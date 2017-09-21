NASCAR America: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski Twitter spat proves NASCAR needs more rivalries, animosity

Last week’s Twitter spat between Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch — with Denny Hamlin also chiming in — raised the excitement level for fans prior to the playoff opener at Chicagoland.

Not only did Busch and Keselowski provide great entertainment with their back-and-forth disses, fans not only welcomed what both drivers had to say, but many also took sides, as well.

It also started fans, drivers, media and others mulling about how the sport needs more rivalries — and race day animosity between drivers to further amp up the edge — which would likely further boost the attention and excitement of the sport.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Brian Vickers — as well as Pete Pistone, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” — gave their thoughts on how animosity and rivalries are good and provide an added storyline to the drama of each race, particularly during the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“We need more (rivalries),” Pistone said. “There’s a reason every time the Yankees play the Red Sox, the Bears play the Packers, the Knicks play the Celtics or Notre Dame plays USC, that they’re nationally televised. Even if the teams aren’t any good, those rivalries are so good that everyone wants to tune in or listen.

“We got all excited at Chicagoland because Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch started to swipe at each other on Twitter. We need more of that kind of stuff, not less. Let’s have more rivalries in this sport.”

Added Letarte, “I think fans on either side of the rivalries, whether you’re booing or cheering, noise is what we’re looking for. … The fans will be divided and I think that’s spectacular.”

Check out the video above for what Letarte, Vickers and Pistone had to say.