NASCAR America: Can Jimmie Johnson get his groove back at Dover?

With 11 wins at the track, Jimmie Johnson is the undisputed king of Dover International Speedway.
But since he won at the 1-mile track in June, the seven-time Cup champion has not finished in the top five. In fact, he’s only finished in the top 10 four times since.
The No. 48 Chevrolet also hasn’t led a lap since the July race at Daytona.
NASCAR America analysts Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty discussed whether Dover will offer a respite to Johnson and his team.
“Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and some others have started to challenge him a little bit more at these race tracks,” Dale Jarrett said. “But this is a weekend too, as we go up there and get ready to go, I find it hard to believe that they can go there and compete for a win. But I’m not about to say (Johnson) can’t go there and win this race this weekend too.”
Said Kyle Petty: “He gets up for this place. Having said that, I don’t think we’ve seen the speed out of this team for the last three or four months. Not leading a lap since July. That’s not Jimmie Johnson. That’s not Chad Knaus. That’s not Hendrick Motorsports when we look at it. ”
Watch the video for more on Johnson’s recent challenges.
Brad Keselowski posted a series of tweets Tuesday night commenting on the controversy surrounding the peaceful protests by NFL players during the playing of the national anthem over the weekend and on Monday.
Keselowski’s tweets come two days after the protests were met by critical comments from NASCAR owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty and a day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his support for the peaceful protests.
Keselowski posted six tweets, the first containing a screenshot of a column written at the Huffington Post with a headline claiming that “White Athletes Still Standing For the Anthem Are Standing For White Supremacy.”
Keselowski, who holds an American flag in his car while celebrating a race win, told friends and fans “I support your civil rights 100%” and “PLEASE DON’T believe this,” referring to the headline.
Here are Keselowski’s tweets edited together:
“My reps want me to stay out of this, I CAN’T. 2 all my friends & supporters, I support your civil rights 100%. PLEASE DON’T believe this. I #Choose2honor our country and hope other do too out of respect and love for a country that has provided us so many blessing. Sure our country isn’t perfect (far from it), the list of misgivings is tremendous, but I hope you can see the positives & honor it as well.
“Please don’t believe that when we stand it’s out of disrespect to civil rights; it is and always will be out of respect and love for our (American flag). I plan to stand and sing the national anthem with my family as long as we are able, every chance possible. I hope you will too. So please don’t fall for the false narrative of choice between patriotism and racism. It’s simply not the case.”
Keselowski’s original tweets follow.
Pete Pistone, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” made his weekly appearance on NASCAR America to discuss some of the big storylines heading into the final race of the Round of 16 in the playoffs.
Pistone addressed Toyota’s continued dominance after Kyle Busch‘s win and why Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson are still the “Big Three” when it comes to playoff favorites.
But Pistone also shared he was surprised to see a lackluster day out of Denny Hamlin after he won at New Hampshire in July.
“He qualified fourth and when he came to pit road for the vibration and he was never able to get back on track,” Pistone said.
Hamlin finished the race in 12th.
“I’m going to be interested to watch that team to see if they can bounce back,” Pistone said. “They’re OK on the cut line in terms of the playoffs, but I was really surprised the 11 team of Denny Hamlin was not that good Sunday at New Hampshire.
When it comes to Truex and his championship hopes, Pistone said he can’t see a track down the line that serves as an “Achilles heel” to the No. 78 or any other of the other top Toyota teams.
“That’s how bulletproof I feel Toyota is now,” Pistone said.
Watch the above video for the full segment.
“The 41 (Kurt Busch) just tried to Cole Trickle it and the track was blocked and he hit (Kevin Harvick) pretty hard in the door.”
That’s how the spotter for Kasey Kahne described the Lap 150 crash in Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that involved multiple playoff drivers, including Martin Truex Jr.
It was the biggest development in the 300-lap race, which opened a very narrow door for Kyle Busch to squeeze his No. 18 Toyota through and eventually win.
For the latest edition of “Scan All,” Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens recount how their race played out, from the pole to victory lane.
Other highlights from this week’s “Scan All.”
- “Go low, go low, go low, go low … and we’re in it.” Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s spotter, T.J. Majors, failing to guide the driver through the Lap 150 wreck.
- “Sounds pretty good, ready to get 20.” – Truex after winning his series-leading 19th stage of the year.
- “It’s been way better this run. Keep going in that direction and we win.” Kyle Busch informing his crew on his car’s set up during Stage 2.
- “Please take it easy with the burnouts, I don’t need any special meetings next week.” – Crew chief Adam Stevens after Busch claimed the win.
Watch the above video for more.
NASCAR issued three penalties Tuesday from this past weekend’s racing action at both New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.
In the Cup Series, Mike Bugarewicz, crew chief of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion driven by Clint Bowyer, was fined $10,000 for a safety violation: a loose lug nut discovered during post-race inspection at New Hampshire following the ISM Connect 300.
In the Xfinity Series, Randall Burnett, crew chief of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Ben Kennedy at Kentucky, was issued an L1 penalty for post-race rear body inspection height violation that was outside allowed tolerances.
Burnett was fined $10,000 and suspended from this weekend’s Xfinity race at Dover. In addition, Kennedy was assessed the loss of 10 driver points, while the team was assessed the loss of 10 owner points.
Kennedy’s 11th-place finish was also encumbered.
Finally, in the Camping World Truck Series, Kevin Manion, crew chief of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra driven by Todd Gilliland, was fined $5,000 and suspended from this weekend’s Truck race in Las Vegas.
Manion was assessed an L1 penalty for failure to ensure the rear brake cooling assembly was sealed from the air inlet to the exhaust.
Gilliland’s third-place finish was encumbered and he was also assessed the loss of 10 driver points, while KBM suffered the loss of 10 owner points.