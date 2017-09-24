Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 of New Hampshire playoff race after multi-car wreck on last lap

By Daniel McFadinSep 24, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after a multi-car wreck on the last lap involving multiple playoff drivers, including race leader Martin Truex Jr.

The top 10 after 150 laps was Busch, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Truex, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray.

It’s the second stage win of the playoffs for Kyle Busch, who won the opening stage last week at Chicagoland Speedway.

The crash occurred on the backstretch after Kevin Harvick spun from contact with Austin Dillon. Harvick’s car blocked the middle of track and began collecting cars. The accident included Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeffrey Earnhardt, Denny Hamlin, Danica Patrick and Dillon.

Harvick and Kurt Busch are out of the race.

“We were just trying to limp it to the (end) of Stage 2, I heard a car spinning off (Turn) 2 in my ear,” Kurt Busch told NBCSN. “I saw smoke up ahead. A lot of times they’ll come back up (the track). … Boom. As soon as the smoke cleared, I’m looking at Harvick’s door. My teammate.  We’re running for the playoffs, both of us. And it’s just a shame that the handling’s off and we were both running where we were, but we were still going to fight all the way to the end, but now we don’t have a chance.  I cannot understand the bad luck that we’re having.”

Said Harvick: “I know as I got sideways there I tried to get thing slowed down and pointed in the right direction and it snapped back the other way.  I tried to lock it down and it was too far up across the race track.  I knew I was probably worse off at that particular point, so once it turned back right and I was in trouble I should have just tried to keep it left, but I couldn’t really tell where I was with all the smoke and everything that was happening, but just got hit from behind and spun out.”

The wreck caused the red flag to be displayed for 13 minutes and one second.

Truex won the first stage and led every lap of the second stage until the last lap.

 

Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 of New Hampshire playoff race

By Daniel McFadinSep 24, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his 19th stage win of the season.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch led the race until Truex passed him coming to the start-finish line to start Lap 41. Truex led the final 36 laps of the 75-lap stage.

The top 10 after 75 laps is Truex, Kyle Larson, Busch, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Jones was the only non-playoff driver in the top 10.

There were no cautions in the stage.

Joey Logano, who started last after multiple inspection failures kept him from qualifying, finished the stage in 13th.

Playoff driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with the wall during the first 10 laps and finished the stage in 22nd.

Stage 2 will end on Lap 150 of the 300-lap race.

 

Don’t stand for anthem? Richard Childress says get on the bus afterward

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 24, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — While many NFL players kneeled during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games Sunday, NASCAR crews stood along pit road for the national anthem.

More attention has been paid to the issue since President Donald Trump said in a speech Friday that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.’’

Several NFL players have not stood for the anthem before games to protest the treatment of blacks by police. Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the trend last year when he played with the San Francisco 49ers.

Car owner Richard Childress was asked before Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway what the policy was for his team if someone kneeled for the anthem.

“Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over,’’ Childress said on pit road. “Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America.’’

Richard Petty told USA Today: “Anybody that don’t stand up for (the anthem) ought to be out of the country. Period. If they don’t appreciate where they’re at … what got them where they’re at? The United States.”

Car owner Joe Gibbs said he didn’t talk about the issue with his team before the race.

“You’ve got an athletic event and that’s what we’re going to have,’’ Gibbs said.

Car owner Chip Ganassi said: “I like Mike Tomlin’s answer.’’

Tomlin is the coach of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. All but one of his team’s players stayed off the field for the anthem before its game Sunday.

Tomlin told CBS Sports before the game: “We’re not going to play politics. We’re football players, we’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, to remove ourselves from the circumstance. People shouldn’t have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn’t be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something he shouldn’t be separated from his teammates who chooses not to. So we’re not participating today. That’s our decision.”

Last year, Austin Dillon talked about how the sport displays patriotism.

“I don’t know how it would go over with the fans – we’re a very patriotic sport,” Dillon said if someone in NASCAR would kneel during the anthem. “I think our sport does a good job of showing that every Saturday, Sunday of showing patriotism and what the flag means. Not only that, we have a lot of military out here each and every weekend.

“I’ve got SEAL guys that will personally text me and say, ‘Hey, thank you for not moving around (during the anthem). … It means a lot to them just to stand at attention.”

Joey Logano looks to rebound from rough weekend, Chase Elliott eyes win (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 24, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT
It’s been a rough weekend already for Joey Logano.

He failed pre-qualifying inspection four times and was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt, as a result.

Then, NASCAR kept Logano from participating in the final practice Saturday, also being penalized because of failing qualifying inspection.

We caught up with Logano before Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Check out his thoughts for today’s race in the video above, as well as Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett’s thoughts.

Also, check out Chase Elliott, who finished second at Chicgaoland, and his thoughts about today’s race as he once again chases his first potential win for 2017 in the video below.