Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland fastest in first of 2 Truck practices at Loudon

Noah Gragson was fastest in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practice sessions Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Gragson covered the 1.058-mile flat track at a top speed of 131.492 mph.

Todd Gilliland was second at 131.234 mph, followed by Justin Haley (131.031), Matt Crafton (130.510) and Christopher Bell (130.416).

Ironically, all of the top three fastest drivers are not in the Truck Series playoffs, but the next seven fastest were playoff contenders.

Sixth through 10th were Johnny Sauter (130.287), Austin Cindric (130.282), Ben Rhodes (130.229), Kaz Grala (129.785) and Grant Enfinger (129.626).

There were no major incidents in the session.

The second and final practice session today will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET.

We’ll have the full practice speed grid shortly. Please check back soon.

