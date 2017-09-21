Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: This week’s Pit Crew All-Stars nominees are named

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, it was time for our weekly revelation of this week’s Pit Crew All-Stars nominees.

This week’s nominees are:

  • Ray Gallahan, jackman for Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Team Penske Ford Fusion.
  • Eric Groen, rear tire carrier for Matt Kenseth‘s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry
  • Willie Pelotte, engine tuner for Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Fusion

Check out the video above to see why these three are this week’s Pit Crew All-Stars nominees.

 

 

NASCAR America: The REAL reason Kasey Kahne was late to new contract signing

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT
A funny thing — a really funny thing — happened Tuesday to Kasey Kahne on his way to sign his contract with his new race team in 2018, Leavine Family Racing.

Kahne knows what happens when you run out of fuel, especially late in a NASCAR race. It’s the nature of the sport to gamble. Sometimes you win, sometimes your gas tank runs dry.

So, Kahne was on his way to Tuesday’s contract signing at LFR when his pickup truck stopped cold.

After a quick examination of his ride, Kahne quickly deduced that it wasn’t the motor, battery, alternator or radiator that caused the truck to conk out.

Rather, as Kahne would later sheepishly admit, he ran out of gas.

NASCAR On NBC analyst and former NASCAR Cup crew chief Steve Letarte had some fun at Kahne’s expense, adding a poignant quip on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America: “This is what happens when you let a driver make his own decisions: he runs out of gas.”

 

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski Twitter spat proves NASCAR needs more rivalries, animosity

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Last week’s Twitter spat between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch — with Denny Hamlin also chiming in — raised the excitement level for fans prior to the playoff opener at Chicagoland.

Not only did Busch and Keselowski provide great entertainment with their back-and-forth disses, fans not only welcomed what both drivers had to say, but many also took sides, as well.

It also started fans, drivers, media and others mulling about how the sport needs more rivalries — and race day animosity between drivers to further amp up the edge — which would likely further boost the attention and excitement of the sport.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Brian Vickers — as well as Pete Pistone, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” — gave their thoughts on how animosity and rivalries are good and provide an added storyline to the drama of each race, particularly during the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“We need more (rivalries),” Pistone said. “There’s a reason every time the Yankees play the Red Sox, the Bears play the Packers, the Knicks play the Celtics or Notre Dame plays USC, that they’re nationally televised. Even if the teams aren’t any good, those rivalries are so good that everyone wants to tune in or listen.

“We got all excited at Chicagoland because Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch started to swipe at each other on Twitter. We need more of that kind of stuff, not less. Let’s have more rivalries in this sport.”

Added Letarte, “I think fans on either side of the rivalries, whether you’re booing or cheering, noise is what we’re looking for. … The fans will be divided and I think that’s spectacular.”

Check out the video above for what Letarte, Vickers and Pistone had to say.

NASCAR America: Drivers near bottom of Cup standings need to get moving (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon this weekend for the second race of the 10-race playoffs.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte and Brian Vickers are keeping an eye on some of the drivers at or near the bottom of the playoff standings after last weekend’s race at Chicagoland Speedway: Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kasey Kahne and Ryan Newman.

“Unfortunately, while those four were on the list of a must-perform weekend at Chicago, I don’t think any of them really performed or stepped out of their box to show us they can contend for the second round of the playoffs,” Letarte said. “I think while New Hampshire isn’t the cut-off race, it can be the last hope for some of these drivers.

“I don’t think they have winning-type speed, winning-type firepower in their toolboxes, so I think they need to shore up the dam with some points.”

Added Vickers, “Those four are the bottom four, they started at the bottom of four and are still at the bottom four for a reason: they don’t have the performance of the group ahead of them or the group at the head of the pack.”

Check out the analysis by Letarte and Vickers in the video above. Also, what about Kurt Busch? Find out more in the video below.

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Scott Speed, NASCAR rivalries

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno anchors from Stamford, Connecticut along with Brian Vickers. Steve Letarte and guest driver Scott Speed join us from NBC Charlotte.

Among topics on today’s show:

  • The NASCAR playoffs roll into New Hampshire for the final time this weekend (the track goes from two annual races to just one in 2018). We’ll preview the second race in the Round of 16, including a look at which playoff drivers are already in trouble and the return of PJ1 traction compound to spice up the action at the Magic Mile.
  • Rivalries have sustained NASCAR through the years, but lately, they’ve been tough to find outside of the continuing saga between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. What can NASCAR do to create more rivalries – and can the pressure-packed Playoffs play a role? Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone will share his thoughts when he joins today’s show.
  • We’ll also see how things are in Global Rallycross & the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. GRC points leader Scott Speed joins the show to talk about his pursuit of a third straight title. Plus, we’ll see if Todd Gilliland or Harrison Burton got the edge in their race for the K&N East championship, as we look back on last week’s race at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.