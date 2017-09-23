Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Benjamin wins pole for Xfinity playoff opener at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinSep 23, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT
Kyle Benjamin won his second Xfinity Series pole of the season for Saturday night’s playoff opener at Kentucky Speedway.

Benjamin, making his fifth start of the year for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the pole with a top speed of 182.229 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Benjamin has started on the front row in all five of his starts. The driver of the No. 18 will be joined on the front row by teammate Ryan Preece, who is looking for his second win in three starts this year.

“It’s been a good year, I’ve got a great time behind me,” Benjamin told NBCSN. “I felt like we had a real strong qualifying car. Wasn’t sure, since we didn’t mock in practice. But I felt like we would be fast based on our qualifying efforts this year.”

Cole Custer will start third as the top qualifying playoff driver.

The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier and Tyler Reddick.

Elliott Sadler will start sixth followed by Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole and Matt Tifft.

Ryan Reed qualified 13th. Brendan Gaughan will start 16th, followed by Blake Koch and Michael Annett.

Sam Hornish Jr. will start 15th in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford.

Jeremy Clements qualified 25th. He is the only playoff driver who will start outside the top 24.

“We were extremely tight,” Clements told NBCSN. “It’s unfortunate, we didn’t want to start off like this. I waited until the very last minute to go to make sure we got rid of the ARCA rubber out there and get some of the Goodyear rubber. When you do that and your car’s no good and you only get one shot at it, we messed up. We got a hole to dig out of tonight. We’re going to give it all we’ve got. We have to. Got nothing to lose at this point.”

The first round saw multiple cars, including many playoff drivers, be slow getting through pre-qualifying inspection due to the sun interfering in the laser-inspection station.

Teams held a black tarp in front of the cars in order to keep the sun from interfering.

All cars got through inspection and were able to make a lap.

Social Roundup: Sights from first Martinsville night race

Marty Snider
By Daniel McFadinSep 23, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT
The wait is over.

Night racing at Martinsville Speedway is now a reality.

After tests and practice sessions, the half-mile track in Virginia is hosting the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 tonight for the NASCAR Late Model Series.

In attendance at the race are Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez, as well as NBCSN’s Marty Snider, who is watching his son Myatt compete in the race.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds from the historic night for NASCAR’s oldest track.

 

Tonight Xfinity Series race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 23, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series kicks off its seven-race playoff with tonight’s VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway.

Twelve drivers will compete for the championship.

Here is all the important info you need ahead of the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Carla Schuessler, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 2018 Board Chair-Elect, will give the command to start engines at 8:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nashville recording artist and Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 79 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Elliott Sadler took the lead with four laps to go to win this event last year. Daniel Suarez was second, followed by Ryan Blaney. Kyle Busch won the July race this year.

Camping World Truck Series points after New Hampshire

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell advanced to the second round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs after his win Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell also is the points leader. He has a 40-point lead on Johnny Sauter. Matt Crafton is one point behind Sauter.

Two drivers will be eliminated after the second round, which ends after races at Las Vegas and Talladega.

Kaz Grala sits on the sixth and final transfer spot. He has a three-point lead on Chase Briscoe and a seven-point lead on John Hunter Nemechek.

Results of Truck playoff opener at New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell scored his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ryan Truex tied his career-best result by finishing second. Todd Gilliland placed a career-best third.

