Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer tied at top of Xfinity playoff standings

By Daniel McFadinSep 23, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are tied for the top spot in the Xfinity playoff standings after the playoff opener at Kentucky Speedway.

Each driver has 2,057 points.

Allgaier finished third after bouncing back from losing a tire on Lap 19 and going two laps down. He was two laps down for 27 laps and one lap down for 30 before getting back on the lead lap.

Custer, who finished fifth, won the first two stages of the race, earning two playoff points in the process.

The top five in points are Allgaier, Custer, Elliott Sadler (-2), Daniel Hemric (-5) and William Byron (-6).

Results from Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, leading a 1-2 finish for Chip Ganassi Racing on Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Reddick beat teammate Brennan Poole by 14.5 seconds in the playoff opener.

Reddick is the seventh different winner in the last seven series races. He led twice for 66 laps. Reddick had not led any laps until Saturday night.

Playoff contender Justin Allgaier rallied from two laps down after a right front tire went down early in the 200-lap race to finish third. Ryan Preece placed fourth. Rookie Cole Custer, who won both stages, finished fifth.

Tyler Reddick wins playoff opener at Kentucky for first career Xfinity victory

By Daniel McFadinSep 23, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick, a part-time driver for Chip Ganassi Racing, led 66 laps to win the Xfinity Series playoff opener at Kentucky Speedway.

In his rookie year in the series, Reddick earned the win in his 15th start in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

The 21-year-old driver beat teammate Brennan Poole, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Cole Custer.

“I don’t know if it was necessarily me making a statement, it’s just Chip Ganassi Racing making a statement,” Reddick told NBCSN. “(Crew chief) Mike Shiplett has brought me from ground zero all the way to here. All the guys at Ganassi have gone above and beyond in helping me become a better driver. To be here today is surreal.”

Reddick, who had not led a lap before Saturday night, took the lead for the first time on Lap 126 of the 200-lap race.

Reddick is the fourth Xfinity driver to get his first win this season.

Saturday’s win comes after it was announced on Sept. 14 that Reddick would join JR Motorsports full-time in 2018.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Justin Allgaier bounced back from losing a tire and going two laps down to finish third. He leaves Kentucky tied with Cole Custer at the top of the playoff standings. … Brennan Poole’s runner-up finish is a career-best result in 77 starts … Ryan Preece has finished in the top four in all three of his starts for Joe Gibbs Racing. … Ryan Reed finished 10th, ending an eight-race streak without a top 10.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: Sam Hornish Jr. finished 31st, nine laps down after contact with Brandon Jones on Lap 53 caused him to hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2, forcing him to pit for repairs. … William Byron finished 18th, two laps down after he was forced to pit on Lap 101 for a loose wheel.

NOTABLE: Reddick is the seventh different driver to win in the last seven races this season. … Reddick is the seventh different winner in the last eight races at Kentucky.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “I was about the color of my car (red) there for a little bit.” – Justin Allgaier after finishing third following a rebound from going two laps down early in the race.

NEXT: Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 on NBCSN.

Social Roundup: Sights from first Martinsville night race

Marty Snider
By Daniel McFadinSep 23, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT
The wait is over.

Night racing at Martinsville Speedway is now a reality.

After tests and practice sessions, the half-mile track in Virginia is hosting the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and its qualifying races tonight for the NASCAR Late Model Series.

In attendance at the race are Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez, as well as NBCSN’s Marty Snider, who is watching his son Myatt compete in the race.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds from the historic night for NASCAR’s oldest track.

 

Kyle Benjamin wins pole for Xfinity playoff opener at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinSep 23, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT
Kyle Benjamin won his second Xfinity Series pole of the season for Saturday night’s playoff opener at Kentucky Speedway.

Benjamin, making his fifth start of the year for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the pole with a top speed of 182.229 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Benjamin has started on the front row in all five of his starts. The driver of the No. 18 will be joined on the front row by teammate Ryan Preece, who is looking for his second win in three starts this year.

“It’s been a good year, I’ve got a great time behind me,” Benjamin told NBCSN. “I felt like we had a real strong qualifying car. Wasn’t sure, since we didn’t mock in practice. But I felt like we would be fast based on our qualifying efforts this year.”

Cole Custer will start third as the top qualifying playoff driver.

The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier and Tyler Reddick.

Elliott Sadler will start sixth followed by Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole and Matt Tifft.

Ryan Reed qualified 13th. Brendan Gaughan will start 16th, followed by Blake Koch and Michael Annett.

Sam Hornish Jr. will start 15th in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford.

Jeremy Clements qualified 25th. He is the only playoff driver who will start outside the top 24.

“We were extremely tight,” Clements told NBCSN. “It’s unfortunate, we didn’t want to start off like this. I waited until the very last minute to go to make sure we got rid of the ARCA rubber out there and get some of the Goodyear rubber. When you do that and your car’s no good and you only get one shot at it, we messed up. We got a hole to dig out of tonight. We’re going to give it all we’ve got. We have to. Got nothing to lose at this point.”

The first round saw multiple cars, including many playoff drivers, be slow getting through pre-qualifying inspection due to the sun interfering in the laser-inspection station.

Teams held a black tarp in front of the cars in order to keep the sun from interfering.

All cars got through inspection and were able to make a lap.

Click here for qualifying results.