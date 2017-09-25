NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: New Hampshire recap, championship favorites

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from NASCAR’s weekend in New Hampshire.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
- After Martin Truex Jr. opened the playoffs with a win at Chicagoland, another title favorite stepped up in New Hampshire as Kyle Busch took the win. We’ll break down the big moments from his victory and spotlight his No. 18 crew’s redemption in Pit Crew Review.
- Busch, Truex & Kyle Larson – the three top drivers throughout the 2017 season – are already on to the next round of the playoffs. They’ve combined to win seven of the last eight races. What is behind their dominance – and are three of the four championship spots in Miami basically spoken for?
- Farther down the playoff leaderboard, the drivers around the cut line face the first “Elimination Sunday” this weekend at Dover. With desperation in the air, no one can afford to run into trouble at the Monster Mile. We’ll size up the situation for bubble drivers like Jamie McMurray, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and more.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.