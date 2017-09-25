Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
President Trump singles out NASCAR in anthem tweets; Dale Earnhardt Jr. supports peaceful protests

By Nate RyanSep 25, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT
President Donald Trump tweeted his support of NASCAR on Monday morning while Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a stance in favor of peaceful protests about 30 minutes later.

The 14-time most popular driver used a quote from John F. Kennedy in a tweet.

President Trump, who ignited a weekend controversy that involved anthem protests across professional sports when he said NFL owners should fire players who kneel during “The Star Spangled Banner”, singled out NASCAR and its supporters during a series of tweets this morning about the flag.

Team owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty both told reporters before Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that they would fire team members who took a knee during the anthem as a show of protest.

Earnhardt cited comments by team owners when cautioned by a Twitter user about broaching the topic.

During his weekly appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Drive,” NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell addressed whether NASCAR had a policy on respecting the anthem.

“I think it’s something that we’ve always talked about in the industry as a sport, if you look at our history, we’ve always as a sport demonstrated a respect for the American flag and the freedoms it represents,” O’Donnell said. “We celebrate the servicemen and women who have sacrificed to be part of that. That’s part of the sport. From our standpoint, we view ourselves as a sport and want to continue to celebrate the flag but respect others’ opinions.

“But going forward, that’s where we stand, and we’ll leave it at that and hope people can contribute or look at NASCAR as something to tune into on a Sunday and enjoy a sporting event.”

Brad Keselowski, who carries an American flag in his car during victory celebrations, also addressed the protests on Twitter late Sunday night.

JGL Racing parts ways with Dakoda Armstrong amid sponsor issues

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 25, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT
JGL Racing announced Monday it has parted ways with Dakoda Armstrong, who battled for a playoff spot through the Xfinity regular-season finale, because of lack of sponsorship payments.

“We really hate that it has come to this,” said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing, in a statement.  “However, this business is driven by sponsorship and when payments aren’t made then we cannot continue to race out off our own pocket. I hate this for our race team as well as Dakoda. We all appreciate the effort he has put into the growth of JGL Racing and wish him nothing but the best of success moving forward.”

JGL Racing announced that the No. 28 entry that Armstrong had driven will not race this weekend at Dover. The team plans to re-focus on the remaining races for that car. The No. 24 team will continue for the remainder of the season with Corey LaJoie and Dylan Lupton sharing the seat.

“We will focus on finishing out the season with our programs on our No. 24 Toyota,” said Whitener.   “We will explore future options for the No. 28 entry as well as focusing on finalizing programs for both cars for the 2018 season.”

WinField was Armstrong’s sponsor in 20 of 27 Xfinity races this season. There was no primary sponsor listed on Armstrong’s car the other seven races.

Bad restarts hurt Matt Kenseth’s chances at scoring first win of season

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
In the last 10 Cup races, Matt Kenseth has finished everywhere but first place.

Sunday in the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kenseth finished third, once again within spitting distance of a trip to victory lane.

Since the July race at the 1-mile track, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has finished in the top 10 eight times and in the top five a total of five times.

Kenseth had to settle for placing behind teammate Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

“We had the track position I just couldn’t restart good,” Kenseth told NBCSN. “Everytime we restarted I’d lose anywhere from one to four spots I felt down in Turns 1 and 2 no matter what lane I was in.”

With eight races left in his tenure at JGR and possibly his Cup career, Kenseth was aiming to earn his first win of the year and his fourth at NHMS since 2013.

“If you can’t win, you want to finish as high as you can,” Kenseth said. “So if you can’t run second, you want to run third. We’re going to need a win. Really do, really need a win bad. I’m a little let down we did get it.”

Kenseth and the rest of the field head to Dover International Speedway, where Kenseth scored a win last year. He has three wins in 37 starts at the 1-mile oval.

Here’s the point(s): Brad Keselowski locked into second round already

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 24, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski came into the NASCAR Cup playoffs concerned primarily about one thing: wins.

His strategy was if he won at least once in the first two or three rounds, it likely would leave him in good position to reach the final Round of 4 for the championship in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ironically, Keselowski is just two races into the 10-race playoffs and he’s already advanced to the second round Round of 12 not on wins, but points.

After finishing sixth in the playoff opener last Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, Keselowski finished fourth in Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

That’s enough points earned to put Keselowski and Kyle Larson into the second round with points, while Chicagoland winner Martin Truex Jr. and New Hampshire winner Kyle Busch also advance to Round 2 with their victories.

While Keselowski would have liked to earn his first playoff win and third triumph of the season, knowing he doesn’t have to worry about where he’ll finish next Sunday in the first round elimination race at Dover gave the 2012 Cup champion satisfaction indeed.

“It was great execution,” Keselowski said. “The pit crew was really solid today and a pretty good setup too. (Crew chief) Paul Wolfe and the engineers did a good job putting the right stuff under the car.”

Even though he never led a lap in Sunday’s race, a win was definitely possible for Keselowski, even though he was contending with the Toyotas of Kyle Busch and Truex Jr.

He stayed in the top 5 for much of the race, didn’t suffer any problems on pit road and stayed out of trouble.

“I felt like we were where we needed to be to win and to run up front with the pit crew and the setup, just kind of lacking a little bit with aero stuff to keep up,” Keselowski said. “But on this type of track, aerodynamics are a little less important and I felt like it helped us run a little bit higher this week.”

Now, Keselowski can go into Dover a bit more relaxed, knowing he’ll race yet another day after next Sunday – as in the Round of 12 opener at Charlotte on Oct. 8.

“I think today this execution is as good as you can get,” Keselowski said. “A little bit of luck helps and of course you want to be the fastest car.

“That’s not the scenario with rules the way they are now, so we’ve got to make the most of it and hope to catch a few breaks and make sure we do our part.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcomes tough day to hold on to final transfer spot

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 24, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — No, there were not any bruises although Ricky Stenhouse Jr. admits it felt like “we were in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather all week.’’

Stenhouse persevered Sunday, coming back from scraping the wall on Lap 7 of Sunday’s  race and getting lapped before halfway to finish 15th. That puts him in the final transfer spot for the second round with only next weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway left before the playoff field is trimmed.

Stenhouse is tied with Austin Dillon for the final transfer spot but owns the tiebreaker based on a better finish in this round. Stenhouse’s best finish in this round was the 15th-place finish he scored Sunday. Dillon’s best finish is 16th, which he scored last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Stenhouse entered Sunday’s race four points behind Dillon for the final transfer spot. Odds were not in his favor to gain ground. Stenhouse had the worst average finish (20.44) at New Hampshire among the 16 playoff drivers coming into the race. It looked all weekend as if he’d struggle to make it into the top 20.

“We just couldn’t find speed, couldn’t find the handle on the car,’’ Stenhouse said. “We made a lot of adjustments for today and was surprisingly a little bit better than we were in practice. I didn’t think we were as capable of a car to finish where we did, but we did what we needed and had some good breaks and some good pit stops and ended up gaining some points. That was our goal, so I feel really good about that. I’d say we’ve had two sub-par weeks and we’re still in this thing, so we’ll regroup and get focused and go to Dover.”

Stenhouse has 2,044 points, tied with Dillon and one point ahead of Ryan Newman.

Dillon finished 19th and was involved in an incident with Kevin Harvick that spun Harvick and triggered an eight-car crash at the end of the second stage.

Dillon said he didn’t know what happened.

“He kept coming left and I was in the gas and he bobbled and when he bobbled I tapped him and it spun him out,’’ Dillon said of Harvick.

As for next week, Dillon said: “We’ve got to go get ‘em … and have a good race and we will see where we end up.”

