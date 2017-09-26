Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty IMages

NASCAR using new Goodyear tires for Dover race weekend

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

NASCAR will be using a new type of Goodyear tire this weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series races at Dover International Speedway.

Both left and right-side tires will be different from what was used at Dover in June. The tires came out of a Goodyear test at Dover on July 25 that featured Chris Buescher, Landon Cassill, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

On the left-side tire, there is a compound change intended to give the cars more grip, as Goodyear adapts to NASCAR’s low downforce settings.

On the right-side tire, there is a construction change to enhance durability. According to Goodyear, the changes to the right-side tire are important because of the speeds and loads the tires on that side of the car experience with the high degree of banking at Dover.  The tread compound used on the right side is designed to rubber-in the concrete track surface to the appropriate level.

Below is the tire info for this weekend.

Set limits: Cup teams receive four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race.
Xfinity teams receive six sets for the race weekend

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4728; Right-side — D-4742

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.56 in. (2,224 mm); Right-side — 88.58 in. (2,250 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 49 psi; Right Rear — 45 psi

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Scan All, Pete Pistone

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the playoff race at Dover.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett joins her from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· As we head down to Dover this weekend, the stakes couldn’t be higher for drivers on the cutline. We’ll dive in and focus on drivers like Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne who are in serious jeopardy without a solid finish at Dover.

· The playoff fate of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson hangs in the balance this weekend, but he’s heading to his best track. Will this be the beginning of his surge toward a record 8th championship or will he come up short?

· Pete Pistone joins the show for his weekly segment on all the hot topics in NASCAR. He’ll share his takeaways from New Hampshire, and look ahead to Dover and the playoff implications for that elimination race. He’ll also chime in on the Xfinity Series and the possibility of a winless champion there.

· Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens share insights from their victory on Sunday in the latest edition of Scan All!

Jeff Gordon Foundation donates $2 million for pediatric cancer research

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A longtime advocate for children’s issues, retired NASCAR Cup driver and current Fox Sports NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon has broken out his wallet in a big way.

Gordon announced Monday that his children’s foundation in Charlotte has established a $2 million endowed chair for pediatric cancer research at Levine Children’s Hospital, part of Carolinas HealthCare System, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The donation creates the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation Endowed Chair in Cancer and Blood Disorders.

“Gifts like these are remarkable and help our pediatric cancer program thrive as one of the best in the country,” said Gene Woods, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System, according to the Observer. “Every child deserves to live a carefree life, and our world-class pediatric oncology and hematology research is essential to making this a reality for more and more of our patients.”

Gordon said cancer remains the leading cause of death in children in the U.S.

“Better cures for children with cancer will only come through research,” Gordon said, according to The Observer. “I’ve never faced anything on the race track as tough as childhood cancer. I won’t stop until we beat it.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits on playoff bubble with Austin Dillon

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Playoff points are helping keep Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon‘s playoff hopes alive after two rather dismal outings in the first two postseason races.

After finishes of 25th at Chicago and 15th at New Hampshire, Stenhouse is tied with Dillon at 2,044 points on the bubble spot to advance to the next round. Dillon had finishes of 16th and 19th. Stenhouse owns the tiebreaker.

Stenhouse has 10 playoff points from his from wins at Talladega and at Daytona. Dillon has five playoff points from his win in the Coke 600.

Both driver are ahead of Ryan Newman by one point.

The series heads to Dover International Speedway, where Stenhouse has just one top-10 finish in 10 starts there. Dillon also has one top 10 in his eight starts there.

Here is the playoff grid with one race left in the first round.

Bump & Run: Who will advance to the next round?

By NBC SportsSep 26, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Do you believe any of the bottom four drivers in the Cup playoffs entering Dover will advance to the Round of 12 after that race?

Nate Ryan: I think one of the Richard Childress Racing drivers –Austin Dillon or Ryan Newman – will squeak through at Dover.

Dustin Long: No. For as much as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had all sorts of issues in the first two races of the playoffs, he’s made it to this point and showed his fight at New Hampshire. I think this is the first time in four years there isn’t a change in the top 12 entering and exiting Dover.

Daniel McFadin: If anyone will, it will be Ryan Newman. He’s been pretty consistent in being able to close out races after seemingly coming from nowhere. He also finished fourth at Dover in June, his first top five there since 2007. If Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s bad luck continues, he could be there waiting.

Jerry Bonkowski: Just like Ryan Newman and Kasey Kahne, Kurt Busch needs to win at Dover to advance to the second round. Of those three, Busch arguably has the best chance to do so. But at the same time, Dover has not exactly been the most welcoming track to him, with just one win, seven top fives and nine top 10s in 34 starts there. He needs to have a strong start and then seal the deal off.

Do you believe Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson all will advance to the championship round in Miami?

Nate Ryan: Yes on Truex and Busch. Larson seems solid, but I think Martinsville could be a trouble spot in the Round of 8 (it might be as well for Truex, but his playoff points will carry him.).

Dustin Long: No. Too much can happen between now and Miami that could trip one or two of those drivers and keep them from advancing.

Daniel McFadin: No, I think one of them will miss out. Talladega is in the next round and that could mess anyone up. If I had to predict one, it would be Busch.

Jerry Bonkowski: I can see Truex and Larson making it to the championship round, but I’m not convinced Kyle Busch can get past the Round of 8. And I also believe there’ll be at least one dark horse that comes out of nowhere and makes it to Miami, much like Newman did in 2014. The question is, who? Maybe Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse or Jamie McMurray?