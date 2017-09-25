Report: Phoenix Raceway sells track naming rights to tech company

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beginning next year, Phoenix Raceway will be called ISM Raceway after tech company Ingenuity Sun Media bought the naming rights to the track for the next 10 years, according to The Arizona Republic.

The company will pay the track “an annual single-figure million-dollar fee” for the naming rights, which are the first in the track’s history.

The move comes after the track had changed its name from Phoenix International Raceway earlier this year.

As part of the rights deal, ISM will provide digital display screens, a mobile app and a pedestrian tunnel to the infield from the grandstands. The deal also includes naming rights to one of two interactive entrances called “Canyons.”

Those additions are on top of the renovations being made as part of a $178 million project that began in February and is scheduled for completion next November.

“Without ISM’s involvement, it would have made it very difficult to move forward and make it all come to life,” track president Bryan Sperber told The Arizona Republic. “Their capabilities in the world of tech will be on display here. Fans will have a tech-driven, leading-edge, experience. We’ll be a showroom for ISM and our fans will be the beneficiaries.”

While Phoenix won’t be in the official title of the track, it will be incorporated in the track’s logo.

In February, International Speedway Corp., announced it had partnered with ISM to introduce ISM Vision, the world’s largest 360-degree digital video board network for its 13 tracks.

NASCAR next visits Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 10-12 for the last race weekend before the championship races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

