NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Erik Jones joins us from NASCAR Hall of Fame

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 20, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte will be joined by special guest, rookie Cup driver Erik Jones.

Among topics on today’s show:

  • Jones joins us for the full hour. The 21-year-old driver will talk about his first season at NASCAR’s top level, being discovered in the 2012 Snowball Derby, and how his hometown of Byron, Michigan, has influenced him both on and off the racetrack.
  • We’ll take questions from fans for Erik at hashtag #AskJones.
  • We’ll also take a look and listen back on last Sunday’s playoff opener with the best sounds from drivers, crew chiefs and spotters in Scan All: Chicagoland.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR America: Erik Jones recounts rookie Cup season, being taught by Kyle Busch

By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Erik Jones, the rookie driver for Furniture Row Racing in the No. 77 Toyota, joined NASCAR America Wednesday for a special show from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The 21-year-old driver won the 2015 Camping World Truck Series title and is teammates with Martin Truex Jr.

With Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte, Jones discussed the challenges and lessons he’s faced in his first full-time season in the Cup Series.

“The biggest (milestones) for me were trying to win a race and making the playoffs,” Jones said. “Obviously, making the playoffs didn’t happen. … I look back at the last few seasons and rookies that have been in the sport and it’s so hard to win races now. You just don’t see rookies do it a lot.”

Jones also discussed finishing second to Kyle Busch in the Bristol night race and his relationship with the driver who brought him into NASCAR beginning with the Truck Series.

“A lot of times when I was racing in Trucks and Xfinity and Kyle would come to race I’d always run second to him,” Jones said. “I’m like, ‘you know what the problem is? This is the guy who taught me how to race these cars. So I’m good at all the same tracks he’s good at. Except he’s been doing about 10 more years than I have.”

Watch the video for more.

 

PJ1 adhesive to be applied again to track for this weekend’s races at Loudon

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 20, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT
With the successful use of the PJ1 compound in July’s NASCAR Cup race there, New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials announced Wednesday they will apply the compound again to the track for this weekend’s racing.

The 1.058-mile flat track will play host to the Cup and Camping World Truck Series playoff races, as well as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the American Canadian Tour race series.

“There’s no question that the track bite compound we laid down in July allowed for some awesome racing around the entire racetrack,” NHMS executive VP and GM David McGrath said in a statement. “We received some very positive feedback from the drivers, teams and, most importantly, the fans. The support to do it again in September was overwhelming.”

McGrath said the PJ1 adhesive compound will be added to the first and third grooves in all four turns on Thursday evening. It will be reapplied again on Saturday night to be fresh for Sunday afternoon’s Cup race.

Several drivers gave their endorsement for the move:

Kyle Larson: “I think it’s awesome. I was surprised at how well it worked. I liked the element of it changing quickly and wearing out and then wearing out in different spots and stuff. It just adds an element to us that we have to adapt to. In the past … you kind of just run the same line all race long, but (in July) everybody I got around was running somewhat of a different line, and I thought that was a really cool thing.”

Joey Logano: “The question got put out to a lot of different drivers … from the (NASCAR Cup Drivers Council). We kind of got on our group chat and were talking back and forth about what we thought was best. (In the past) after 10 or 15 laps, everyone is kind of where they are at and passes don’t happen often. The wider we can make the racetrack, the more passes that can be made.”

Kyle Busch: “We always run that one lane here, which I call the middle lane. They were just trying to widen the racetrack a little bit and give a little bit more opportunity for us to be able to run side by side and not feel like we’re crashing here all the time or running into each other on restarts.”

Kevin Harvick: “I like the prospects of us trying different things. As the (summer Cup) race wore on, things changed. You had to move around. The PJ1 is one of those things that can definitely make the race better if you can add more lanes of racing.”

Austin Dillon: “I thought (the PJ1) held on good throughout the race in July; I’m a fan of it. July’s race was a blast and everyone is excited about it this time around. We’re going to be aggressive and just go after it this weekend.”

Here’s your primer for Week 2 of the NASCAR Cup playoffs: New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 20, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Last week, we brought you a primer on what NASCAR fans should expect for both the overall 10-race Cup playoffs, as well as specifically for the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway.

Thanks to our friends at Racing Insights, here’s some of the top points fans should know heading into this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon:

Breaking down the Playoffs:

The 16-driver field is made up of drivers from Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing (three drivers each); Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Richard Childress Racing (two drivers each), and single drivers each from Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Wood Brothers Racing and Roush Fenway Racing.

Chevrolet leads the way with seven drivers, followed by five from Ford and four from Toyota.

  • Two drivers making first playoff appearance (Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)
  • One team making first playoff appearance (Wood Brothers).
  • Six past Cup champions who combined to win 10 of the last 11 championships.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The return of Darian Grubb:

  • 23 Monster Energy Cup Series Wins (will now rank third among active crew chiefs).
  • 2006 Daytona 500 champion with Jimmie Johnson.
  • Won the 2006 Cup championship as lead engineer for Jimmie Johnson.
  • 2011 Cup championship with Tony Stewart.
  • Was last a Cup crew chief in 2015 with Carl Edwards.
  • Returned to Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 as vehicle production director.
  • Served as Director of Competition Systems in most recent role at Hendrick.
  • Graduate of VA Tech with a Mechanical Engineering degree.
  • Becomes the fifth crew chief to work with Kasey Kahne in his Cup career.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Most Career NASCAR Cup Wins by Active Crew Chiefs:

Chad Knaus (81,)  Todd Parrott (31),  Darian Grubb (23),  Paul Wolfe (22 ), and Alan Gustafson (20) (Note: Gustafson is the only active crew chief with at least 20 wins who doesn’t have a Cup championship)

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Jimmie Johnson Can Turn it On During the Playoff Races:

Comparing his wins in the 26 races of the regular season to playoff races since 2004 …

Johnson’s starts and wins: Regular season: 339 and 45 (13 percent winning percentage); playoff races: 131 starts and 29 wins (22 percent).

Jimmie Johnson’s 2016 Regular Season Compared to 2017:

Season 2016 vs. 2017  : Poles 1, 0  Wins 2, 3

Season 2016 vs. 2017:  Top fives: 7, 3 Top 10s: 10, 8 Laps Led: 266, 188 DNFs: 4,  5 Avg. Finish 15.27, 16.69

  • Johnson won the 2016 Championship after winning three times in the Playoffs
  • Johnson led 471 laps in the 2016 playoffs after entering with only 266 led

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Hendrick Motorsports’ Dry Spell at New Hampshire:

  • Hendrick Motorsports has nine wins at New Hampshire, but the last was in July 2012 with Kasey Kahne.
  • Hendrick has won on 15 different tracks for a total of 45 wins since they got their last win at New Hampshire.
  • Hendrick doesn’t have a top-five finish at New Hampshire since Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth there in July 2015.
  • As a team, Hendrick has led 14 total laps at New Hampshire in the last seven races there.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Oldest track surfaces:

All three tracks in Round 1 are among the top five oldest race surfaces in the Cup Series:

  • Dover, concrete (last paved 1995)
  • Atlanta, asphalt (1997)
  • Fontana, asphalt (1997)
  • Chicagoland, asphalt (2001)
  • New Hampshire, asphalt (2002)

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Martin Truex Jr.‘s nickname should be “The Dominator”:

Martin Truex Jr. comes into New Hampshire either leading or ranked second in a number of categories thus far this season.

Here’s the categories where he’s ranked first: wins (five), top 10s (18), laps led (1,723), average start (6.78), stage wins (18), stage points (359), playoff points (58).

Truex is also ranked second in top fives (tied) and average finish (11.0).

New Hampshire has been good to the Truex family: Father Martin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex have all gone to victory lane at New Hampshire in the NASCAR K&N East Series (Formerly NASCAR Busch North Series).

Year and Winner: 1994, Martin Truex; 2000, Martin Truex Jr.; 2003, Martin Truex Jr.; 2010, Ryan Truex (twice).

  • Truex Jr. has never won in 23 career Cup starts at the 1.058-mile flat track.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Most Laps Led at New Hampshire All-time without a Win:

Martin Truex Jr., 549 laps; Dale Earnhardt Jr., 378; Ricky Craven, 169; Sterling Marlin, 154; Juan Pablo Montoya, 149; Bobby Hamilton, 146; Carl Edwards, 139.

Kasey Kahne: New partnership with Leavine Family Racing ‘makes a lot of sense’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT
Kasey Kahne said he won’t have to worry about the future of his racing career again until next “May or June.”

That will be about five months into what Kahne said is a one-year deal with Leavine Family Racing, which was announced Tuesday as his next stop in a NASCAR Cup career that will enter its 15th year next season.

Kahne will drive the No. 95 Chevrolet for the one-car team after six seasons driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Kahne said the deal came together over the weekend after the two parties began having conversations in mid-August.

Kahne, who is part of the current Cup playoffs, looks to help improve a team that before 2016 had never competed in more than 20 races in a season. He said he hopes to do that with “a little bit” of the knowledge he’s accumulated “along the line” of his career, which spans stops at Hendrick, the defunct Evernham Motorsports, Red Bull Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports.

It’s his time with Red Bull Racing, which lasted 41 starts from 2010-11, that inspires some of his confidence in Leavine Family Racing.

“To me that was strictly people and a company that wanted to keep getting better and they were finishing up, they were done,” Kahne said. “And they didn’t take anything from us. They just let us go and build and we did it all the way to the end. I loved it. That was a blast. This is a deal, I feel like it’s structured more closely to that and that’s kind of the direction I’m thinking and Bob’s (team owner Bob Leavine) thinking that we’re heading. It makes a lot of sense to me.”

This will also be the first time Kahne’s been part of a single-car effort in his Cup career.

“I think it’s great the way Leavine is one car,” Kahne said. “Everything we do, we do together. We learn from it and grow and build from it every single week. To me, that makes a ton of sense for myself and for some of the things I’ve done over the years. I’ve seen better results over the years in a situation more similar to this. I think I’m really looking forward to that side of things where we’re all just working together in one area and it’s making that 95 faster each week and that’s it.”

Also a benefit for the 37-year-old driver is that he’ll get to spend more time to compete in sprint cars. The owner of Kasey Kahne Racing, he said he’ll get to play in the dirt when “it makes sense” with his Cup schedule.

“To me, the Cup deal is what always comes first to me, because that’s what I’ve put the majority of my time into on the racing side,” Kahne said. “As long we’re taking care of all those things, then yeah, I’m going to race my sprint car and get to enjoy doing that again. … Do it when it works out with scheduling and when it makes sense with the time I have with Leavine and have with (his son) Tanner, KKR, all the little things that I have going on. I look forward to that, being able to run dirt again.”

As part of the deal, LFR will continue the technical alliance it’s had with Richard Childress Racing for the last two seasons. But Leavine said a possible relationship with Hendrick was explored.

“I think the final decision came down to our existing relationship with RCR and what we had achieved in two years,” Leavine said. “It’s hard to abandon that relationship because they’ve been very good to us. Likewise, because of Kasey’s relationship with HMS, we wanted to give them an opportunity and Mr. (Rick Hendrick) and I had visited. So we had to for ourselves and for Kasey’s benefit because he was familiar with that side of the table or the equation. … So there’s a lot to be said about how we had improved the last two years and that’s hard to just throw out and not take into account the relationship we had built at RCR.”

Over the last two seasons, with Michael McDowell driving the No. 95 (and Ty Dillon part-time in 2016), the team has earned one top five and three top 10s. But the team has an average finish of 21.6 through 27 races this year. That’s just under two positions below Kahne’s average finish of 20th this season.

“I know none of the cars at RCR or ourselves are running the way we want to, but I see some improvement coming and we just did not want to jump off that ship at this time,” Leavine said. “They wanted us there with Kasey in the car also. So that was meaningful. So we’re taking advantage per say of Kasey as well as our two-year relationship with (RCR) to move forward and continue to improve our program.”