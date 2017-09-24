Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 of New Hampshire playoff race after multi-car wreck on last lap

Kyle Busch won the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after a multi-car wreck on the last lap involving multiple playoff drivers, including race leader Martin Truex Jr.

The top 10 after 150 laps was Busch, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Truex, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray.

It’s the second stage win of the playoffs for Kyle Busch, who won the opening stage last week at Chicagoland Speedway.

The crash occurred on the backstretch after Kevin Harvick spun from contact with Austin Dillon. Harvick’s car blocked the middle of track and began collecting cars. The accident included Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeffrey Earnhardt, Denny Hamlin, Danica Patrick and Dillon.

Harvick and Kurt Busch are out of the race.

“We were just trying to limp it to the (end) of Stage 2, I heard a car spinning off (Turn) 2 in my ear,” Kurt Busch told NBCSN. “I saw smoke up ahead. A lot of times they’ll come back up (the track). … Boom. As soon as the smoke cleared, I’m looking at Harvick’s door. My teammate. We’re running for the playoffs, both of us. And it’s just a shame that the handling’s off and we were both running where we were, but we were still going to fight all the way to the end, but now we don’t have a chance. I cannot understand the bad luck that we’re having.”

Said Harvick: “I know as I got sideways there I tried to get thing slowed down and pointed in the right direction and it snapped back the other way. I tried to lock it down and it was too far up across the race track. I knew I was probably worse off at that particular point, so once it turned back right and I was in trouble I should have just tried to keep it left, but I couldn’t really tell where I was with all the smoke and everything that was happening, but just got hit from behind and spun out.”

The wreck caused the red flag to be displayed for 13 minutes and one second.

Truex won the first stage and led every lap of the second stage until the last lap.