track down the line that serves as an “Achilles heel” to the No. 78 or any other of the other top Toyota teams.

“That’s how bulletproof I feel Toyota is now,” Pistone said.

Watch the above video for the full segment.