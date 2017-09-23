Today’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The Xfinity Series kicks off its seven-race playoff with tonight’s VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway.
Twelve drivers will compete for the championship.
Here is all the important info you need ahead of the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Carla Schuessler, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 2018 Board Chair-Elect, will give the command to start engines at 8:07 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nashville recording artist and Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 79 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Elliott Sadler took the lead with four laps to go to win this event last year. Daniel Suarez was second, followed by Ryan Blaney. Kyle Busch won the July race this year.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 5:35 p.m.