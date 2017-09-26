Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits on playoff bubble with Austin Dillon

Do you believe any of the bottom four drivers in the Cup playoffs entering Dover will advance to the Round of 12 after that race?

Nate Ryan: I think one of the Richard Childress Racing drivers –Austin Dillon or Ryan Newman – will squeak through at Dover.

Dustin Long: No. For as much as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had all sorts of issues in the first two races of the playoffs, he’s made it to this point and showed his fight at New Hampshire. I think this is the first time in four years there isn’t a change in the top 12 entering and exiting Dover.

Daniel McFadin: If anyone will, it will be Ryan Newman. He’s been pretty consistent in being able to close out races after seemingly coming from nowhere. He also finished fourth at Dover in June, his first top five there since 2007. If Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s bad luck continues, he could be there waiting.

Jerry Bonkowski: Just like Ryan Newman and Kasey Kahne, Kurt Busch needs to win at Dover to advance to the second round. Of those three, Busch arguably has the best chance to do so. But at the same time, Dover has not exactly been the most welcoming track to him, with just one win, seven top fives and nine top 10s in 34 starts there. He needs to have a strong start and then seal the deal off.

Do you believe Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson all will advance to the championship round in Miami?

Nate Ryan: Yes on Truex and Busch. Larson seems solid, but I think Martinsville could be a trouble spot in the Round of 8 (it might be as well for Truex, but his playoff points will carry him.).

Dustin Long: No. Too much can happen between now and Miami that could trip one or two of those drivers and keep them from advancing.

Daniel McFadin: No, I think one of them will miss out. Talladega is in the next round and that could mess anyone up. If I had to predict one, it would be Busch.

Jerry Bonkowski: I can see Truex and Larson making it to the championship round, but I’m not convinced Kyle Busch can get past the Round of 8. And I also believe there’ll be at least one dark horse that comes out of nowhere and makes it to Miami, much like Newman did in 2014. The question is, who? Maybe Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse or Jamie McMurray?