JGL Racing parts ways with Dakoda Armstrong amid sponsor issues

JGL Racing announced Monday it has parted ways with Dakoda Armstrong, who battled for a playoff spot through the Xfinity regular-season finale, because of lack of sponsorship payments.
“We really hate that it has come to this,” said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing, in a statement. “However, this business is driven by sponsorship and when payments aren’t made then we cannot continue to race out off our own pocket. I hate this for our race team as well as Dakoda. We all appreciate the effort he has put into the growth of JGL Racing and wish him nothing but the best of success moving forward.”
JGL Racing announced that the No. 28 entry that Armstrong had driven will not race this weekend at Dover. The team plans to re-focus on the remaining races for that car. The No. 24 team will continue for the remainder of the season with Corey LaJoie and Dylan Lupton sharing the seat.
“We will focus on finishing out the season with our programs on our No. 24 Toyota,” said Whitener. “We will explore future options for the No. 28 entry as well as focusing on finalizing programs for both cars for the 2018 season.”
WinField was Armstrong’s sponsor in 20 of 27 Xfinity races this season. There was no primary sponsor listed on Armstrong’s car the other seven races.