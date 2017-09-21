NASCAR America: Erik Jones on why he doesn’t make friends with his competitors

For the rest of the NASCAR season, it’s all about the playoffs for the three major series.
This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series moves into the second race of the 10-race playoffs with Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Also at New Hampshire, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opens its seven-race playoffs with Saturday’s UNOH 175.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series begins its seven-race playoff series with Saturday night’s VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway.
Here is the weekend schedule
(All times are Eastern):
Friday, September 22
At NEW HAMPSHIRE
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
1:30 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (FoxSports1)
3:30 – 4:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
5:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)
Friday, September 22
At KENTUCKY
1:30 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
4 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6:30 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
Saturday, September 23
At NEW HAMPSHIRE
6:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)
10:05 a.m. – Truck qualifying (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
1 p.m. – UNOH 175 Truck race (175 laps, 185.15 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, September 23
At KENTUCKY
1:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)
6:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
8 p.m. – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 race (200 laps, 300 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, September 24
At NEW HAMPSHIRE
8:30 a.m. – Cup garage open
12 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
2 p.m. – ISM Connect 300 NASCAR Cup race (300 laps, 317.4 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)