Bump & Run: Who will advance to the next round?

This weekend’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway marks the end of the first round of the Cup playoffs.
When the checkered flag falls, four of the 16 playoff drivers will be eliminated as things move on to the Round of 12.
Drivers in danger of being eliminated are: Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon (13th heading into Dover) and Ryan Newman (14th), Kurt Busch (15th) and Kasey Kahne (16th).
Points leader Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner, while Jimmie Johnson won this past spring’s race at Dover, his 11th victory at The Monster Mile.
Even though he’s struggled for many of the last 11 races, Johnson is still a threat to win at the 1-mile, concrete speedway.
But who can forget the 2015 race at Dover, when he suffered a mechanical failure, finished 41st and didn’t advance?
Johnson is in better shape this time, 32 points ahead of 13th in the points heading into Dover, but nothing’s guaranteed.
Courtesy of Racing Insights, here’s this week’s Who’s Hot and Who’s Not:
Cup – Who Is Hot
No. 78 Martin Truex Jr. (Hot)
- Finished fifth at New Hampshire, was involved in the big one while leading
- Won at Chicago after a speeding penalty and loose lugs
- Finished in the top-10 19 times this season, the most of all drivers
- Won 19 stages this season, the most of all drivers
- 59 Playoff Points this season, includes 15 points for clinching the regular season
- Five wins this season, most of all drivers and personal best
- Led a series-high 1,835 laps in 2017, led the most laps in eight races
- Two wins at Dover, the first of his career in 2007 and this race last year
- Finished top 10 in six of the last seven Dover races, other finish was 11th
- Led over 100 laps in three of the last five Dover races
- Finished third at Dover in June, led 102 laps
No. 18 Kyle Busch (Hot)
- Won at New Hampshire, third win in the last eight races
- Won the pole for the last two races
- Loose wheel and speeding penalty then lack of cautions caused his 15th-place finish at Chicago
- Three wins this season (Pocono 2, Bristol, NH 2)
- Two Dover wins, both in the Spring 2008 and 2010
- Finished runner-up in the last two Fall Dover races,
- Won the pole, finished 16th in June
No. 11 Denny Hamlin (Hot, Good at Dover)
- Finished 12th at NH, worst finish in the last five races
- Fifth in the standings, +44 to the cut line
- Top-five finishes in 10 of the last 14 races including two wins
- Best Dover finish is fourth, twice
- Finished top 10 in the last three races at Dover including eighth in June
No. 44 Kevin Harvick (Hot, decent at Dover)
- Finished 36th, DNF at NH, his worst finish since Las Vegas in March
- Five fewer top fives and top 10s this year compared to last year
- 10th in the standings, +25 of the cut line
- One Dover win, this race in 2015 to advance
- Finished 37th in this race last year but had won NH the week prior
- Finished ninth at Dover in June
No. 48 Jimmie Johnson (All about the wins and he has lots at Dover)
- 14th at NH, seven finishes outside the top 10 in the last nine races
- Three top 5 finishes this season, all wins
- Seventh in the standings, +32
- 11 Dover wins in 31 starts (win percentage: 35%)
- Won at Dover in June
No. 42 Kyle Larson (Hot in 2017, Good at Dover)
- Finished second at NH, eighth runner-up finish this season
- Four wins in 2017, had one entering this season
- Best finish at Dover in seven races is runner-up twice, including June
- Finished top 10 in five of the last six races
No. 20 Matt Kenseth (sneaky Hot)
- Finished third at NH, eight top-10 finishes in the last 10 races, all but Michigan, flat tire in OT while
running third and an ambulance problem at Richmond
- Three-time Dover winner but all in the Spring
- Top 10 finishes in six of the last eight races at Dover
No. 24 Chase Elliott (Starting to turn things back around, Great at Dover)
- Finished 11th at NH, his worst finish in the last four races is 11th, twice
- Ninth in the standings, +26 to the cut line (includes 15 point penalty after Chicago)
- Finished top five in all three series starts at Dover
No. 2 Brad Keselowski (Warm, Good at Dover)
- Finished fourth at NH, only two top-10 finishes in the last seven races but both came in the playoffs
- Locked into round 2 on at least points
- One Dover win, this race in 2012
- Finished top 10 in six of the last 10 races at Dover, 38th DNF accident in June
Cup – Who Is Not Hot
No. 1 Jamie McMurray (Decent)
- 16th at NH, first finish outside the top 15 in the last seven races
- Eleventh in the standings, +9 to the cut line
- 14 top 10 finishes this season, five more than this point last year
- Best Dover finish is second in 2006
- Finished top 10 in three of the last five races at Dover including seventh in June
- Finished last in this race last year, engine failure
No. 21 Ryan Blaney (Not Lately)
- Finished ninth at NH after 11th at Chicago, best two consecutive finishes this season
- Last top-five finish was his win at Pocono in June
- Ten top-10 finishes this season but none have come in back-to-back races
- Three Dover starts, best finish of eighth in the Spring of 2016, finished 32nd in June
No. 41 Kurt Busch (Two bad races, Not at Dover)
- Finished 37th DNF accident at NH, tied his worst finish this season
- 17 points below the cut line
- Trouble during playoffs: Speeding penalty at Chicago, accident at NH
- One Dover win, this race in 2011 driving for Team Penske
- Only one top 10 finish in the last 11 races at Dover
- Finished 37th, DNF accident at Dover in June
No. 3 Austin Dillon (Has a win but is NOT HOT)
- Finished 19th at NH, only two top-15 finishes in the last nine races
- 13th in the standings, tied for the cut
- Playoff problems: Speeding penalty at Chicago, caused the big one at NH
- Won on fuel mileage at Charlotte
- Only four top-10 finishes this season, had 10 at this point last year
- Only top-10 finish in eight Dover races was eighth in this race last year
- Finished 13th at Dover in June
No. 5 Kasey Kahne (Not)
- Finished 35th, broken track bar at NH, only one top 10 finish in the last 18 races, win at Indy
- 16th in the standings, -21 to the cut line
- Six DNFs accident this season
- Won at Indianapolis ending a 102-race winless streak, took a super lucky timed caution and turned it
into a win
- He has only finished on the lead lap in 54 percent of the races this season
- Best Dover finish is fourth, three times
- Finished 17th at Dover in June (accident)
No. 31 Ryan Newman (Pretty good lately, not so much at Dover lately)
- 13th at NH, top 10 finishes in four of the last six races, all but the two playoff races
- 14th in the standings, -1 to the cut line
- Three Dover wins, last came in 2004
- Finished fourth in June, only top-10 finish in the last five races at Dover
No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Has two wins this season)
- 15th at NH, last top 10 was his win at Daytona in July
- 12th in the standings, 0 points ahead of the cut line, wins the tie breaker with a 15th place finish
- Zero wins in first 157 starts, two wins in last 19 starts
- Best Dover finish is eighth in this race in 2015, only top 10 finish at Dover
- Finished 39th at Dover in June, accident
Others to Watch:
No. 14 Clint Bowyer (Disappointing 2017)
- Finished seventh at NH, first top 10 in the last six races
- Was 88 points out of a Playoff spot
- Finished runner up three times in 2017
- 11 top-10s in 2017, had only three in all of 2016
- Best Dover finish is fourth in 2014, finished 31st in June
No. 22 Joey Logano (Disappointing season)
- 10th at NH, finished top 10 in the last three races best streak since April
- 10 finishes outside the top 20 in the last 19 races
- Won at Richmond but was encumbered after starting in the rear due to a transmission change
- First time he missed the playoffs with Team Penske
- Best Dover finish is third, twice
- Finished top 10 in eight of the last 11 races at Dover, 25th in June
No. 77 Erik Jones (Hot, ?? at Dover)
- Finished sixth at NH, top 10 finishes in seven of the last eight races this season
- Finished 15th at Dover in June, involved in last lap accident
No. 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Not)
- 34th at NH, involved in the big one, last top 10 was Sonoma in June (sixth)
- Only two top 10s in the last 16 races
- One Dover win, this race in 2001
- Finished 11th at Dover in June
