NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Scan All, Pete Pistone

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the playoff race at Dover.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett joins her from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· As we head down to Dover this weekend, the stakes couldn’t be higher for drivers on the cutline. We’ll dive in and focus on drivers like Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne who are in serious jeopardy without a solid finish at Dover.

· The playoff fate of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson hangs in the balance this weekend, but he’s heading to his best track. Will this be the beginning of his surge toward a record 8th championship or will he come up short?

· Pete Pistone joins the show for his weekly segment on all the hot topics in NASCAR. He’ll share his takeaways from New Hampshire, and look ahead to Dover and the playoff implications for that elimination race. He’ll also chime in on the Xfinity Series and the possibility of a winless champion there.

· Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens share insights from their victory on Sunday in the latest edition of Scan All!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.