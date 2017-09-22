New Hampshire to host September spectacular next year

LOUDON, New Hampshire – Although the Cup series will not race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next September, the track still will have racing.
Officials from New Hampshire Motor Speedway and NASCAR announced Friday that the track will host multiple series Sept. 21-22. The track will host:
- A 250-lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, the longest race in series history.
- A 125-lap NASCAR K&N Pro Series race that will include series champions from the Mexico and Europe series.
- A 100-lap NASCAR Pinty’s Series race in the first race for the Canadian series in the United States.
Practice and qualifying will take place on Sept. 21. Racing will be Sept. 22.
“We are creating a short-track weekend that I think fans from across the Northeast are going to be so excited about,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of the speedway.
McGrath estimates the track will attract 15,000 – 20,000 fans for the inaugural event.
“We will start there and certainly hope to grow there,” McGrath said. “We certainly have the space to do it.”
Jim Cassidy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing operations, has high hopes for this event.
“Anytime we enter into a conversation about a special event like this, it’s done thinking about the long term and building,” Cassidy said. “I would like to look at this as certainly a building block on a big-time weekend for racing.”