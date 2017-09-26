NASCAR America: Pete Pistone: With eight races left in playoffs, Toyota is ‘bulletproof’

Pete Pistone, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” made his weekly appearance on NASCAR America to discuss some of the big storylines heading into the final race of the Round of 16 in the playoffs.
Pistone addressed Toyota’s continued dominance after Kyle Busch‘s win and why Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson are still the “Big Three” when it comes to playoff favorites.
But Pistone also shared he was surprised to see a lackluster day out of Denny Hamlin after he won at New Hampshire in July.
“He qualified fourth and when he came to pit road for the vibration and he was never able to get back on track,” Pistone said.
Hamlin finished the race in 12th.
“I’m going to be interested to watch that team to see if they can bounce back,” Pistone said. “They’re OK on the cut line in terms of the playoffs, but I was really surprised the 11 team of Denny Hamlin was not that good Sunday at New Hampshire.
When it comes to Truex and his championship hopes, Pistone said he can’t see a track down the line that serves as an “Achilles heel” to the No. 78 or any other of the other top Toyota teams.
“That’s how bulletproof I feel Toyota is now,” Pistone said.
Watch the above video for the full segment.
“The 41 (Kurt Busch) just tried to Cole Trickle it and the track was blocked and he hit (Kevin Harvick) pretty hard in the door.”
That’s how the spotter for Kasey Kahne described the Lap 150 crash in Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that involved multiple playoff drivers, including Martin Truex Jr.
It was the biggest development in the 300-lap race, which opened a very narrow door for Kyle Busch to squeeze his No. 18 Toyota through and eventually win.
For the latest edition of “Scan All,” Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens recount how their race played out, from the pole to victory lane.
Other highlights from this week’s “Scan All.”
- “Go low, go low, go low, go low … and we’re in it.” Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s spotter, T.J. Majors, failing to guide the driver through the Lap 150 wreck.
- “Sounds pretty good, ready to get 20.” – Truex after winning his series-leading 19th stage of the year.
- “It’s been way better this run. Keep going in that direction and we win.” Kyle Busch informing his crew on his car’s set up during Stage 2.
- “Please take it easy with the burnouts, I don’t need any special meetings next week.” – Crew chief Adam Stevens after Busch claimed the win.
Watch the above video for more.
NASCAR issued three penalties Tuesday from this past weekend’s racing action at both New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.
In the Cup Series, Mike Bugarewicz, crew chief of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion driven by Clint Bowyer, was fined $10,000 for a safety violation: a loose lug nut discovered during post-race inspection at New Hampshire following the ISM Connect 300.
In the Xfinity Series, Randall Burnett, crew chief of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Ben Kennedy at Kentucky, was issued an L1 penalty for post-race rear body inspection height violation that was outside allowed tolerances.
Burnett was fined $10,000 and suspended from this weekend’s Xfinity race at Dover. In addition, Kennedy was assessed the loss of 10 driver points, while the team was assessed the loss of 10 owner points.
Kennedy’s 11th-place finish was also encumbered.
Finally, in the Camping World Truck Series, Kevin Manion, crew chief of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra driven by Todd Gilliland, was fined $5,000 and suspended from this weekend’s Truck race in Las Vegas.
Manion was assessed an L1 penalty for failure to ensure the rear brake cooling assembly was sealed from the air inlet to the exhaust.
Gilliland’s third-place finish was encumbered and he was also assessed the loss of 10 driver points, while KBM suffered the loss of 10 owner points.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the playoff race at Dover.
Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett joins her from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
· As we head down to Dover this weekend, the stakes couldn’t be higher for drivers on the cutline. We’ll dive in and focus on drivers like Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne who are in serious jeopardy without a solid finish at Dover.
· The playoff fate of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson hangs in the balance this weekend, but he’s heading to his best track. Will this be the beginning of his surge toward a record 8th championship or will he come up short?
· Pete Pistone joins the show for his weekly segment on all the hot topics in NASCAR. He’ll share his takeaways from New Hampshire, and look ahead to Dover and the playoff implications for that elimination race. He’ll also chime in on the Xfinity Series and the possibility of a winless champion there.
· Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens share insights from their victory on Sunday in the latest edition of Scan All!
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
NASCAR will be using a new type of Goodyear tire this weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series races at Dover International Speedway.
Both left and right-side tires will be different from what was used at Dover in June. The tires came out of a Goodyear test at Dover on July 25 that featured Chris Buescher, Landon Cassill, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.
On the left-side tire, there is a compound change intended to give the cars more grip, as Goodyear adapts to NASCAR’s low downforce settings.
On the right-side tire, there is a construction change to enhance durability. According to Goodyear, the changes to the right-side tire are important because of the speeds and loads the tires on that side of the car experience with the high degree of banking at Dover. The tread compound used on the right side is designed to rubber-in the concrete track surface to the appropriate level.
Below is the tire info for this weekend.
Set limits: Cup teams receive four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race.
Xfinity teams receive six sets for the race weekend
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4728; Right-side — D-4742
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.56 in. (2,224 mm); Right-side — 88.58 in. (2,250 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 49 psi; Right Rear — 45 psi
and on Facebook