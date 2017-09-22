Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland fastest in first of 2 Truck practices at Loudon

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 22, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Gragson was fastest in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practice sessions Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Gragson covered the 1.058-mile flat track at a top speed of 131.492 mph.

Todd Gilliland was second at 131.234 mph, followed by Justin Haley (131.031), Matt Crafton (130.510) and Christopher Bell (130.416).

Ironically, all of the top three fastest drivers are not in the Truck Series playoffs, but the next seven fastest were playoff contenders.

Sixth through 10th were Johnny Sauter (130.287), Austin Cindric (130.282), Ben Rhodes (130.229), Kaz Grala (129.785) and Grant Enfinger (129.626).

There were no major incidents in the session.

The second and final practice session today will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET.

We’ll have the full practice speed grid shortly. Please check back soon.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Kasey Kahne fastest in first Cup practice at Loudon

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 22, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson was fastest in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Larson covered the 1.058-mile flat track at 135.714 mph, followed by Kyle Busch (135.342) and Kasey Kahne (135.198).

Points leader and Chicagoland winner Martin Truex Jr. was the early speed leader before the other three surpassed his speed, dropping him to fourth (135.188 mph).

Ryan Blaney was fifth (135.030 mph), followed by Denny Hamlin (134.973), Matt Kenseth (134.901), Erik Jones (134.606), Jamie McMurray (134.340) and Kurt Busch (134.240).

Jones was the only non-playoff driver in the top 10.

Two incidents occurred within minutes of each other and involved Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

About 21 minutes into the session, Jimmie Johnson hit the Turn 3 wall, his No. 48 Chevrolet suffering heavy right rear damage.

About 10 minutes later, Chase Elliott drifted up the track and couldn’t catch his No. 24 Chevy before it skimmed the wall.

Both drivers went to backup cars as a result.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott hit wall early in practice

Between both his primary and backup cars, Johnson struggled to find speed, finishing the session just 22nd fastest (133.021 mph), while Elliott was 32nd (131.320 mph) prior to his wreck. Elliott did not return to the track after that as his team prepared his back-up car..

Other playoff drivers that struggled included Austin Dillon (23rd, 133.017) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (24th, 132.836).

The only other Cup related on-track action takes place late this afternoon at 5:15 p.m. ET with qualifying for Sunday’s ISM Connect 300.

The Cup cars have two additional practice sessions on Saturday.

Click here for the full practice grid speed chart.

Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott hit wall early in practice

By Dustin LongSep 22, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUDON, New Hampshire – Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott each hit the Turn 3 wall within minutes of each other in Friday’s opening practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Both will go to backup cars.

Johnson slammed the wall on his second lap of practice. He had recorded what was the second-fastest lap of the session on the previous lap before drifting from the top lane and bouncing off the Turn 3 wall the next time by. Johnson drove the car back to the garage but his team quickly unloaded a backup car. Johnson’s incident happened 21 minutes into the 85-minute session.

“I just got in there with a lot of speed and anticipated it sticking and it didn’t quite stick,” Johnson told NBCSN. “Definitely not the way we wanted to start.”

Elliott hit the wall less than 10 minutes after Johnson. He also drove his car back to the garage.

Elliott is without crew chief Alan Gustafson and car chief Joshua Kirk this weekend. NASCAR suspended both one race, along with docking Elliott and the team 15 points each, for modifying components to affect aerodynamic properties of the car last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

“It’s not what we needed,” Elliott told NBCSN, adding his car also didn’t stick when he went into Turn 3. “We’re behind this weekend and that is never good.”

NBCSN’s Marty Snider reported that Elliott’s team did not plan to run the backup car in this session – the only session before qualifying today. Johnson made it on track in his backup car with less than 15 minutes left in the session.

 and on Facebook

 

Cup playoff contenders docked practice time

Cup playoff contenders docked practice time
By Dustin LongSep 22, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUDON, New Hampshire – Playoff contenders Martin Truex Jr. and Jamie McMurray will each miss 30 minutes of practice in Saturday’s final session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for inspection issues last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Both are being docked practice time because each car failed inspection before the race three times at Chicagoland.

Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones each will miss 15 minutes of the 50-minute final practice session Saturday because their cars failed inspection twice before last weekend’s race at Chicagoland.

Final Cup practice will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET Saturday.

 and on Facebook

Friday’s schedule for New Hampshire (Cup, Trucks) and Kentucky (Xfinity)

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 22, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In what will be a busy weekend,  on-track action starts today at both New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

The Cup Series will have one practice and qualifying in Loudon. The Truck Series will have two practices there.

At Kentucky, the Xfinity Series will have two practice sessions in preparation for Saturday’s race there.

Here is today’s schedule for both tracks:

(All times are Eastern):

At NEW HAMPSHIRE

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – First Truck practice (FoxSports1)

3:30 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

At KENTUCKY

1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:30 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

 