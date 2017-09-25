Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: New Hampshire recap, championship favorites

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from NASCAR’s weekend in New Hampshire.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show: 

  • After Martin Truex Jr. opened the playoffs with a win at Chicagoland, another title favorite stepped up in New Hampshire as Kyle Busch took the win. We’ll break down the big moments from his victory and spotlight his No. 18 crew’s redemption in Pit Crew Review.
  • Busch, Truex & Kyle Larson – the three top drivers throughout the 2017 season – are already on to the next round of the playoffs. They’ve combined to win seven of the last eight races. What is behind their dominance – and are three of the four championship spots in Miami basically spoken for?
  • Farther down the playoff leaderboard, the drivers around the cut line face the first “Elimination Sunday” this weekend at Dover. With desperation in the air, no one can afford to run into trouble at the Monster Mile. We’ll size up the situation for bubble drivers like Jamie McMurray, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and more.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Report: Phoenix Raceway sells track naming rights to tech company

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT
Beginning next year, Phoenix Raceway will be called ISM Raceway after tech company Ingenuity Sun Media bought the naming rights to the track for the next 10 years, according to The Arizona Republic.

The company will pay the track “an annual single-figure million-dollar fee” for the naming rights, which are the first in the track’s history.

The move comes after the track had changed its name from Phoenix International Raceway earlier this year.

As part of the rights deal, ISM will provide digital display screens, a mobile app and a pedestrian tunnel to the infield from the grandstands. The deal also includes naming rights to one of two interactive entrances called “Canyons.”

Those additions are on top of the renovations being made as part of a $178 million project that began in February and is scheduled for completion next November.

“Without ISM’s involvement, it would have made it very difficult to move forward and make it all come to life,” track president Bryan Sperber told The Arizona Republic. “Their capabilities in the world of tech will be on display here. Fans will have a tech-driven, leading-edge, experience. We’ll be a showroom for ISM and our fans will be the beneficiaries.”

While Phoenix won’t be in the official title of the track, it will be incorporated in the track’s logo.

In February, International Speedway Corp., announced it had partnered with ISM to introduce ISM Vision, the world’s largest 360-degree digital video board network for its 13 tracks.

NASCAR next visits Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 10-12 for the last race weekend before the championship races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Dover, Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT
NASCAR’s three national series are once again in separate locations this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series making their return trip to Dover International Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Apache Warrior 400

There are 40 cars on the entry list.

Ross Chastain will make his second Cup start driving the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports.

Derrike Cope will drive the No. 00 for StarCom Racing.

In the last visit to Dover in June, Jimmie Johnson won over Kyle Larson in an overtime finish.

Martin Truex Jr. won the playoff race last year, leading 187 of 400 laps to beat Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200

There are 39 cars on the entry list, including five Cup regulars.

Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez are entered.

The No. 96 Chevrolet driven by Ben Kennedy has been withdrawn from the event by GMS Racing.

Kyle Larson won the last race at Dover in June from the pole after leading 137 of 200 laps.

Suarez won this race last year over Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier after leading 123 of 200 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – Las Vegas 350

There are 27 trucks entered into the race.

Last year Tyler Reddick won this race over Brad Keselowski Racing teammate Daniel Hemric after leading 70 of 146 laps.

This is the last standalone race of the year for the Truck Series.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR to reexamine rule that sat Joey Logano for entire practice

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
3 Comments

A NASCAR executive said Monday “it’s fair for us to take a look” at the rule that forced Joey Logano to sit on pit road for an entire 50-minute practice session after his No. 22 Ford failed pre-qualifying inspection four times the day before.

Logano called the rule “a total joke” following the practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The rule was addressed by Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

O’Donnell said the punishment was under the spotlight because no team had been handed a penalty for an entire practice session.

“So this was the first time we’ve ever had an entire practice (sat out),” O’Donnell said. “The reason the drivers are part of that is to have some teeth in the penalty. If the driver’s not part of that, we felt like teams may purposefully just continue to fail because it’s an entire team penalty and needed everybody to be part of that. We’ve done that many times this year and really hasn’t been a story because it hasn’t been the entire practice.”

Logano had to sit in his car on pit road strapped in with helmet and safety equipment on and the window net up. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was shocked when he learned of the punishment.

Logano was one of 14 drivers who missed practice time Saturday.

O’Donnell predicted the way practice penalties are handled could evolve for next season.

“I think there’s some different things we could look at in the future, maybe not for this year because we want to be fair to the rule that we’ve had in place,” O’Donnell said. “In 2018 you could look at the possibility of a driver going out to start practice and then being pulled off the track or black flagged if it’s a 20-minute penalty or whatever that may be and go that route. One of those things that until it happens in a totality of practice, it becomes more of a story and something to look at. I think it’s fair for us to take a look at that going forward.”

NASCAR statement notes freedom people have ‘to peacefully express one’s opinion’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 25, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
4 Comments

A day after Richard Petty and Richard Childress spoke out against anyone kneeling for the national anthem, NASCAR issued a statement that noted the United States is a country of “unparalleled freedoms and countless liberties, including the right to peacefully express one’s opinion.”

NASCAR’s statement:

“Sports are a unifying influence in our society, bringing people of differing backgrounds and beliefs together. Our respect for the national anthem has always been a hallmark of our pre-race events. Thanks to the sacrifices of many, we live in a country of unparalleled freedoms and countless liberties, including the right to peacefully express one’s opinion.”

President Donald Trump, who ignited a controversy this past weekend that involved anthem protests across professional sports when he said NFL owners should fire players who kneel during “The Star Spangled Banner”, singled out NASCAR and its supporters during a series of tweets Monday morning about the flag.

Before Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Childress was asked what would happen if anyone from his team kneeled during the national anthem as NFL players have done and a Major League Baseball player did this past weekend.

Childress’ said anyone kneeling should “get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over. Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America.’’

Petty told reporters: “Anybody that don’t stand up for (the anthem) ought to be out of the country. Period. If they don’t appreciate where they’re at … what got them where they’re at? The United States.”

President Trump tweeted Monday morning his appreciation for those in NASCAR for such comments.

About 30 minutes later, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted about the issue.

