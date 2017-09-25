Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Dover, Las Vegas

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s three national series are once again in separate locations this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series making their return trip to Dover International Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Apache Warrior 400

There are 40 cars on the entry list.

Ross Chastain will make his second Cup start driving the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports.

Derrike Cope will drive the No. 00 for StarCom Racing.

In the last visit to Dover in June, Jimmie Johnson won over Kyle Larson in an overtime finish.

Martin Truex Jr. won the playoff race last year, leading 187 of 400 laps to beat Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200

There are 39 cars on the entry list, including five Cup regulars.

Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez are entered.

The No. 96 Chevrolet driven by Ben Kennedy has been withdrawn from the event by GMS Racing.

Kyle Larson won the last race at Dover in June from the pole after leading 137 of 200 laps.

Suarez won this race last year over Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier after leading 123 of 200 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – Las Vegas 350

There are 27 trucks entered into the race.

Last year Tyler Reddick won this race over Brad Keselowski Racing teammate Daniel Hemric after leading 70 of 146 laps.

This is the last standalone race of the year for the Truck Series.

Click here for the entry list.