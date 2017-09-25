Bad restarts hurt Matt Kenseth’s chances at scoring first win of season

Kyle Larson has finished in second a lot.
His runner-up finish Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was his eighth of the year and his first in the playoffs.
In Sunday’s ISM Connect 300, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver started and finished second after failing to track down Kyle Busch in the closing laps of the race.
But Larson doesn’t mind, especially after he’s earned two top fives to open the playoffs.
“That’s a lot of second-place finishes this year, but I’m fine with second,” Larson told NBCSN. “Top fives will get us to Homestead (for the championship race), so hats off to everybody on our Target team. The pit crew was great all day. I think we gained spots every time. Normally I’m struggling on short tracks, but this year we were pretty good.”
Larson placed second in both New Hampshire races this year. Before this season, he hadn’t finished better than 10th in his previous four starts. He placed third and second in his first two New Hampshire starts in 2014.
Larson earned his first short-track win two weeks ago in the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway. The rest of his five Cup victories have come at 2-mile speedways, of which there are none in the playoffs. But there is the short track of Martinsville and the 1-mile oval at Phoenix in the third round.
Any sting of finishing second once again is likely dulled by the fact Larson has already advanced to the second round based on points.
But Larson wants to make more trips to victory lane in the final eight races.
“You could probably point your way to (the championship race), but I would prefer to get a win in each of these rounds,” Larson later said in his post-race press conference. “If we can keep the good runs going, we should be all right.
“Obviously, I think as you get into the later rounds, wins are even more important than they are now. We had good regular season points, gave ourselves some good playoff points. This first round I knew would be fairly easy, but I think as we get into the next round and then the third round, a win would be great.”
Larson leaves New Hampshire second in the NASCAR Cup standings. He is 24 points behind Martin Truex Jr.
Larson’s next chance to win in the first round of the playoffs is next weekend at the 1-mile Dover International Speedway. In his seven starts at the “Monster Mile,” Larson has three top fives.
Two of those were runner-up finishes, including in the last visit there in June.