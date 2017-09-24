Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

What Cup drivers said after New Hampshire playoff race

By Daniel McFadinSep 24, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT
What drivers said after the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch – Winner: “It was just a great day for our team and for the 18 team we were able to execute all day long and we did everything right. We did everything we were supposed to do and that’s where you end up when we’re able to do those things and it was a great race up front too with the 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) there. The 20 (Matt Kenseth) was there for a little. I think he was a little better on that long run that one time, but overall we had some really good short-run speed there at the end. We were able to get out front there and kind of set the field because – set the pace – and that was what we needed to do today.”

Kyle Larson – Finished second: “I felt like on really long runs I was fairly equal to those guys in front of me. But, on the short run there, I could get pointed to the exit, but I couldn’t get the throttle down. I’d get loose. So, he just was really good. I think the No. 78 (Martin Truex, Jr.) was also really good, but he had his trouble. The No. 20 (Matt Kenseth) was also good. We were next best. So, we finished second again (eighth time) with our Target Chevy. That’s a lot of second-place finishes this year, but I’m fine with second. Top fives will get us to Homestead.”

MATT KENSETH – Finished third: “We were decent on the long run, just really struggled getting through the gears and getting through (Turns) 1 and 2, and that really hurt us at the end, obviously, with all those short runs and restarts at the end.  I thought we had a third‑place car most of the day.  I thought the 78 (Martin Truex) and 18 (Kyle Busch) were better.  If I had the track position, I felt like I could do okay with them on the long run, but short run they’d get away from me pretty far, and it was hard to make that distance back up.”

Brad Keselowski – Finished fourth: “It was great execution.  The pit crew was really solid today and a pretty good setup too.  Paul Wolfe and the engineers did a good job putting the right stuff under the car.  I felt like we were where we needed to be to win and to run up front with the pit crew and the setup, just kind of lacking a little bit with aero stuff to keep up, but this type of track aerodynamics are a little less important and I felt like it helped us run a little bit higher this week.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR. – Finished fifth: “I could not see anything and I was just approaching the smoke and I’m like, ‘Oh no, where am I going to go?’ I mean, literally I couldn’t see anything and my spotter said go low. By then, it was kind of too late and I was already like to the smoke and I couldn’t commit. I just kind of like just kept slowing down and the 33 (Jeffrey Earnhardt) just came by me on the outside and hit me and spun me down through there, so just unfortunate, you know? We were coming to the green-white-checkered to win the second stage, which would have been another bonus point, which would be helpful and, of course, you know we had damage and had to fight from the back of the pack the rest of the day, so proud of our effort to run fifth after all that, but it definitely hurt our day.”

Clint Bowyer – Finished seventh: “It really wasn’t a strategy race.  We just kept digging and were just off a little bit.  The same cars are kicking everybody’s butt every week.”

Ryan Blaney – Finished ninth: “We were kind of in that fifth to 10th range all day and we ended up with a decent finish. We worked hard on this race track. It definitely has not been one of my best, but it’s nice to see a decent run here. We finished OK and go on to a place like Dover, where we run pretty decent.  Hopefully, we can survive next week and move on.”

Joey Logano – Finished 10th: “We worked our way up into the top 14 or 15 the first run from last and that was the highlight, and then we just kind of stayed right there around 10th the rest of the day and finished there.  I don’t know, you can say if we started a little closer to the front we could hold a few of them off, but we’re just not fast enough really.  I sound like a broken record, but we’re just not fast enough.”

Jimmie Johnson – Finished 14th: “We had a lug nut not on our last pit stop on the left-front, so when I went to leave the box I had to stop and back up and put a lug nut on, so I fell from fifth to 15th or something and then just stuck in traffic and couldn’t go anywhere.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Finished 15th: “I think it went as expected. It was a struggle for us all weekend.  I told my guys I felt like we were in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather all week. We just couldn’t find speed, couldn’t find the handle on the car. We made a lot of adjustments for today and was surprisingly a little bit better than we were in practice. I didn’t think we were as capable of a car to finish where we did, but we did what we needed and had some good breaks and some good pit stops and ended up gaining some points. That was our goal, so I feel really good about that. I’d say we’ve had two sub-par weeks and we’re still in this thing, so we’ll regroup and get focused and go to Dover.”

Danica Patrick – Finished 18th: “Billy (Scott) made a good call to wave around, and then we got the free pass, which put us back on the lead lap, and we were able to gain some ground there at the end. Overall though, the Code 3 Associates Ford was just too tight most of the day.”

Ty Dillon – Finished 22nd: “We have had some hurdles this weekend in New Hampshire but we were able to make the most of what we had. The backup (car) rolled off the trailer pretty decent especially considering we had no practice laps in it. The GEICO pit crew took a big swing at it under the first stage break caution and we didn’t have to do a lot more to it. It was still a bit too tight but we were able to work with it and learn a lot today.”

Kasey Kahne – Finished 35th: “Something broke.  I think they said track bar, but that is all I know, I didn’t talk to Darien (Grubb, crew chief). But, that is what he had said while we were in the garage.  We were working hard.  We got really loose that first run and then got control of the car.  And then it was really tough to pass, but we worked our way back up and were passing for 12th when that happened. …  I think we had a top-10 car if the restarts went the right way.”

Kevin Harvick – Finished 36th: “I know as I got sideways there I tried to get thing whoa’d down and pointed in the right direction and it snapped back the other way.  I tried to lock it down and it was too far up across the race track.  I knew I was probably worse off at that particular point, so once it turned back right and I was in trouble I should have just tried to keep it left, but I couldn’t really tell where I was with all the smoke and everything that was happening, but just got hit from behind and spun out.”

Kurt Busch – Finished 37th:  “I don’t know what to say.  It’s tough when you’re running where we were.  We were just trying to limp it to the end of stage two and I heard, ‘Car spinning off of two’ in my ear.  I saw smoke up ahead.  A lot of times they’ll come back up, and I tried to leave the high side or the low side and then, boom, as soon as the smoke cleared I’m looking at Harvick’s door, my teammate.  We’re both running for the Playoffs and it’s a shame that the handling is off and we’re both running where we were, but we were still going to fight all the way to the end, but now we don’t have a chance.  I cannot understand the bad luck that we’re having.”

Kyle Larson: ‘Top fives will get us to Homestead’

By Daniel McFadinSep 24, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
Kyle Larson has finished in second a lot.

His runner-up finish Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was his eighth of the year and his first in the playoffs.

In Sunday’s ISM Connect 300, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver started and finished second after failing to track down Kyle Busch in the closing laps of the race.

But Larson doesn’t mind, especially after he’s earned two top fives to open the playoffs.

“That’s a lot of second-place finishes this year, but I’m fine with second,” Larson told NBCSN. “Top fives will get us to Homestead (for the championship race), so hats off to everybody on our Target team. The pit crew was great all day. I think we gained spots every time. Normally I’m struggling on short tracks, but this year we were pretty good.”

Larson placed second in both New Hampshire races this year. Before this season, he hadn’t finished better than 10th in his previous four starts. He placed third and second in his first two New Hampshire starts in 2014.

Larson earned his first short-track win two weeks ago in the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway. The rest of his five Cup victories have come at 2-mile speedways, of which there are none in the playoffs. But there is the short track of Martinsville and the 1-mile oval at Phoenix in the third round.

Any sting of finishing second once again is likely dulled by the fact Larson has already advanced to the second round based on points.

But Larson wants to make more trips to victory lane in the final eight races.

“You could probably point your way to (the championship race), but I would prefer to get a win in each of these rounds,” Larson later said in his post-race press conference. “If we can keep the good runs going, we should be all right.

“Obviously, I think as you get into the later rounds, wins are even more important than they are now. We had good regular season points, gave ourselves some good playoff points. This first round I knew would be fairly easy, but I think as we get into the next round and then the third round, a win would be great.”

Larson leaves New Hampshire second in the NASCAR Cup standings. He is 24 points behind Martin Truex Jr.

Larson’s next chance to win in the first round of the playoffs is next weekend at the 1-mile Dover International Speedway. In his seven starts at the “Monster Mile,” Larson has three top fives.

Two of those were runner-up finishes, including in the last visit there in June.

NASCAR Cup standings after Loudon: 4 drivers locked into second round

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 24, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT
Four drivers emerged from Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a bit of pressure taken off their shoulders.

In addition to race winner Kyle Busch and last week’s winner, Martin Truex Jr., Sunday runner-up Kyle Larson and fourth-place finisher Brad Keselowski are all locked into the second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs, also known as the Round of 12.

That means no matter what happens at Dover International Speedway next Sunday, those four will have automatic berths in the second round.

Drivers in the first round that need strong results at Dover to advance — or run the risk of being eliminated if they don’t — are Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (12th place), Austin Dillon (13th), Ryan Newman (14th), Kurt Busch (15th) and Kasey Kahne (16th).

Following Sunday’s race, Martin Truex Jr. remains No. 1 in the standings, holding a 24-point lead over Larson, a 30-point edge over Kyle Busch, 43 points ahead of Brad Keselowski, 61 points ahead of Denny Hamlin and 62 points ahead of Matt Kenseth.

Click here for the full NASCAR Cup standings after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire.

ISM Connect 300 results: Kyle Busch wins, earns berth in next round of playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 24, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT
Heading into Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch had a taste for lobster — and a NASCAR Cup playoff win.

A few hours later, he got both: a lobster for the winner’s meal and the trophy for winning the race. The latter was more important in the whole scheme of things, as the win — his third career triumph at the 1.058-mile flat track — gives Busch an automatic berth in the Round of 12, which begins after next Sunday’s final first round race at Dover International Speedway.

Kyle Larson earned his eighth runner-up finish of the season. Matt Kenseth continues to knock on victory’s door, finishing third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Chicagoland winner Martin Truex Jr.

Larson and Keselowski also move into the Round of 12 via points.

Click here for full results.

Kyle Busch wins New Hampshire playoff race from the pole

By Daniel McFadinSep 24, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT
Kyle Busch fended off the field through three restarts in the final 33 laps to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the pole.

The win is Busch’s third of the season and advances him to the second round of the playoffs.

Busch led 187 of the race’s 300 laps to beat Kyle Larson, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

“All in all a great day,” Busch told NBCSN. “This thing was awesome. We ran upfront all day long. We executed, we did a good job, we did what we were supposed to do. It’s awesome to win in the Granite State in front of all of these fans.”

Busch was in position to win after avoiding a last-lap crash in Stage 2 that involved multiple playoff cars, including Truex, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

It is Busch’s third win at New Hampshire and his first since 2015.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Kyle Larson finished second in both New Hampshire races this year. … Matt Kenseth earned his third top-three finish this year and his eighth top five. … Joey Logano finished 10th after starting last and receiving a pit penalty mid-race. … Brad Keselowski’s top five is his first in the last seven races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Playoff drivers Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch were eliminated after the multi-car crash on the last lap of Stage 2. Harvick finished 36th and Kurt Busch finished 37th. … Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 34th after being in the Stage 2 accident and later losing a left rear tire with about 85 laps to go. … David Ragan and Trevor Bayne caused cautions on consecutive restarts for single-car accidents. Ragan finished 29th, Bayne placed 24th. … Kasey Kahne finished 35th after a track bar broke on his No. 5 Chevrolet.

NOTABLE: Kyle Larson finished second for the eighth time this season. … Larson and Brad Keselowski clinched their way into the second round of the playoffs based on points. … With his 41st Cup win, Kyle Busch broke a tie with Mark Martin for 17th in all-time. … Clint Bowyer has one unsecured lug nut in post-race inspection.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “That was pretty intense. That was some Days of Thunder stuff over there. You couldn’t see anything. It was just a wall of smoke over there off of Turn 2. I listened to the spotter and was basically told to stop and I thought ‘that sounds like a good idea.'” – Kyle Busch describing the wreck on the last lap of Stage 2 he avoided, setting up his win.

NEXT: Delaware 400 at Dover International Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 1 on NBCSN.