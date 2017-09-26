NASCAR America: Scan All from New Hampshire playoff race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The 41 (Kurt Busch) just tried to Cole Trickle it and the track was blocked and he hit (Kevin Harvick) pretty hard in the door.”

That’s how the spotter for Kasey Kahne described the Lap 150 crash in Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, that involved multiple playoff drivers, including Martin Truex Jr.

It was the biggest development in the 300-lap race, which opened a very narrow door for Kyle Busch to squeeze his No. 18 Toyota through and eventually win.

For the latest edition of “Scan All,” Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens recount how their race played out, from the pole to victory lane.

Other highlights from this week’s “Scan All.”

“Go low, go low, go low, go low … and we’re in it.” Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s spotter, T.J. Majors, failing to guide the driver through the Lap 150 wreck.

“Sounds pretty good, ready to get 20.” – Truex after winning his series-leading 19th stage of the year.

“It’s been way better this run. Keep going in that direction and we win.” Kyle Busch informing his crew on his car’s set up during Stage 2.

“Please take it easy with the burnouts, I don’t need any special meetings next week.” – Crew chief Adam Stevens after Busch claimed the win.

Watch the above video for more.