NASCAR using new Goodyear tires for Dover race weekend

NASCAR will be using a new type of Goodyear tire this weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series races at Dover International Speedway.
Both left and right-side tires will be different from what was used at Dover in June. The tires came out of a Goodyear test at Dover on July 25 that featured Chris Buescher, Landon Cassill, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.
On the left-side tire, there is a compound change intended to give the cars more grip, as Goodyear adapts to NASCAR’s low downforce settings.
On the right-side tire, there is a construction change to enhance durability. According to Goodyear, the changes to the right-side tire are important because of the speeds and loads the tires on that side of the car experience with the high degree of banking at Dover. The tread compound used on the right side is designed to rubber-in the concrete track surface to the appropriate level.
Below is the tire info for this weekend.
Set limits: Cup teams receive four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race.
Xfinity teams receive six sets for the race weekend
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4728; Right-side — D-4742
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.56 in. (2,224 mm); Right-side — 88.58 in. (2,250 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 49 psi; Right Rear — 45 psi