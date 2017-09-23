Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 23, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series kicks off its seven-race playoff with tonight’s VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway.

Twelve drivers will compete for the championship.

Here is all the important info you need ahead of the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Carla Schuessler, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 2018 Board Chair-Elect, will give the command to start engines at 8:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nashville recording artist and Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 79 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Elliott Sadler took the lead with four laps to go to win this event last year. Daniel Suarez was second, followed by Ryan Blaney. Kyle Busch won the July race this year.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 5:35 p.m.

 

Camping World Truck Series points after New Hampshire

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell advanced to the second round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs after his win Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell also is the points leader. He has a 40-point lead on Johnny Sauter. Matt Crafton is one point behind Sauter.

Two drivers will be eliminated after the second round, which ends after races at Las Vegas and Talladega.

Kaz Grala sits on the sixth and final transfer spot. He has a three-point lead on Chase Briscoe and a seven-point lead on John Hunter Nemechek.

Click here for points report

 

Results of Truck playoff opener at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell scored his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ryan Truex tied his career-best result by finishing second. Todd Gilliland placed a career-best third.

NH II Truck Race Results

Christopher Bell opens Truck playoffs by winning at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell passed Ryan Truex for the lead with 16 laps left and went on to win the opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The victory is the fifth of the season for Bell, the regular-season champion, and advances him to the second round. Bell, who started second, also won both stages Saturday.

“Now we can be more aggressive at Vegas and especially at Talladega and try to win the race,” Bell said of the next two races in the opening round of the playoffs.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report 

Truex finished second to tie his career-best finish. Todd Gilliland placed a career-best third, overcoming a penalty for running over pit equipment early in the 175-lap race. Grant Enfinger was fourth. Stewart Friesen completed the top five. Four of the top five spots were taken by non-playoff drivers.

Defending series champion Johnny Sauter finished ninth. He was running seventh when he was struck in the passenger side door by a spinning Noah Gragson on Lap 64 and fought the truck’s handling after that.

“From there, it was try to fix it as best we could,” Sauter said. “Tailpipes were missing. You can’t compete at that level with that kind of damage. We’re just lucky it wasn’t something major. It could have been a spindle or a right front suspension.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

HOW CHRISTOPHER BELL WON: He simply had the best truck. After battling Ryan Truex for the lead late, Bell pulled away for the easy win.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Runner-up Ryan Truex scored his fifth top-five finish in the last six races. … Todd Gilliland, making his fourth career series start, finished a career-best third. … Grant Enfinger placed fourth to record his second consecutive top-five finish. … After Christopher Bell, Matt Crafton was the next highest-finishing playoff driver. Crafton placed sixth.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: John Hunter Nemechek started 14th (worst among playoff drivers) and went to the garage on Lap 44 for a gear change. He lost more than 30 laps for repairs and finished 20th. … Pole-sitter Noah Gragson led 40 laps before spinning and suffering damage when he hit Johnny Sauter’s truck. Gragson finished 15th in the 29-truck field.

NOTABLE: This marked the first time in the last six Truck races at New Hampshire that the pole winner didn’t win the race.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s an honor to drive for you guys,’’ Christopher Bell told his Kyle Busch Motorsports team on the radio.

NEXT: Saturday, Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

 

Joey Logano on penalty to sit out final practice: ‘It’s a total joke’

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Joey Logano, who became the first Cup driver to sit out an entire practice session this season because of a penalty, ripped NASCAR for the discipline.

NASCAR docked Logano 50 minutes – the entire length of Saturday’s final Cup practice session – because his car failed to get through qualifying inspection Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Logano’s team failed to get through in four attempts.

Logano was forced to sit in his car with his helmet on and strapped in on pit road for the entire 50-minute practice session. He could not have his engine on. He could not have a phone with him.

“I had time for a lot of thoughts in there, mainly that it’s a joke,” Logano said after the practice session of the penalty. “I don’t know why it has to be out on pit road. I mean, a penalty is a penalty. That’s fine, but there’s no reason to sit out there. I think it’s dumb, but that’s coming from a guy that just sat in a car for an hour sweating. That may not be the best thing to say, but it’s true.”

Asked if there are other ways to enforce such a penalty, Logano said: “I just think it makes our sport look dumb. I do. Like I said, it’s kind of a joke. I don’t get it, personally. I think we can accomplish the same thing in a more professional manner.”

Logano said of the conditions in the car: “You sit in there and bake a little bit, but I turned my helmet fan on and I was fine. I just sat there and watched cars go by.”

