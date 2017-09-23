Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Results of Truck playoff opener at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell scored his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ryan Truex tied his career-best result by finishing second. Todd Gilliland placed a career-best third.

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell passed Ryan Truex for the lead with 16 laps left and went on to win the opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The victory is the fifth of the season for Bell, the regular-season champion and advances him to the second round. Bell, who started second, also won both stages Saturday.

“Now we can be more aggressive at Vegas and especially at Talladega and try to win the race,” Bell said of the next two races in the opening round of the playoffs.

Truex finished second to tie his career-best finish. Todd Gilliland placed a career-best third, overcoming a penalty for running over pit equipment early in the 175-lap race. Grant Enfinger was fourth and Stewart Friesen completed the top five. Four of the top five spots were taken by non-playoff drivers.

Defending series champion Johnny Sauter finished ninth. He was running seventh when he was struck in the passenger side door by Noah Gragson on Lap 64 and fought the truck’s handling after that.

“From there, it was try to fix it as best we could,” Sauter said. “Tailpipes were missing. You can’t compete at that level with that kind of damage. We’re just lucky it wasn’t something major. It could have been a spindle or a right front suspension.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

HOW CHRISTOPHER BELL WON: He simply had the best truck. After battling Ryan Truex for the lead late, Bell pulled away for the easy win.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Runner-up Ryan Truex scored his fifth top-five finish in the last six races. … Todd Gilliland, making his fourth career series start, finished a career-best third. … Grant Enfinger placed fourth to record his second consecutive top-five finish. 

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: John Hunter Nemechek started 14th (worst among playoff drivers) and went to the garage on Lap 44 for a gear change. He lost more than 30 laps for repairs and finished 20th. … Pole-sitter Noah Gragson led 40 laps before spinning and suffering damage when he hit Johnny Sauter’s truck. Gragson finished 15th in the 29-truck field.

NOTABLE: This marked the first time in the last six Truck races at New Hampshire that the pole winner didn’t win the race.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s an honor to drive for you guys,’’ Christopher Bell told his Kyle Busch Motorsports team on the radio.

NEXT: Saturday, Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Joey Logano on penalty to sit out final practice: ‘It’s a total joke’

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Joey Logano, who became the first Cup driver to sit out an entire practice session this season because of a penalty, ripped NASCAR for the discipline.

NASCAR docked Logano 50 minutes – the entire length of Saturday’s final Cup practice session – because his car failed to get through qualifying inspection Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Logano’s team failed to get through in four attempts.

Logano was forced to sit in his car with his helmet on and strapped in on pit road for the entire 50-minute practice session. He could not have his engine on. He could not have a phone with him.

“I had time for a lot of thoughts in there, mainly that it’s a joke,” Logano said after the practice session of the penalty. “I don’t know why it has to be out on pit road. I mean, a penalty is a penalty. That’s fine, but there’s no reason to sit out there. I think it’s dumb, but that’s coming from a guy that just sat in a car for an hour sweating. That may not be the best thing to say, but it’s true.”

Asked if there are other ways to enforce such a penalty, Logano said: “I just think it makes our sport look dumb. I do. Like I said, it’s kind of a joke. I don’t get it, personally. I think we can accomplish the same thing in a more professional manner.”

Logano said of the conditions in the car: “You sit in there and bake a little bit, but I turned my helmet fan on and I was fine. I just sat there and watched cars go by.”

Martin Truex Jr. leads final Cup practice at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final practice after sitting out the first 30 minutes of the 50-minute session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Truex led the way with a lap of 131.647 mph.

He was followed by Kevin Harvick (131.633 mph), Kyle Busch (131.515), Daniel Suarez (131.506) and Kyle Larson (131.497).

After Larson was Ryan Blaney (131.302), Jimmie Johnson (131.121), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (131.112), Denny Hamlin (131.026) and Clint Bowyer (131.008).

Among the cars held during final Cup practice. (Photo: Dustin Long)

Ryan Blaney had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 130.937 mph. He was followed by Harvick (130.867 mph) and Truex (130.811).

Ty Dillon went to a backup car after contact with the wall during the session.

Joey Logano was among 14 drivers who were penalized practice time. He was the only driver forced to miss the entire session because his car failed to pass qualifying inspection Friday. The team failed to get through four times and never made a qualifying attempt.

Noah Gragson wins pole for New Hampshire Truck race

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Noah Gragson scored his third pole of the season Saturday for this afternoon’s Camping World Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Gragson won the pole for the Truck Series’ opening playoff race with a lap of 131.811 mph.

The pole winner at New Hampshire has gone on to win the race the last five consecutive times.

Playoff driver Christopher Bell starts second after a lap of 131.770 mph. He was followed by playoff contenders Johnny Sauter (131.333 mph) and Ben Rhodes (131.112). Todd Gilliland starts fifth.

John Hunter Nemechek was the only playoff driver not to advance to the final round. He will start 14th.

